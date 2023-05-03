The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
Canva
The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
A small brown and white puppy sitting in the grass with yellow flowers.
You’ve done everything on your checklist. Got pet insurance and found a great, affordable veterinarian. Didn’t forget to puppy-proof the house and scanned high and low for the best quality dog food. Just one important thing left to decide: What will you name your new furry family member?
In the past century, our furry best friends have had various commonly found names. Spike, Fido, and Buddy have proved popular. But whether you go with a much-loved classic or if you’re looking for something more unique, you want to make sure it’s just right. To find out which names are favorites today, Wag! ranked the top 10 most popular dog names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., based on data provided by its users.
So what’s in a name, you might ask? Sometimes, what you see is what you get. Other times, it’s quite the complete opposite. According to the PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables, which helps get your puppy’s attention faster. Another helpful tip: Pick a name you won’t get tired of repeating.
Out of all the commonly picked names, four consistently appeared in all 51 lists. Bella, Luna, Max, and Charlie rank nationally at #1, #2, #3, and #4, respectively. Number five’s entry, Lucy, didn’t make the cut in the top 10 of five states. The most unique top 10 names came from Hawaii. Alex, Koa, and Kona solely appear on the list of the Aloha state. Just six other states, plus Washington D.C., have at least one dog name that appears only on their lists. Alaska, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming each have two unique dog names, while Idaho, Washington D.C., and New Hampshire have one each.
Find out if your canine companion’s name made the cut!
Canva
Alabama
A white fluffy dog lying in the grass.
The most popular dog names in Alabama are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Luna
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Bear
#9. Sadie
#10. Bailey
Canva
Alaska
A group of sled dogs running in the snow toward the sun.
The most popular dog names in Alaska are:
#1. Chara
#2. Luna
#3. Bella
#4. Max
#5. Koda (tied)
#5. Charlie (tied)
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Lucy
#10. Athena (tied)
#10. Buddy (tied)
#10. Moose (tied)
Canva
Arizona
A dog on a leash in the desert landscape of Sedona.
The most popular dog names in Arizona are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Daisy
#6. Lucy
#7. Buddy
#8. Coco
#9. Milo
#10. Lola
Canva
Arkansas
A pug running in the grass.
The most popular dog names in Arkansas are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Bear
#8. Sadie
#9. Buddy
#10. Stella
Canva
California
A brown dog in the hills.
The most popular dog names in California are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Coco
#6. Lola
#7. Lucy
#8. Daisy
#9. Buddy
#10. Milo
Canva
Colorado
A brown dog wearing saddle bags in the mountains.
The most popular dog names in Colorado are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Charlie
#4. Lucy
#5. Max
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Bear
#10. Lola
Canva
Connecticut
A person walking with a husky in the snow.
The most popular dog names in Connecticut are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Cooper
#6. Bailey
#7. Lucy
#8. Daisy
#9. Rocky
#10. Coco
Canva
Delaware
A golden retriever.
The most popular dog names in Delaware are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Bailey
#4. Charlie
#5. Luna
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Milo (tied)
#8. Lucy (tied)
#10. Coco
Canva
Florida
A dog napping on the beach.
The most popular dog names in Florida are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Coco
#5. Lola
#6. Charlie
#7. Milo
#8. Daisy
#9. Lucy
#10. Bailey
Canva
Georgia
A small brown-and-white dog.
The most popular dog names in Georgia are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Bailey
#7. Coco
#8. Daisy
#9. Cooper
#10. Lola
Canva
Hawaii
A small white dog running on the beach.
The most popular dog names in Hawaii are:
#1. Alex
#2. Milo
#3. Bella
#4. Luna
#5. Kona
#6. Nala
#7. Koa
#8. Buddy
#9. Max
#10. Daisy (tied)
#10. Charlie (tied)
#10. Duke (tied)
Canva
Idaho
A brown Labrador sitting on a rock with mountains in the background.
The most popular dog names in Idaho are:
#1. Charlie
#2. Bella
#3. Daisy
#4. Luna
#5. Max
#6. Lucy
#7. Cooper
#8. Molly (tied)
#8. Bear (tied)
#10. Winston
Canva
Illinois
A small brown poodle.
The most popular dog names in Illinois are:
#1. Bella
#2. Charlie
#3. Max
#4. Luna
#5. Coco
#6. Lucy
#7. Cooper
#8. Daisy
#9. Lola
#10. Buddy
Canva
Indiana
A black-and-white dog running with a ball in its mouth.
The most popular dog names in Indiana are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Milo
#10. Buddy
Canva
Iowa
A white-and-brown bulldog running with a stick.
