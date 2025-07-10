Best public middle schools in the Denver metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. Littleton Academy
– School grades: K-8
– Location: Littleton Public Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 458 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#9. STEM School Highlands Ranch
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Douglas County School District No. RE-1, CO
– Enrollment: 1,452 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#8. Campus Middle School
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO
– Enrollment: 1,307 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#7. Southern Hills Middle School
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 493 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#6. Cherry Creek Charter Academy
– School grades: K-8
– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO
– Enrollment: 571 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#5. Challenge School
– School grades: PK, K-8
– Location: Cherry Creek School District, CO
– Enrollment: 563 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#4. Summit Middle Charter School
– School grades: 6-8
– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 361 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#3. D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School
– School grades: 6-12
– Location: Jefferson County School District No. R-1, CO
– Enrollment: 1,197 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#2. Peak to Peak Charter School
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Boulder Valley School District, CO
– Enrollment: 1,450 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. Stargate Charter School
– School grades: K-12
– Location: Adams 12 Five Star Schools, CO
– Enrollment: 1,596 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+