

Canva

States with the most active hate groups

Two police officers behind crime scene tape with red and blue lights flashing in the background.

The number of active hate groups in the U.S. has been declining since 2018, a trend that may be surprising considering the fact that hate crimes are on the rise, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Furthermore, the actions of extremist groups—including those that instigated and participated in the Jan. 6 capitol insurrection—seem more visible than ever before.

But the decrease of hate groups active over the past several years does not, in fact, signal the diminishing influence of hate-fueled and extremist ideology, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks hate and extremist groups in the U.S. Instead, it indicates that public opinion on the mobilizing doctrines of these groups has undergone a significant shift: once considered fringe by the vast majority of Americans, far-right extremist ideology has begun to move into the mainstream.

This shift is far from unique to the U.S. Across the world, from France to India, increasingly far-right thinking has found footholds in more mainstream conservative politics through nationalist rhetoric, anti-immigrant policies, and calls for a return to “traditional values,” a euphemism for the maintenance of white patriarchal power. In the U.S., the increased visibility of white nationalist and antisemitic groups dovetailed with former President Trump’s emboldening support—resulting in the aforementioned attempted siege on the U.S. capitol, an event that remains mired in both legal and ideological strife.

Hate groups are defined by unifying mission statements or doctrines that hinge on contempt for a group of people, often on the basis of race, religion, or sexuality. According to the Anti-Defamation League, a group with hate-motivated individuals does not necessarily make the organization a hate group; instead, the organization must have a purpose driven by hateful ideology. Extremist groups are sometimes differentiated from hate groups in that they are defined by beliefs or goals that are outside of the mainstream, but are not necessarily motivated by hatred of a particular group.

Stacker analyzed data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center tracking active hate groups across the country. States are ranked according to active hate groups per million residents in 2021. Most of the hate groups in the U.S. are white power groups espousing Confederate or Nazi ideology, often utilizing symbolism from those movements.

Read on to learn which states have the most active hate groups.

Canva

#51. Washington D.C.

People outside the Washington Monument in Washington D.C.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 0

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— General Hate: 15

— Other: 11

— Anti-Muslim: 11

— White Nationalist: 8

— Anti-Immigrant: 5

— Anti-LGBTQ: 4

— Neo-Nazi: 1

— Male Supremacy: 1

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Antisemitism: 1



Camerafiend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. New Mexico

Street fair in Nob Hill, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0.47

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 1

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— General Hate: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Christian Identity: 1



Pink Sherbet Photography // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Utah

Gateway Mall in Salt Lake City, Utah.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0.60

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 5

— Neo-Nazi: 5

— General Hate: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Christian Identity: 1



Joe Sohm/Visions of America // Getty Images

#48. Iowa

The Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 0.63

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Racist Skinhead: 5

— Ku Klux Klan: 5

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— General Hate: 2

— White Nationalist: 1

— Other: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



Gary Hershorn // Getty Images

#47. New Jersey

People walking along Washington Street, the main retail street in Hoboken, New Jersey.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.29

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 12

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 11

— Racist Skinhead: 11

— Other: 9

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— General Hate: 6

— Ku Klux Klan: 4

— Hate Music: 3

— Antisemitism: 1

Mark Reinstein // Getty Images

#46. Kansas

A miniature tractor train with one passenger during the annual Americus Days parade on Main Street (between Locust and Broadway streets), Americus, Kansas.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.36

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— White Nationalist: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Other: 2

— General Hate: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1



John Greim // Getty Images

#45. Alaska

Shops on Main Street in Skagway, Alaska.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.36

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 1

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— General Hate: 4

— White Nationalist: 2

— Neo-Nazi: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1



MediaNews Group/St. Paul Pioneer Press // Getty Images

#44. Minnesota

Crowds filling the street at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, on August 28, 2021.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.58

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 8

— Neo-Nazi: 6

— General Hate: 6

— Racist Skinhead: 5

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— Other: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Hate Music: 1



George Rose // Getty Images

#43. California

A crowd of people walking across the street at Ocean and Colorado Avenue near the Santa Monica Pier on June 12, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.66

