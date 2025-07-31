Konstantin L // Shutterstock

How much house $1 million buys you in Denver

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Denver. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

20503 E 50th Pl, Denver

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,742

– Price per square foot: $210

– See 20503 E 50th Pl, Denver on Redfin.com

8537 E 35th Ave, Denver

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,708

– Price per square foot: $269

– See 8537 E 35th Ave, Denver on Redfin.com

1100 Hudson St, Denver

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,722

– Price per square foot: $367

– See 1100 Hudson St, Denver on Redfin.com

444 S Pearl St, Denver

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,143

– Price per square foot: $466

– See 444 S Pearl St, Denver on Redfin.com

3440 W 66th Ave, Denver

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,620

– Price per square foot: $617

– See 3440 W 66th Ave, Denver on Redfin.com

3764 N Raleigh St, Denver

– Price: $999,999

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,756

– Price per square foot: $266

– See 3764 N Raleigh St, Denver on Redfin.com

4942 Grove St, Denver

– Price: $999,999

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,569

– Price per square foot: $389

– See 4942 Grove St, Denver on Redfin.com

2026 S Lincoln St, Denver

– Price: $999,999

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,508

– Price per square foot: $398

– See 2026 S Lincoln St, Denver on Redfin.com

1750 Wewatta St #704, Denver

– Price: $999,999

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,479

– Price per square foot: $676

– See 1750 Wewatta St #704, Denver on Redfin.com

3377 Blake St #205, Denver

– Price: $999,999

– 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,367

– Price per square foot: $731

– See 3377 Blake St #205, Denver on Redfin.com

1750 Wewatta St #1825, Denver

– Price: $999,990

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,213

– Price per square foot: $824

– See 1750 Wewatta St #1825, Denver on Redfin.com

10520 W Vassar Dr, Lakewood

– Price: $999,900

– 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,625

– Price per square foot: $216

– See 10520 W Vassar Dr, Lakewood on Redfin.com

6585 E Nevada Pl, Denver

– Price: $999,900

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,465

– Price per square foot: $288

– See 6585 E Nevada Pl, Denver on Redfin.com

4511 Perry St, Denver

– Price: $999,900

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,742

– Price per square foot: $364

– See 4511 Perry St, Denver on Redfin.com

6505 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood

– Price: $999,900

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,636

– Price per square foot: $379

– See 6505 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood on Redfin.com

1960 S Sherman St, Denver

– Price: $999,500

– 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,806

– Price per square foot: $356

– See 1960 S Sherman St, Denver on Redfin.com

2738 N Clay St, Denver

– Price: $999,500

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,221

– Price per square foot: $450

– See 2738 N Clay St, Denver on Redfin.com

2930 N Monaco Pkwy, Denver

– Price: $999,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,200

– Price per square foot: $312

– See 2930 N Monaco Pkwy, Denver on Redfin.com

1423 Xavier St, Denver

– Price: $999,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,475

– Price per square foot: $403

– See 1423 Xavier St, Denver on Redfin.com

888 S Valentia St Unit 20-101, Denver

– Price: $999,000

– 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,139

– Price per square foot: $467

– See 888 S Valentia St Unit 20-101, Denver on Redfin.com

3363 W 32nd Ave, Denver

– Price: $999,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,941

– Price per square foot: $514

– See 3363 W 32nd Ave, Denver on Redfin.com

4200 W 17th Ave #1013, Denver

– Price: $999,000

– 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,392

– Price per square foot: $717

– See 4200 W 17th Ave #1013, Denver on Redfin.com

1700 Bassett St #1106, Denver

– Price: $999,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,306

– Price per square foot: $764

– See 1700 Bassett St #1106, Denver on Redfin.com

2695 S Josephine St, Denver

– Price: $998,800

– 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,234

– Price per square foot: $447

– See 2695 S Josephine St, Denver on Redfin.com

6018 Beeler Ct, Denver

– Price: $998,000

– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,261

– Price per square foot: $234

– See 6018 Beeler Ct, Denver on Redfin.com

4729 W 32nd Ave, Denver

– Price: $998,000

– 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,100

– Price per square foot: $475

– See 4729 W 32nd Ave, Denver on Redfin.com

1201 N Williams St Unit 3A, Denver

– Price: $998,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,420

– Price per square foot: $702

– See 1201 N Williams St Unit 3A, Denver on Redfin.com

3361 W 36th Ave, Denver

– Price: $997,500

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,964

– Price per square foot: $507

– See 3361 W 36th Ave, Denver on Redfin.com

1824 S Logan St, Denver

– Price: $995,000

– 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,843

– Price per square foot: $349

– See 1824 S Logan St, Denver on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

