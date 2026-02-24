How organizing your home workspace can jumpstart your 2026 reset

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

As the year winds down, many may feel a natural pull towards resetting their spaces. End-of-year decluttering has almost become a ritual, serving as a way to clear both mental and physical clutter before stepping into a new chapter. Closets, spare rooms, and underused corners are the first targets because they quietly accumulate disorder throughout the course of the year.

At the same time, the way people use their homes has fundamentally changed in recent years. Remote and hybrid work are no longer temporary arrangements. Between 2019 and 2023, the four-year period studied by the U.S. Census Bureau, remote workers more than doubled from 9 million to over 22 million. While some companies have mandated return-to-office policies in the years since, it’s clear that millions will remain at home.

Despite the growth in working from home, many household workspaces are improvised from the pandemic years and are not designed intentionally. Desks are squeezed into bedrooms, paperwork is piled into closets, cords are snaking across the floor, and chaos generally prevails. This is where customizable workspace systems can come in handy—when thoughtfully designed, modular and customizable storage solutions can transform a workspace from a source of stress to something calming.

Lazzoni has taken a look at various decor data from sources including Angie’s Roost, Instagram, Simply Enough, and more to assemble this guide to walk you through a three-step approach to designing an ideal home workspace.

What is a customizable workspace?

A customizable workspace is a work environment that is designed to adapt to how you actually use the space, as opposed to forcing you to adapt to fixed furniture or a one-size-fits-all layout. Instead of static desks, shelves, or cabinets, customizable systems use modular components that can be adjusted, expanded, and reconfigured over time.

At its core, a customizable workspace prioritizes function, flexibility, and longevity. For example, shelving height can change as storage needs evolve, and work surfaces can be repositioned to accommodate new equipment. This approach acknowledges a simple reality: The way you work today is unlikely to be the same way you will work years from now.

Clutter is often a symptom of misaligned storage as opposed to too many belongings. When a workspace is customizable, every item can have a designated place that reflects how frequently it is used. Daily tools stay within arm’s reach, occasional items move higher and visual noise decreases as a result. A sense of calm is one reason customizable systems are increasingly recommended.

In the context of a new year reset, a customizable workplace becomes more than a design choice. Rather, it’s a practical framework for maintaining order, focus, and flexibility in your life as priorities shift and routines evolve.

The 3-step system for designing a home workspace

Designing an ideal home workspace using customizable systems won’t be easy, but it will be more than worth the effort. These three steps will hit upon the following points:

Assess your specific needs and determine your mission. Declutter things by category to build a clean slate. Design items in your workspace by use rather than appearance.

Along the way in this guide, sample layouts for different lifestyles will also be explored and showcase how something as simple as the right choice of door can elevate both functionality and aesthetics.

Step 1: Assess needs and define the mission

Before getting ahead of yourself and purchasing shelves, drawers, or modular units, it’s essential to take a big step back and define what your workplace is meant to support. Refined Rooms and Artful Agenda, two leading organizational brands, stress that productivity issues often stem from mismatched space design as opposed to a pure lack of effort.

To begin assessing what your specific needs are, you need to learn the right questions to ask yourself. The following are the most prominent to consider:

What kind of work do you do most days? Deep focus, creative brainstorming, administrative tasks, or a mix?

What tools do you use regularly? Laptops, dual monitors, paper files, craft supplies, reference books, or shared equipment?

How often do others use the space? Is it private, shared, or occasionally repurposed?

What frustrates you about your current setup? Visual clutter, lack of storage, noise, or constant rearranging?

By answering these questions, you’ll be able to better define what the mission of your workspace actually will be. A home office that is used for client calls, for instance, is different from one that is used for design work or household management.

Once you have your mission clarified, you can start to look at the physical space itself. Measure the wall lengths, ceiling height, and all depth allowances. Note any obstacles that may get in the way, such as vents, windows, or sloped ceilings, and pay attention to natural light and traffic flow. These details will influence where modular systems will work best to take advantage of the space. By making this initial assessment, you’ll be able to prevent over-buying and help to ensure that every component you choose serves a clear purpose rather than adding visual noise to the space.