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 65

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 32

— General Hate: 31

— Racist Skinhead: 26

— Neo-Nazi: 22

— Anti-Muslim: 16

— Other: 14

— Anti-LGBTQ: 9

— Ku Klux Klan: 7

— Anti-Immigrant: 7

— Holocaust Denial: 6

— Hate Music: 6

— Neo-Völkisch: 4

— Antisemitism: 4

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Neo-Confederate: 1

— Christian Identity: 1



Angelo Merendino // Getty Images

#42. Ohio

Cleveland fans celebrating during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship Victory Parade and Rally on June 22, 2016, in Cleveland, Ohio.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.70

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 20

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 25

— Neo-Nazi: 18

— White Nationalist: 14

— General Hate: 12

— Racist Skinhead: 9

— Other: 9

— Anti-LGBTQ: 6

— Christian Identity: 5

— Hate Music: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

Kevin Payravi // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Texas

Night life in the Sixth Street Historic District in Downtown Austin.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.76

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 52

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 31

— Neo-Nazi: 28

— General Hate: 24

— White Nationalist: 21

— Racist Skinhead: 12

— Other: 12

— Anti-Muslim: 7

— Anti-LGBTQ: 7

— Neo-Völkisch: 5

— Christian Identity: 5

— Anti-Immigrant: 5

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Hate Music: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Antisemitism: 2

— Male Supremacy: 1

— Holocaust Denial: 1



Canva

#40. New York

People walking at street-level in New York City.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.76

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 35

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 23

— Other: 20

— General Hate: 18

— Anti-Muslim: 15

— Neo-Nazi: 14

— Ku Klux Klan: 8

— Anti-LGBTQ: 8

— Racist Skinhead: 6

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 5

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Holocaust Denial: 2

— Hate Music: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1



Baltimore Heritage // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Maryland

The 400 block of W. Baltimore Street (south side), Baltimore, Maryland.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.78

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 11

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 12

— Other: 12

— General Hate: 11

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— Ku Klux Klan: 9

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1



Rey Del Rio // Getty Images

#38. Michigan

The final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club on June 19, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.79

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 18

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 16

— Neo-Nazi: 15

— General Hate: 12

— Other: 10

— Ku Klux Klan: 10

— Racist Skinhead: 8

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Christian Identity: 3

— Anti-LGBTQ: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1



Canva

#37. Illinois

Cloudgate, Chicago, Illinois

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.82

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 23

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 15

— Neo-Nazi: 15

— Racist Skinhead: 14

— Other: 14

— Ku Klux Klan: 13

— General Hate: 12

— Anti-LGBTQ: 5

— Christian Identity: 3

— Hate Music: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

The Washington Post // Getty Images

#36. Connecticut

Three students walking under High Street Arch at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 1.94

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 7

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 7

— Neo-Nazi: 7

— Other: 6

— General Hate: 5

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



Bill Brine // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Kentucky

The Kentucky Derby 2014 Walkover.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.00

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 15

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— White Nationalist: 6

— Other: 6

— General Hate: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1



Canva

#34. Massachusetts

A street view of Boston, Massachusetts.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.00

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 14

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 13

— Neo-Nazi: 8

— General Hate: 6

— Other: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Anti-LGBTQ: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Wisconsin

Two people fishing in southern Wisconsin.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.04

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 12

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 12

— White Nationalist: 10

— General Hate: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Other: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 4

— Hate Music: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1



The Washington Post // Getty Images

#32. Indiana

People walking across the street in Indianapolis, Indiana.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.06

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 14

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 20

— Ku Klux Klan: 18

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— Racist Skinhead: 9

— General Hate: 7

— Other: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 4

— Christian Identity: 3

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Neo-Confederate: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

Canva

#31. Georgia

Two people walking in Forsythe Park, in Savannah, Georgia.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.22

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 24

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— General Hate: 22

— Other: 21

— White Nationalist: 20

— Ku Klux Klan: 19

— Neo-Nazi: 17

— Racist Skinhead: 6

— Neo-Confederate: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 4

— Anti-LGBTQ: 3

— Christian Identity: 2

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Antisemitism: 1



katsrcool // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Oklahoma

Automobile Alley in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.26

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Other: 9

— Ku Klux Klan: 9

— Neo-Nazi: 7

— Racist Skinhead: 6

— General Hate: 5

— White Nationalist: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



UCG // Getty Images

#29. Pennsylvania

A park made in a former street space that is surrounded by retail and cafes in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.31

