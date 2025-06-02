SrideeStudio // Shutterstock

SrideeStudio // Shutterstock

Caffeine use disorder: When your energy fix becomes unhealthy

From espresso to energy drinks to supplements, caffeine comes in many forms, Rula notes. And if you’re like most people, you probably enjoy a cup of coffee each morning or a late-afternoon soda to help you power through the workday.

Most medical professionals agree that moderate caffeine use isn’t necessarily unhealthy. But, like other substances, caffeine can be misused. If you ingest it too frequently or in large amounts, you can become dependent on caffeine and may need outside help to change your behavior.

A note on terminology: According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V), “caffeine use disorder” isn’t a recognized mental health condition. However, the American Psychological Association (APA) has recognized the addictive potential of caffeine, adding caffeine withdrawal to the DSM. And some experts recommend including caffeine use disorder in subsequent versions of the DSM.

This article uses the term “caffeine use disorder” to describe problematic, uncontrolled caffeine dependency. However, please note that caffeine use disorder isn’t a diagnosis you can receive from a medical or mental health professional at this time.

Key Takeaways

According to experts, moderate caffeine use isn’t necessarily unhealthy. However, caffeine has addictive properties that can lead to dependence for some people.

Caffeine use disorder isn’t a recognized mental health condition. But regardless of terminology, it’s possible to develop an unhealthy relationship with caffeine that can negatively affect your mind, body, and relationships.

If you’re struggling to reduce your caffeine intake, don’t hesitate to ask for help. Working with a therapist can help you form healthier habits and reduce your dependence on caffeine.

Is caffeine an addictive drug?

Yes, caffeine can be addictive. Some people become dependent on caffeine and are unable to reduce their intake even when they know it’s harming their minds and bodies. However, given that caffeine use is so widespread, it can be difficult to know when you have a problem.

Just remember that excessive caffeine can lead to health concerns. So it’s important to understand what healthy caffeine use looks like for you and when you might need professional help.

Symptoms that may point to caffeine use disorder

Some of the most common signs of caffeine use disorder include:

A constant, strong craving or desire for caffeine

Unsuccessful attempts to cut back on your caffeine use

Continued caffeine use after learning that it’s harming your physical or mental health

Experiencing physical symptoms of withdrawal when you can’t access caffeine (including headaches, irritability, nausea, or fatigue)

Ingesting larger amounts of caffeine than you intended

Using caffeine more frequently than intended

Experiencing problems at work or school due to your caffeine use (for example, showing up late due to withdrawal symptoms)

Relationship conflict due to your caffeine use (for example, arguing with your partner about how much you spend on caffeine)

Increased tolerance to caffeine, meaning you need more of it to get the desired effect

Spending large amounts of time obtaining or using caffeine, or recovering from its effects

Trouble sleeping or waking due to your caffeine intake

“One common sign that usually signals caffeine dependence is when someone uses it to regulate themselves and it causes problems in other areas of their life. This can look like feeling tired or having a headache and opening up an energy drink in the afternoon, making it very difficult to sleep at night, then continuing this pattern daily. It can be a cycle that the person is aware of but is not able to stop.” -Ashley Ayala, LMFT

What causes caffeine use disorder?

We don’t yet fully understand all the causes of caffeine use disorder. However, there’s evidence to suggest that it might be tied to how caffeine affects the brain.

Caffeine increases the release of the feel-good brain chemical dopamine, and this can result in increased energy and focus and an enhanced mood. Some people can become dependent on these effects and may develop caffeine use disorder.

Rula

How does caffeine affect your health?

It might be easy to overlook the fact that caffeine is a drug because so many people use it every day. But just like other substances, caffeine can have unwanted effects on your mental and physical health, including:

Upset stomach

Heartburn

Reduced calcium absorption

Restlessness

Shakiness

Irritability

Sleep problems like insomnia

Headaches

Rapid heart rate and increased blood pressure

Increased anxiety

Dehydration

Building a healthier relationship with caffeine

If you want to build a healthier relationship with caffeine, here are a few tips that can help:

Read the labels. You might be surprised to learn that something you’re eating or drinking contains more caffeine than you thought. For example, did you know that “decaf” doesn’t always mean caffeine free? Learning how much caffeine you’re ingesting can help you make a plan to reduce your intake gradually. Review the guidelines. Many countries have established guidelines for what their healthcare professionals consider safe caffeine use. For example, in the U.S., it’s recommended to limit your caffeine intake to no more than 400 milligrams per day (roughly two to three 12 oz. cups of coffee). Keep track. If you’re used to mindlessly consuming caffeine, you might not be sure how much you’re really using. Tracking your caffeine intake for a few days can give you some insights into how you might be able to reduce your use. Ask for help. If you’re having trouble controlling your caffeine use on your own, know that it’s OK to ask for help. Whether it’s from a friend, loved one, or mental health professional, asking for support can make it easier to change your relationship with caffeine.

This story was produced by Rula and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.