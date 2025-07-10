– School grades: K-12 – Location: Adams 12 Five Star Schools, CO – Enrollment: 1,596 (20:1 student to teacher ratio) – Niche grade: A+

– School grades: 6-12 – Location: Jefferson County School District No. R-1, CO – Enrollment: 1,197 (21:1 student to teacher ratio) – Niche grade: A+

– School grades: K-12 – Location: Douglas County School District No. RE-1, CO – Enrollment: 1,452 (19:1 student to teacher ratio) – Niche grade: A

Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche . Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here .

