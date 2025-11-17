Can Black Friday be sustainable? Here’s how to shop smarter this year

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

Black Friday isn’t just a shopping day anymore. It’s a season. What started as one day of doorbuster deals has stretched into weeks of “early access” events and month-long markdowns. The message is everywhere: Buy now, buy fast, buy more. But behind the excitement lies a bigger story about the culture of more, and the toll it takes on both people and the planet.

In 2024 alone, Americans spent over $10.8 billion online during Black Friday. Many of those purchases were made on impulse, driven by scarcity language and flashy discounts. The result? A cycle of overconsumption that fuels waste, fast production and carbon-heavy shipping (not to mention countless returns that often end up in landfills).

All that convenience and “bigger is better” thinking comes at a steep environmental cost. Cheap, synthetic materials break down into microplastics. Unsustainable manufacturing practices drain resources. And packaging waste piles up faster than we can recycle it.

So, can Black Friday be sustainable? It depends on how we define value. When we shift our focus from quantity to quality – choosing well-made, ethically sourced and lasting products — shopping can support a healthier kind of economy. Naturepedic shares how people can shop smarter, not just cheaper.

Why Is Black Friday Bad for the Planet?

Black Friday encourages overconsumption — buying more than we need, often because prices feel “too good to pass up.” That surge in impulse shopping leads to massive amounts of waste, from fast-fashion clothing that’s worn only a few times to cheaply made electronics that break quickly and end up in landfills. The environmental cost isn’t just the discarded products themselves, but the resources used to produce, package and ship billions of items in a very short period of time.

The transportation footprint also skyrockets. Most purchases require shipping, returns and sometimes even multiple deliveries, which means more trucks on the road and more greenhouse gas emissions being pumped into the atmosphere. Combine that with excessive packaging — plastic wraps, foam inserts, oversized boxes — and Black Friday’s environmental impact becomes a global problem, all driven by a single weekend of “more, more, more.”

5 Tips on How to Shop Sustainably

The good news is that it is possible to indulge in Black Friday shopping without compromising your commitment to the environment.

Here are five tips on how to shop sustainably.

1. Avoid the Most Commonly Returned Items

Returns are a hidden environmental cost. Opt for products you are sure to keep, reducing the impact of transportation and packaging. Research shows that apparel and tech are among the most returned items. If you need to purchase these, make sure they’re the right fit — both for you and the planet.

2. Invest in Quality, not Quantity

A sustainable mindset starts with choosing quality over quantity. Items built to last reduce the need for frequent replacements, which in turn diminishes manufacturing demand and waste.

3. Support Sustainable Brands

Choose to spend your money on brands that prioritize sustainability. Look for companies that are transparent about their supply chains, invest in eco-friendly materials and take responsibility for their environmental impact. Supporting these brands makes a statement about your values and encourages more businesses to follow suit.

4. Look for Organic and Nontoxic Certifications

Third-party certifications and verifications like …

Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)

Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS)

EWG Verified

MADE SAFE

GREENGUARD Gold

U/L Formaldehyde Free & U/L Non-Detectable PFAS

Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)

Organic Content Standard (OCS)

… are not just labels; they’re assurances that the products you buy meet stringent organic and nontoxic standards. These products are healthier for you and the environment.

5. Remember that Packaging Counts, too

The packaging your purchases arrive in is often an overlooked aspect of a product’s sustainability. Seek out items with minimal to no packaging or packaging that is recyclable or compostable. By doing so, you’re not just buying a product; you’re also investing in better packaging practices.

Make a Donation to Offset Your Carbon Footprint

Consider offsetting the environmental impact of your purchases by making a donation to carbon offset projects. These contributions support initiatives such as reforestation or renewable energy projects that help balance out your carbon footprint.

Beyond that, there are many other organizations fighting for a more sustainable future that could use your support during this season of gifting and giving.

Black Friday doesn’t have to be a black mark on your sustainability record. By making informed choices and supporting brands that align with your environmental values, you can enjoy the thrill of the hunt while still respecting the planet.

This story was produced by Naturepedic and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.