The most popular dog names in Iowa are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Stella
#9. Bailey
#10. Bear
Canva
Kansas
A black-and-white pointer dog outside.
The most popular dog names in Kansas are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Bear
#8. Buddy
#9. Cooper
#10. Stella
Canva
Kentucky
A brown Labrador looking through a fence.
The most popular dog names in Kentucky are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Milo
#9. Sadie
#10. Molly
Canva
Louisiana
A Catahoula leopard dog.
The most popular dog names in Louisiana are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Buddy
#7. Daisy
#8. Cooper (tied)
#8. Lola (tied)
#10. Coco
Canva
Maine
A collie dog outside.
The most popular dog names in Maine are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Lucy
#4. Max
#5. Charlie
#6. Daisy
#7. Buddy
#8. Molly
#9. Bailey
#10. Cooper
Canva
Maryland
A small brown-and-white dog sitting by the door holding a leash in its mouth.
The most popular dog names in Maryland are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Luna
#4. Charlie
#5. Bailey
#6. Milo
#7. Lucy
#8. Coco
#9. Rocky
#10. Daisy
Canva
Massachusetts
A brown dog on a fallen tree over the river.
The most popular dog names in Massachusetts are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Bailey
#6. Cooper
#7. Lucy
#8. Lola
#9. Daisy
#10. Buddy
Canva
Michigan
A white furry dog on the beach at Lake Michigan.
The most popular dog names in Michigan are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Buddy
#9. Milo
#10. Bailey
Canva
Minnesota
A small black-and-white King Charles spaniel on a gray chair.
The most popular dog names in Minnesota are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Lucy
#4. Charlie
#5. Max
#6. Daisy
#7. Bailey
#8. Stella
#9. Cooper
#10. Lola
Canva
Mississippi
A beagle running in the grass with a blue ball.
The most popular dog names in Mississippi are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Lucy
#4. Charlie
#5. Daisy
#6. Luna
#7. Coco
#8. Bear (tied)
#8. Duke (tied)
#10. Buddy
Canva
Missouri
A boxer dog kneeling down to get a ball.
The most popular dog names in Missouri are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Buddy
#10. Stella
Canva
Montana
A brown dog in a tent looking out at the mountains.
The most popular dog names in Montana are:
#1. Charlie
#2. Bella
#3. Luna
#4. Bailey
#5. Lucy
#6. Moose
#7. Gus
#8. Max
#9. Scout
#10. Duke (tied)
#10. Buddy (tied)
#10. Daisy (tied)
Canva
Nebraska
A gray-and-white bearded collie lying in the grass.
The most popular dog names in Nebraska are:
#1. Bella
#2. Charlie
#3. Luna
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Buddy
#7. Daisy
#8. Cooper
#9. Stella
#10. Milo
Canva
Nevada
A black-and-white dog running through a Redstone Canyon.
The most popular dog names in Nevada are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Luna
#4. Charlie
#5. Coco
#6. Buddy
#7. Milo (tied)
#7. Daisy (tied)
#9. Lola
#10. Rocky
Canva
New Hampshire
A dalmatian drinking water in the river.
The most popular dog names in New Hampshire are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Tucker
#5. Daisy
#6. Bailey
#7. Max
#8. Cooper
#9. Buddy
#10. Sadie (tied)
#10. Lucy (tied)
Canva
New Jersey
A black miniature schnauzer looking over a log.
The most popular dog names in New Jersey are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Coco
#6. Milo
#7. Bailey
#8. Rocky
#9. Cooper
#10. Lola
Canva
New Mexico
A happy dog riding in the car with the window down.
The most popular dog names in New Mexico are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Daisy
#5. Charlie
#6. Lucy
#7. Coco
#8. Milo
#9. Lola
#10. Duke (tied)
#10. Bailey (tied)
Canva
New York
A person walking a small brown fluffy dog.
The most popular dog names in New York are:
#1. Max
#2. Bella
#3. Luna
#4. Charlie
#5. Coco
#6. Rocky
#7. Milo
#8. Lola
#9. Bailey
#10. Lucy
Canva
North Carolina
A brown-and-white corgi running.
The most popular dog names in North Carolina are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Sadie
#10. Buddy
Canva
North Dakota
A doberman lying in a field of yellow flowers.
The most popular dog names in North Dakota are:
#1. Luna
#2. Charlie
#3. Max
#4. Daisy (tied)
#4. Cooper (tied)
#6. Bella
#7. Molly
#8. Bear
#9. Bailey
#10. Milo
Canva
Ohio
A black Labrador in a field.
