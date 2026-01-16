Michelin-starred restaurants in Denver

Kzenon // Shutterstock

Michelin stars are the highest honor in the culinary world and are currently awarded to only 3,766 restaurants around the world. Restaurants inspectors dine at each restaurant many times and evaluate based on five main criteria: ingredient quality, harmony of flavors, mastery of culinary techniques, how the chef’s personality shines through their cuisine, and consistency. You can read more about the award here.

Using data from the latest Michelin Guides, Stacker compiled a list of every Michelin-starred restaurant in Denver. Across the U.S., the cities with the most Michelin-starred restaurants include New York City (69), San Francisco (26), Washington D.C. (23), Chicago (20), and Los Angeles (15).

The Wolf’s Tailor

– Rating: 2 Stars

– Cuisine: Contemporary, Creative

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4058 Tejon St., Denver, CO, 80211, USA

Beckon

– Rating: 1 Star

– Cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2843 Larimer St., Denver, CO, 80205, USA

Kizaki

– Rating: 1 Star

– Cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1551 S. Pearl St., Denver, CO, 80210, USA

Alma Fonda Fina

– Rating: 1 Star

– Cuisine: Mexican, Contemporary

– Price: $$

– Address: 2556 15th St., Denver, CO, 80211, USA

Mezcaleria Alma

– Rating: 1 Star

– Cuisine: Mexican, Contemporary

– Price: $$$

– Address: 2550 15th St., Denver, CO, 80211, USA

Brutø

– Rating: 1 Star

– Cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1801 Blake St., Denver, CO, 80202, USA

Margot

– Rating: 1 Star

– Cuisine: Contemporary

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1551 S. Pearl St., Denver, CO, 80210, USA

