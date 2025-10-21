Drazen Zigic // Shutterstock

10 wines to pair with Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving dinner is beloved for its diverse array of flavors, spanning from savory turkey to sweet cranberry sauce and beyond. The traditional feast demands wines that can harmonize with multiple dishes, while also enhancing the overall dining experience—including before, during, and after.

Curating the perfect Thanksgiving wine lineup involves understanding how different varieties interact with the holiday’s classic flavors. From herb-infused stuffing to buttery mashed potatoes, each dish brings its own complexity to the table, and the right wine can elevate these familiar tastes into something extraordinary. Not sure where to begin? Follow this sommelier-approved guide from Sommsation to ensure a well-rounded wine selection for your holiday table (bottle-specific recs included).

1. Riesling: Food Friendly and Refreshing

Sophisticated wine drinkers know that the delights of Riesling go far beyond off-dry and sweet expressions. In fact, dry Riesling stands out as one of the most versatile white wines for Thanksgiving dinner, as its bright acidity is perfect for cutting through rich gravies and creamy casserole, while slightly sweet expressions can complement the natural sugars in roasted vegetables and cranberry sauce.

Rieslings from the Dundee Hills region offer exceptional balance—look for producers like Van Duzer Vineyards or Alexana Winery for reliable quality at various price points. The beauty of Riesling lies in its ability to bridge seemingly incompatible flavors. Whether you choose a dry Trocken style or a slightly sweet Kabinett, this wine enhances both the savory elements of turkey and the sweetness of candied yams without overwhelming either.

Sommeliers recommend:

Van Duzer Vineyards Dundee Hills Riesling 2023 ($36) – This Riesling shows an abundance of floral and spice notes. Initially rose blossom, honey, and a slight nutmeg note are present. Grapefruit and Meyer lemon contrast against a faint green apple and struck stone aroma. The mouthfeel is initially round and balanced, but it quickly gives way to a refreshing acidity that provides a lasting finish.

Alexana Winery Estate Riesling 2019 ($45) – Dry farming, small-lot fermentations, native yeast and gravity flow winemaking with slight barrel fermentation and lees contact create a beautifully textured and mineral-driven Oregon Riesling.

2. Pinot Noir: The Classic Red Choice

Pinot Noir has earned its reputation as the quintessential Thanksgiving red wine thanks to its elegant balance of fruit and earth. The wine’s moderate tannins and refreshing acidity make it an ideal partner for the entire meal; its delicate structure won’t overpower lighter dishes, yet it possesses enough complexity to stand alongside heartier fare like sausage stuffing or roasted root vegetables. “The acidity in Pinot Noir cuts through rich dishes, yet also complements and enhances lighter notes on other preparations,” says Hugo Arias Sánchez, sommelier at Sommsation, stating that lighter-bodied wines with high acidity are equally some of the best options to please large crowds.

Oregon’s Willamette Valley produces exceptional examples that showcase bright cherry notes alongside subtle mushroom undertones—perfect for complementing both white and dark turkey meat. “Thanksgiving dinners tend to have a lot of rich dishes like stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, stews, and Pinot Noir has enough acidity to clear your palate from all the rich flavors and textures of the food,” Arias Sánchez says, noting that the wines’ soft tannins and fruit-forwardness promise not to overpower anything on the table.

Sommeliers recommend:

Flâneur Wines Cuvée Constantin Pinot Noir 2021 ($50) – The palate is loud and energetic offering scents of strawberry, rose, blueberry and black tea. It unfolds with layers of cherry kirsch and orange peel, accented by the distinct character of whole cluster fermentation, which then eases into delicate hints of vanilla and licorice.

SOM Eola Springs Pinot Noir 2023 ($75) – Aromatically lifted with notes of red cherry, rose petal, and black tea, the wine opens into a tightly woven palate defined by savory spice, mineral depth, and fine-grained tannin.

3. Chardonnay: Rich and Rewarding

Well-balanced Chardonnays are an easy way to bring luxurious texture to the Thanksgiving table. Crisper, high-acid interpretations maintain the grape’s innate flavors of apple and citrus notes, while offering more delicate pairings for herb-forward dishes and green salads. On the contrary, medium to fuller-bodied expressions showcase the mastery of balancing oak influence with fresh fruit flavors. These wines excel with butter-basted turkey and cream-based side dishes.

Sommeliers recommend:

Tamber Bey Vineyards Sans Chene Chardonnay 2023 ($45) – Boisterous aromas of orange blossom, litchee, white peach and candied pear announce its playful personality, while the palate displays a hint of oiliness and richness.

Brick + Mortar Cougar Rock Chardonnay 2021 ($90) – The 2021 Cougar Rock Chardonnay expresses precise Meyer lemon rind and crushed shells with notes of jasmine, lemon, thyme and sandalwood. The palate is laced with an electric acidity, matched with savory spice and a chalky mineral tones. The wine is well textured and balanced, showcasing the granitic soils of the high mountainous ridge tops of Atlas Peak. This red wine has a great balance of fruit and earthy flavors.

