Researchers say these 10 foods can slow aging

When it comes to living longer, what you eat matters.

Emerging science suggests that certain foods may help you age better by targeting so-called zombie cells—damaged cells that don’t die, but linger in the body, releasing harmful chemicals that affect nearby healthy cells, explains longevity researcher Diogo Barardo, Ph.D.

As you get older, more of these zombie cells (also called senescent cells) build up in your body. This increase has been linked to diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

The good news: Eating the right foods may help your body fight back. Here’s what experts recommend.

10 Foods That Slow Aging

Certain foods contain natural compounds called senolytics, which researchers believe may kill, reduce, or transform zombie cells. These compounds include:

Fisetin

Quercetin

Resveratrol

Omega-3 fatty acids

Curcumin

Piperlongumine

Gingerenone A and 6-shogaol

Sulforaphane

Kaempferol

Lipoic acid

Barardo points out that most studies investigating the anti-aging benefits of these senolytics use large doses of purified compounds—not food—so it’s hard to know exactly how eating these foods impacts aging. “Food has hundreds of other molecules,” he says, making it difficult to pinpoint which ones are doing the work.

Still, while no one food has been proven to kill zombie cells outright, eating a whole food diet rich in these compounds is a smart way to support healthy aging, says registered dietitian Marjorie Nolan Cohn.

Berries

According to Barardo, berries like strawberries contain compounds like ellagic acid, quercetin, and fisetin.

Studies suggest quercetin, a natural antioxidant found in strawberries, apples, onions, and broccoli, can rapidly reduce senescent cells. But there’s a catch: Most research uses much higher doses than you’d get from eating berries.

Even so, berries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber that benefit overall health.

Fatty fish

Salmon and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support your heart, lungs, and immune system. But omega-3s may also combat zombie cells.

Studies show omega-3s may reduce the harmful chemicals released by zombie cells and slow their growth.

While most studies looking at the senolytic activity of omega-3 fatty acids are from fish, flax seeds are another great source of omega-3s.

Turmeric and spinach

Combining turmeric and spinach may deliver a powerful anti-aging punch. According to Barardo, turmeric contains curcumin and spinach provides lipoic acid—both compounds may help zombie cells behave more like healthy ones.

Dark chocolate

It’s not a fountain of youth, but dark chocolate may help zombie cells behave more like their younger, healthier counterparts. Early research shows that compounds called polyphenols in chocolate may slow aging and increase lifespan.

For the biggest benefits, choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa.

Apples

An apple a day really may keep the doctor away. The popular fruit is rich in quercetin and fisetin—compounds linked to killing zombie cells.

Ginger

Some of the compounds responsible for ginger’s unique flavor may help clear out zombie cells and prevent healthy cells from turning into them.

Tea

Studies in mice show that consumption of EGCG—a compound in green tea—may help reduce zombie cell production.

Barbardo also recommends chamomile tea, which contains apigenin, a potent compound that may be even more effective than EGCG in slowing zombie cell production.

Cruciferous vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli, kale, and spinach contain compounds like kaempferol and lipoic acid, which may help slow the production of zombie cells.

Preliminary studies show that kaempferol may also delay visible signs of aging by inhibiting the production of senescent cells and boosting collagen production.

Long pepper (Piper longum)

Long pepper, a spice used in Southeast Asian cuisine, contains piperlongumine, a compound being studied as a possible anti-aging drug. Research indicates that it can selectively kill zombie cells.

The spice tastes similar to black pepper but with more heat and a hint of sweetness.

Other Ways to Kill Zombie Cells

Including foods rich in senolytic compounds isn’t the only strategy for combating zombie cells. Adopt these strategies to age better.

Diet

One small study found that the Mediterranean diet protects against zombie cell build-up better than a low-fat, high-carb diet. Cohn attributes its anti-aging benefits to its emphasis on healthy fats like fatty fish and olive oil, as well as other nutrient-rich foods like leafy greens, beans, and whole grains. “Optimizing nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, vitamin C, polyphenols, and fiber will all support your longevity,” Cohn says.

Fasting

Intermittent fasting may boost lifespan by reducing inflammation and supporting autophagy, your body’s natural cell recycling system, so cells function more efficiently. Fasting may also slow zombie cell production.

Exercise

Clinical studies show that regular exercise reduces the number of zombie cells by inhibiting the genes that trigger them. Both aerobic and resistance training appear to be effective.

Exercise and intermittent fasting

Combining intermittent fasting with exercise may be the most effective strategy to target zombie cells.

In one study of 30 women, those who practiced intermittent fasting and exercised five times per week saw greater reductions in zombie cell activity than with either strategy alone.

More research is needed, but experts believe the combination of exercise and fasting led to the most significant reduction in mTOR, an enzyme linked to zombie cell production. This suggests intermittent fasting and exercise together may target one of the key factors in the aging process.

Still, the study was small and short-term. More research is needed to better understand how fasting and exercise lower senescent cell levels and improve longevity.