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 30

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 20

— Neo-Nazi: 18

— Racist Skinhead: 17

— Ku Klux Klan: 16

— General Hate: 15

— Other: 11

— Hate Music: 6

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 5

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Antisemitism: 2

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1



The Washington Post // Getty Images

#28. Virginia

Two bikers riding down Main Street in Clifton, Virginia.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.31

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 20

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 28

— Ku Klux Klan: 17

— Neo-Nazi: 16

— Racist Skinhead: 11

— General Hate: 9

— Other: 7

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Male Supremacy: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1



Davydog // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Oregon

The first day of Occupy Portland in Portland, Oregon.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.36

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 10

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 13

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— Racist Skinhead: 7

— Other: 7

— General Hate: 7

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Hate Music: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1

Canva

#26. Florida

The streets of Miami Beach, Florida.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.43

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 53

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 21

— Ku Klux Klan: 20

— General Hate: 20

— Neo-Nazi: 19

— Racist Skinhead: 18

— Other: 15

— Anti-Muslim: 10

— Anti-LGBTQ: 6

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Christian Identity: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Holocaust Denial: 1

— Antisemitism: 1



Canva

#25. Washington

People exploring the Ballard Farmer’s Market in Seattle.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.46

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 19

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 14

— White Nationalist: 13

— Racist Skinhead: 8

— Other: 8

— General Hate: 6

— Anti-Muslim: 4

— Anti-LGBTQ: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— Christian Identity: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1



ELIJAH NOUVELAGE // Getty Images

#24. Alabama

Two women walking across a street in downtown Oneonta, Alabama, on June 30, 2021.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.58

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 13

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 23

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— White Nationalist: 6

— Other: 6

— General Hate: 6

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1



Carrie Scarr // Wikimedia Commons

#23. North Dakota

West Fest in West Fargo, North Dakota.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.58

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Neo-Nazi: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— General Hate: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#22. North Carolina

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.65

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 28

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 21

— Other: 14

— General Hate: 12

— Neo-Nazi: 11

— Racist Skinhead: 10

— White Nationalist: 9

— Neo-Confederate: 7

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

Tim Graham // Getty Images

#21. Mississippi

A person and their shop on Main Street in Natchez, Mississippi.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.71

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 8

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 20

— White Nationalist: 10

— Other: 6

— Neo-Nazi: 6

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 4

— General Hate: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1



Tim Graham // Getty Images

#20. Rhode Island

People strolling past the Seaside Art Gallery in a typical street scene in Newport, Rhode Island.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.74

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 3

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— White Nationalist: 2

— General Hate: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1



Spencer Platt // Getty Images

#19. Missouri

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.76

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 17

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 11

— White Nationalist: 10

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— General Hate: 10

— Racist Skinhead: 8

— Other: 8

— Christian Identity: 5

— Anti-Muslim: 5

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1



Canva

#18. Hawaii

People on the beach and in the water of Waikiki Beach.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.77

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Other: 3

— General Hate: 3

— White Nationalist: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1



Tomás Del Coro // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Nevada

Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.86

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 11

— White Nationalist: 10

— General Hate: 8

— Other: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

Portland Press Herald // Getty Images

#16. Maine

Bubbles filling the air as people watch the Yarmouth Clam Festival parade in Yarmouth, Maine.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.91

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 6

— White Nationalist: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 3

— General Hate: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1



Jeff Greenberg // Getty Images

#15. Arkansas

Two people chatting outside the small businesses on a street in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 2.97

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 13

— Neo-Nazi: 11

— General Hate: 8

— White Nationalist: 5

— Other: 5

— Christian Identity: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 4

— Hate Music: 4

— Neo-Confederate: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



VW Pics // Getty Images

#14. Arizona

People walking along the buildings on Main Street in the old mining ghost town of Goldfield, Arizona.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.02

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 22

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 18

— General Hate: 13

— Racist Skinhead: 12

— Neo-Nazi: 11

— Ku Klux Klan: 5

— Other: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 4

— Anti-LGBTQ: 4

— Anti-Immigrant: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 3

— Hate Music: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1



Pedro Szekely // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Colorado

People walking in Boulder, Colorado.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.10