4. Gamay: The Underrated Gem

Gamay-based wines from Beaujolais and beyond are quintessential picks for serving on Thanksgiving, as their fresh, fruity character and low tannins create approachable reds that work beautifully with the holiday spread. Cru Beaujolais from villages like Morgon or Fleurie offers more structure and complexity than basic Beaujolais Nouveau, though equally delicious expressions are produced in the USA.

Sommeliers recommend:

Human Cellars L’Influence du Bouys Gamay Noir 2023 ($30) – Expect aromas of raspberries, hibiscus flowers and forest floor leaf litter. The fruit is darker on the light-bodied palate, where blackberry, lemon grass and black tea flavors are backed by energetic, aching acidity.

Ricochet Gamay Noir Jubilee Vineyard 2024 ($43) – All the red fruits are found in this wine: strawberry, raspberry, pomegranate, and cranberry, with hints of orange peel and baking spices. Slick finish on this one, with high-toned acidity that is perfectly balanced with the fruit from Corazon del Sol.

5. Rosé: Year-Round Versatility

Rosé transcends its summer stereotype to become a Thanksgiving powerhouse, as the wines’ refreshing acidity and subtle red fruit notes complement everything from turkey to Brussels sprouts and beyond. Domestic options from regions like Paso Robles or Long Island showcase how American winemakers have embraced this style, and the wines often feature slightly more body and fruit intensity than their French counterparts—making them excellent matches for boldly flavored sides like cornbread stuffing or maple-glazed carrots.

“Many wine drinkers don’t think about rosé when it comes to Thanksgiving pairings, but it all comes back to acidity and structure,” says Arias Sánchez. He notes that rosé wines boast significantly more acidity than other styles of wine, and that their light structure makes them perfect for versatile food pairings. “Additionally, rosé is a great ally when it comes to green vegetables and salads, which are notoriously difficult to pair. So don’t sleep on rosé!” he exclaims.

Sommeliers recommend:

Amavi Cellars Rosé of Cabernet Franc 2024 ($28) – This wine contains aromas of strawberry, raspberry, delicate notes of rose petal and hibiscus. It bursts with flavors of ripe strawberries and tart raspberries, balanced by a touch of red currant, and a subtle hint of minerality.

Figjam Estate Winery Rosé of Pinot Noir 2022 ($30) – This one is a flavorful and full-bodied wine that goes well with a warm summer day and a picnic of brie, apples and crostini.

6. Zinfandel: Bold and Beautiful

Zinfandel brings American heritage to the Thanksgiving table with its robust fruit flavors and warming spice notes. Dry Creek Valley in Sonoma County produces some of the finest examples, as they balance power with elegance and shine alongside dishes featuring bold seasonings or smoky elements. “Zinfandel is a bold yet approachable red that complements classic Thanksgiving dishes beautifully,” says Victoria Love, winery management specialist at Sommsation and Certified Specialist of Wine.

Love notes that the wines’ juicy berry flavors and touch of spice make it a natural fit for cranberry sauce, roasted turkey, and stuffing with herbs. “When slightly chilled, it brings a fresh, vibrant quality that matches the season,” Love says, citing that the wines are also great pairings for sweet potato dishes and anything with smoky or caramelized edges. “This makes Zinfandel a great way to tie together the sweet, savory, and spiced elements of the holiday table,” she says.

Sommeliers recommend:

Painted Fields Wines Old Vine Zinfandel 2022 ($33) – This wine is well-balanced, layered, and offers tons of fresh blackberry and raspberry flavors wrapped in a bracing texture of fine-grained tannins and bright acidity.

Clif Family Winery Le Colline Estate Zinfandel 2021 ($65) – The 2021 Estate Zinfandel opens with an earth-driven nose — mushrooms, cedar spice, allspice, and plum. The palate is light and elegant with gentle tannins that are in balance with the brighter fruit flavors. The wine finishes smooth, soft and lush. This is not your average jammy Zinfandel, but a more complex offering with great balance and finesse.

7. Grüner Veltliner: Zesty and Flavorful

Grüner Veltliner combines the crispness of Sauvignon Blanc with the texture of Pinot Grigio, adding distinctive white pepper and green apple notes. Although regarded as the signature white grape of Austria, captivating expressions are also produced across the United States. Grüner Veltliner offers an exciting departure from traditional Thanksgiving wines, and it particularly excels with challenging Thanksgiving flavors. The wines’ natural acidity and mineral backbone cut through rich gravies while its subtle vegetal notes echo the herbs in stuffing and green bean casserole.

Sommeliers recommend:

Ricochet Grüner Veltliner 2023 ($33) – Expect ripping acidity with depth and that characteristic Grüner spiciness.

Talley Vineyards Grüner Veltliner 2024 ($34) – Aromas of lemon zest, lime peel, kiwi lead to flavors of honeydew, straw, lemon tart and honey with a fleshy finish.