Step 2: Declutter by category (the ‘clean slate’ method)

With your mission defined, the next step to building out your workspace will be to create a clean slate. Decluttering by category, rather than by each surface or drawer, can help you be more targeted. As covered by leading DIY home decor and gardening aficionado Angie Campbell, owner of Angie’s Roost, category-based decluttering is both more effective and less emotionally draining.

This process works because it allows you to see the true volume of what you own. This clarity makes it easier to decide what deserves space in your future system and what doesn’t. Common workspace categories include:

Technology and cords

Paperwork and files

Office supplies

Reference materials

Personal or decorative items

Group each category together before making any decisions. This approach will prevent accidental duplicates from switching back into drawers simply because they were stored in different places. As you begin to sort, ask yourself whether each item supports the mission you defined for yourself in the earlier step. If it doesn’t, consider whether it belongs elsewhere in the home or if it’s time to let it go.

This stage is the one where many people realize that they don’t actually need more storage; they just need better storage. Customizable systems shine because they’re designed around what remains, not what you used to have.

Step 3: Design by use—choosing your customizable system

Once your existing workspace is decluttered, you’re finally ready to design. Rather than beginning with aesthetics, consider starting with use. This principle can highlight how modular systems can be adapted to real-life habits. Flexibility should be a long-term advantage, and customizable systems allow you to adjust shelf heights as needed, combine open and closed storage, add components over time, and maximize vertical space.

Unlike fixed furniture, modular systems evolve with your work style over time, which makes them ideal for home environments that need to serve multiple functions. As you begin to design, consider doing so with three zones in mind.

Primary work zone: desk surface, monitors, and frequently used tools. Reference zone: shelves or cabinets for books and files. Support zone: drawers or bins for supplies and tech accessories.

Designing by zones reduces visual clutter and minimizes movement during the workday, contributing to a calmer, more focused environment.

Sample layouts for different lifestyles

Customizable systems are especially effective because they can be tailored to different lifestyles and household needs. To that end, here are three sample layouts you can consider for your space.

1. The adult professional workspace

Designed for focused, individual work, this layout prioritizes clean lines and minimal restrictions. Key features of this layout include wall-mounted shelving above the desk, closed cabinets for paperwork, and a narrow drawer system for daily essentials. This setup helps support productivity while maintaining a polished, executive feel that is ideal for video calls and client meetings.

2. The utility or creative workspace

For the creative folks or multitaskers, flexibility is everything. This layout should emphasize accessibility. The key features of this layout will include adjustable shelves for various supplies, clear bins for ease of visibility, and a pull-out work surface. Implementing these features will allow the space to be shifted easily between tasks without having to constantly reorganize.

3. The shared workspace

Finally, the third potential layout to consider is one designed for shared spaces with a partner or family member. Shared home offices require thoughtful division, typically with visual boundaries. The key features when implementing this type of workspace are symmetrical shelving for fairness, separate drawer stacks, and neutral, calming finishes that all parties using the space can enjoy. Customizable systems will make it easier to maintain harmony by clearly defining personal zones.

The ‘door’ factor: Enclosing the workspace

Doors are an often overlooked aspect of workplace design, but they play a major role in both function and aesthetics. Concealed, sliding, and pocket doors can all be great ways to save room while keeping your workspace functional. Choosing the right door type will ultimately come down to personal preference, but here are three common options.

Sliding doors: ideal for tight spaces and modern aesthetics. Mirror doors: reflect light and visually expand small rooms. Pocket doors: offer full enclosure without taking up swing space.

The right door can transform a workspace into a calming retreat, but, perhaps most importantly, one that can disappear at the end of the day by simply shutting a door.

Setting intentions for the new year

Designing your ideal home workspace isn’t just about storage. It’s about intention. As the new year approaches, customizable systems will offer a way to align your physical environment to your career goals, whatever they may be. By assessing your needs, decluttering intentionally, and designing by use, you can create a workspace that supports focus, flexibility, and peace of mind. Rather than reacting to your clutter throughout the entire year, you can build a system that works quietly in the background and adapts as your life evolves.

In a world where work and home increasingly overlap, a well-designed workspace isn’t a luxury. It’s a foundation for clarity, productivity, and a calmer start to whatever the new year may bring to your life.

This story was produced by Lazzoni and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.