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 18

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— General Hate: 10

— White Nationalist: 9

— Anti-LGBTQ: 9

— Racist Skinhead: 6

— Other: 6

— Anti-Muslim: 5

— Ku Klux Klan: 4

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Anti-Immigrant: 2

— Hate Music: 1

— Christian Identity: 1

— Antisemitism: 1



Michelle Maria // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Vermont

A street-level view of Burlington, Vermont.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.10

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 6

— White Nationalist: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Idaho

The Fourth of July Parade in Boise, Idaho.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.16

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 6

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 9

— General Hate: 7

— Anti-Muslim: 6

— Neo-Nazi: 5

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Holocaust Denial: 3

— Christian Identity: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Neo-Confederate: 1

— Antisemitism: 1



Canva

#10. Louisiana

The crowd on Bourbon Steet in New Orleans, Louisiana.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.24

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 15

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 11

— White Nationalist: 10

— Neo-Nazi: 10

— General Hate: 8

— Other: 6

— Neo-Confederate: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



Robert Nickelsberg // Getty Images

#9. South Carolina

A horse-drawn buggy in the historic 19th-century downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on April 24, 2019.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.28

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 17

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 14

— White Nationalist: 13

— General Hate: 10

— Neo-Nazi: 9

— Neo-Confederate: 9

— Other: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 2

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

— Anti-Immigrant: 1



The Washington Post // Getty Images

#8. West Virginia

Residents of Union, West Virginia, lining Main Street before the start of the Farmers’ Day parade.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.37

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 6

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 9

— White Nationalist: 8

— Neo-Nazi: 8

— General Hate: 3

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Other: 1

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Neo-Confederate: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



Planet One Images // Getty Images

#7. Wyoming

The Veterans Day Street Show in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.46

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 2

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— White Nationalist: 3

— Neo-Völkisch: 1

— Anti-LGBTQ: 1

Wolfgang Kaehler // Getty Images

#6. Montana

People riding horses at Averill’s Flathead Lake Lodge, a dude ranch near Kalispell, Montana.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.62

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— White Nationalist: 9

— Neo-Nazi: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 3

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— Racist Skinhead: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— General Hate: 1

— Christian Identity: 1



Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Delaware

People outside a building in Newark, Delaware, near the University of Delaware.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 3.99

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 4

— Neo-Nazi: 3

— White Nationalist: 2

— Other: 2

— General Hate: 2

— Hate Music: 1

— Antisemitism: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1



Brett Carlsen // Getty Images

#4. Tennessee

People lining a street in Nashville, Tennessee.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.01

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 28

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Ku Klux Klan: 26

— White Nationalist: 18

— Neo-Nazi: 18

— General Hate: 11

— Anti-Muslim: 11

— Racist Skinhead: 9

— Other: 7

— Neo-Confederate: 6

— Neo-Völkisch: 5

— Christian Identity: 3

— Anti-LGBTQ: 2

— Antisemitism: 1



JOSEPH PREZIOSO // Getty Images

#3. New Hampshire

People walking down Main Street in Concord, New Hampshire.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.32

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 6

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 8

— White Nationalist: 4

— Anti-Muslim: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 3

— Radical Traditional Catholicism: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 2

— General Hate: 2



Michael Ciaglo // Getty Images

#2. South Dakota

Motorcycles and people crowding Main Street during the 80th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 7, 2020, in Sturgis, South Dakota.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.47

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 4

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 5

— White Nationalist: 4

— Ku Klux Klan: 4

— General Hate: 4

— Racist Skinhead: 2

— Anti-Muslim: 2

Canva

#1. Nebraska

Downtown Omaha, Nebraska.

– Hate groups per million residents in 2021: 4.58

– Total hate groups tracked in 2021: 9

– Unique hate groups tracked since 2011:

— Neo-Nazi: 7

— Racist Skinhead: 5

— White Nationalist: 3

— Other: 3

— General Hate: 2

— Christian Identity: 2

— Ku Klux Klan: 1

— Hate Music: 1

— Anti-Muslim: 1