How much house $1 million buys you in Denver
Konstantin L // Shutterstock
How much house $1 million buys you in Denver
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Denver. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
20503 E 50th Pl, Denver
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,742
– Price per square foot: $210
– See 20503 E 50th Pl, Denver on Redfin.com
8537 E 35th Ave, Denver
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,708
– Price per square foot: $269
– See 8537 E 35th Ave, Denver on Redfin.com
1100 Hudson St, Denver
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,722
– Price per square foot: $367
– See 1100 Hudson St, Denver on Redfin.com
444 S Pearl St, Denver
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,143
– Price per square foot: $466
– See 444 S Pearl St, Denver on Redfin.com
3440 W 66th Ave, Denver
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,620
– Price per square foot: $617
– See 3440 W 66th Ave, Denver on Redfin.com
3764 N Raleigh St, Denver
– Price: $999,999
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,756
– Price per square foot: $266
– See 3764 N Raleigh St, Denver on Redfin.com
4942 Grove St, Denver
– Price: $999,999
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,569
– Price per square foot: $389
– See 4942 Grove St, Denver on Redfin.com
2026 S Lincoln St, Denver
– Price: $999,999
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,508
– Price per square foot: $398
– See 2026 S Lincoln St, Denver on Redfin.com
1750 Wewatta St #704, Denver
– Price: $999,999
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,479
– Price per square foot: $676
– See 1750 Wewatta St #704, Denver on Redfin.com
3377 Blake St #205, Denver
– Price: $999,999
– 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,367
– Price per square foot: $731
– See 3377 Blake St #205, Denver on Redfin.com
1750 Wewatta St #1825, Denver
– Price: $999,990
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,213
– Price per square foot: $824
– See 1750 Wewatta St #1825, Denver on Redfin.com
10520 W Vassar Dr, Lakewood
– Price: $999,900
– 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,625
– Price per square foot: $216
– See 10520 W Vassar Dr, Lakewood on Redfin.com
6585 E Nevada Pl, Denver
– Price: $999,900
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,465
– Price per square foot: $288
– See 6585 E Nevada Pl, Denver on Redfin.com
4511 Perry St, Denver
– Price: $999,900
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,742
– Price per square foot: $364
– See 4511 Perry St, Denver on Redfin.com
6505 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood
– Price: $999,900
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,636
– Price per square foot: $379
– See 6505 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood on Redfin.com
1960 S Sherman St, Denver
– Price: $999,500
– 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,806
– Price per square foot: $356
– See 1960 S Sherman St, Denver on Redfin.com
2738 N Clay St, Denver
– Price: $999,500
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,221
– Price per square foot: $450
– See 2738 N Clay St, Denver on Redfin.com
2930 N Monaco Pkwy, Denver
– Price: $999,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,200
– Price per square foot: $312
– See 2930 N Monaco Pkwy, Denver on Redfin.com
1423 Xavier St, Denver
– Price: $999,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,475
– Price per square foot: $403
– See 1423 Xavier St, Denver on Redfin.com
888 S Valentia St Unit 20-101, Denver
– Price: $999,000
– 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,139
– Price per square foot: $467
– See 888 S Valentia St Unit 20-101, Denver on Redfin.com
3363 W 32nd Ave, Denver
– Price: $999,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,941
– Price per square foot: $514
– See 3363 W 32nd Ave, Denver on Redfin.com
4200 W 17th Ave #1013, Denver
– Price: $999,000
– 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,392
– Price per square foot: $717
– See 4200 W 17th Ave #1013, Denver on Redfin.com
1700 Bassett St #1106, Denver
– Price: $999,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,306
– Price per square foot: $764
– See 1700 Bassett St #1106, Denver on Redfin.com
2695 S Josephine St, Denver
– Price: $998,800
– 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,234
– Price per square foot: $447
– See 2695 S Josephine St, Denver on Redfin.com
6018 Beeler Ct, Denver
– Price: $998,000
– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,261
– Price per square foot: $234
– See 6018 Beeler Ct, Denver on Redfin.com
4729 W 32nd Ave, Denver
– Price: $998,000
– 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,100
– Price per square foot: $475
– See 4729 W 32nd Ave, Denver on Redfin.com
1201 N Williams St Unit 3A, Denver
– Price: $998,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,420
– Price per square foot: $702
– See 1201 N Williams St Unit 3A, Denver on Redfin.com
3361 W 36th Ave, Denver
– Price: $997,500
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,964
– Price per square foot: $507
– See 3361 W 36th Ave, Denver on Redfin.com
1824 S Logan St, Denver
– Price: $995,000
– 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,843
– Price per square foot: $349
– See 1824 S Logan St, Denver on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.