The most popular dog names in Ohio are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Lucy
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Bailey
#9. Milo
#10. Buddy
Canva
Oklahoma
A black-and-white border collie in a field.
The most popular dog names in Oklahoma are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Daisy (tied)
#4. Charlie (tied)
#6. Lucy
#7. Buddy
#8. Sadie
#9. Bear
#10. Molly
Canva
Oregon
A happy white-and-brown dog lying in the grass.
The most popular dog names in Oregon are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Charlie
#4. Lucy
#5. Milo
#6. Max
#7. Daisy
#8. Cooper
#9. Bear
#10. Buddy
Canva
Pennsylvania
A brown labradoodle sitting on a sidewalk.
The most popular dog names in Pennsylvania are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Bailey
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Lucy
#9. Buddy
#10. Rocky
Canva
Rhode Island
A brown dog sitting in a field of flowers.
The most popular dog names in Rhode Island are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Max
#4. Bailey (tied)
#4. Charlie (tied)
#6. Milo
#7. Daisy
#8. Cooper (tied)
#8. Lucy (tied)
#10. Lola
Canva
South Carolina
A gray great dane puppy in a meadow.
The most popular dog names in South Carolina are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Charlie
#4. Max
#5. Cooper
#6. Bailey
#7. Lucy
#8. Sadie
#9. Daisy
#10. Buddy
Canva
South Dakota
A person sitting on a rock in the mountains with a heeler mix dog.
The most popular dog names in South Dakota are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Max
#4. Lucy
#5. Charlie (tied)
#5. Bailey (tied)
#7. Murphy
#8. Stella
#9. Cooper (tied)
#9. Bear (tied)
#9. Zoey (tied)
Canva
Tennessee
A black fluffy dog in a forest.
The most popular dog names in Tennessee are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Lucy
#4. Charlie
#5. Max
#6. Cooper
#7. Daisy
#8. Sadie
#9. Bear
#10. Bailey
Canva
Texas
A small black-and-white dog in a field of Bluebonnets.
The most popular dog names in Texas are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Daisy
#6. Coco
#7. Lola
#8. Lucy
#9. Bailey
#10. Buddy
Canva
Utah
A brown dog in a red bandanna in front of a lake.
The most popular dog names in Utah are:
#1. Luna
#2. Charlie
#3. Max
#4. Bella
#5. Lucy
#6. Daisy
#7. Milo
#8. Koda
#9. Bear
#10. Cooper
Canva
Vermont
A white akita dog in the hills.
The most popular dog names in Vermont are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna (tied)
#2. Charlie (tied)
#4. Lucy
#5. Daisy
#6. Bailey
#7. Max
#8. Stella
#9. Sadie (tied)
#9. Bear (tied)
#9. Cooper (tied)
Canva
Virginia
A brown-and-white dog in the forest.
The most popular dog names in Virginia are:
#1. Bella
#2. Luna
#3. Max
#4. Charlie
#5. Daisy
#6. Bailey
#7. Lucy
#8. Cooper
#9. Coco
#10. Milo
Canva
Washington
A brown-and-white hound dog.
The most popular dog names in Washington are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Charlie
#4. Lucy
#5. Max
#6. Milo
#7. Cooper
#8. Daisy
#9. Bailey
#10. Buddy
Canva
Washington DC
A German shepherd lying on a wooden bridge.
The most popular dog names in Washington D.C. are:
#1. Bella
#2. Charlie
#3. Luna
#4. Lucy
#5. Max
#6. Milo
#7. Coco
#8. Lola
#9. Teddy
#10. Cooper
Canva
West Virginia
A small brown dog.
The most popular dog names in West Virginia are:
#1. Bella
#2. Max
#3. Luna
#4. Cooper
#5. Buddy
#6. Sadie (tied)
#6. Charlie (tied)
#8. Daisy
#9. Bailey (tied)
#9. Lucy (tied)
Canva
Wisconsin
A large brown Bordeaux dog running in the snow.
The most popular dog names in Wisconsin are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Charlie
#4. Lucy
#5. Max
#6. Daisy
#7. Cooper
#8. Bailey
#9. Buddy
#10. Nala
Canva
Wyoming
A black-and-white dog wearing a blue coat in front of a campfire with mountains in the background.
The most popular dog names in Wyoming are:
#1. Luna
#2. Bella
#3. Daisy (tied)
#3. Charlie (tied)
#5. Cooper
#6. Max
#7. Bailey (tied)
#7. Molly (tied)
#9. Dixie (tied)
#9. Loki (tied)
This story originally appeared on Wag! and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.