8. Sparkling Wine: Celebration in Every Sip

Sparkling wine serves multiple purposes at Thanksgiving, as it makes for an ideal apéritif, palate cleanser, and versatile food pairing companion. “The effervescence and acidity found in sparkling wines refresh the palate between bites while their subtle yeast notes complement roasted flavors throughout the meal,” says Love, describing the wines as versatile and crowd-pleasing.

Love notes that the bright acidity and refreshing bubbles found in sparkling wine help cleanse the palate between bites, making them work well with a wide variety of foods. “Whether you’re serving salty snacks, seafood, or rich holiday fare, sparkling wine can keep up,” she says, equally citing the wines’ festive, and easy-to-sip nature. In terms of Thanksgiving meal specifics, Love notes that sparkling wine can carry beautifully from the first toast through dessert.

“Start with bubby as an apéritif alongside light bites like cheese, nuts, or charcuterie. During the main meal, pair it with turkey, mashed potatoes, and even savory stuffing thanks to its acidity and bubbles.” she says. Additionally, Love notes that rosé sparkling wines are especially good with cranberry sauce and glazed vegetables. “For dessert, try a slightly sweeter style with fruit-based pies or spiced treats,” she says. While Champagne remains the gold standard, excellent alternatives exist at every price point.

Sommeliers recommend:

Amista Vineyards NV Blanc de Blanc Brut ($50) – This wine contains aromas of apple and pear notes with lemon zest with great acidity on the end.

Nysa Vineyard Blanc de Noir Sparkling 2017 ($85) – With enticing aromas of brioche and pear, this sparkling wine does not disappoint on the palate with lively flavors of green apple and notes of white floral. The finish is refreshing with lingering flavors of lime zest and a hint of minerality.

9. Viognier: Aromatic and Warming

Viognier brings exotic aromatics and rich texture to the Thanksgiving table without the oak influence often found in Chardonnay. These wines pair wonderfully with spiced dishes, as well as anything featuring autumn squash or seasonal root vegetables. “Viognier is a unique white wine with floral aromas and rich stone fruit flavors, making it an elegant and unexpected pick for Thanksgiving,” Love explains. She notes that the wine’s weight and texture hold up well to hearty dishes, while its bright acidity keeps everything balanced.

“Viognier pairs especially well with roasted turkey, herb stuffing, and root vegetables,” she says, stating that the wine also complements dishes with a hint of sweetness like glazed carrots or squash. “It brings both freshness and complexity to the table, making it a standout white wine for fall feasts,” Love affirms. Above all, the key to Viognier success lies in serving temperature; slight chilling preserves its aromatic intensity while preventing the wine from feeling heavy alongside rich foods.

Sommeliers recommend:

Marr Cellars Viognier 2024 ($35) – This Viognier bursts with vibrant tropical fruits, led by ripe pineapple and lush peach nectar. Bright citrus notes of orange blossom add complexity, while subtle floral undertones enhance its aromatic profile. A crisp, clean structure balances richness, finishing with a refreshing, mouthwatering acidity.

Halter Ranch Winery Viognier 2022 ($45) – Aromas of white peach, nectarine, and tangerine make up the bouquet in this 2022 Viognier. The entry is crisp, bright, and filled with flavors of apricot, marmalade, and honey. The soft, balanced weight creates a silky texture perfect for pairing with food.

10. Syrah: Peppery and Elegant

Syrah-based wines offer a sophisticated alternative for fans of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Known for its savory complexity and flavors of black olive, cracked pepper, and smoked meat, these wines possess the structure to match heartier dishes yet maintain enough finesse for more delicate offerings. “Syrah, having a bigger structure than Pinot Noir or other reds, can be soft and velvety with good fruity notes and nice acidity, which is key,” says Arias Sánchez, noting that a slightly chilled Syrah with turkey and cranberry sauce is a match made in heaven.

Equally, Arias Sánchez notes that Syrah is a great pairing for those who veer from traditional Thanksgiving dishes and prefer to serve steak, lamb, or other roasts. “These main courses pair a lot better with wine with great acidity and more structure, like a well-made Syrah,” he says. Above all, Syrah’s combination of dark fruit, spice, and earthy undertones creates harmony across the diverse Thanksgiving spread.

Sommeliers recommend:

Ty Caton Vineyards Estate Ballfield Syrah 2022 ($45) – This wine is accentuated by aromas of blackberry and mocha and intensified on the midpalate with flavors of boysenberry and subtle pepper spice. The smooth finish leaves silky, lingering tannins.

Willow Creek Wine Co. Trouvaille Syrah 2021 ($60) – A savory style of Syrah that shows how versatile this variety is. This wine is built to age but with a decant, it expresses deep, dark fruit aromas, graphite, and leather, with a rich texture of mouth coating tannins, a rich, dense body.

The perfect Thanksgiving wine selection transforms a traditional meal into an unforgettable celebration, bringing together flavors and people in harmony. Whether you gravitate toward the bright acidity of Riesling or the elegant complexity of Pinot Noir, these 10 wines offer something special for every palate and dish at your holiday table.

This story was produced by Sommsation and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.