Best places to live in the Denver metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Denver metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.
#25. Castle Rock
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: B+
– Population: 76,614
#24. Littleton
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 45,092
#23. Golden
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 20,467
#22. The Pinery
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: B+
– Population: 11,740
#21. Stonegate
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 9,164
#20. Columbine Valley
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 2,084
#19. Bow Mar
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 1,003
#18. Evergreen
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 8,643
#17. Broomfield
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 75,110
#16. Roxborough Park
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 9,365
#15. Erie
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 31,927
#14. Lafayette
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 30,471
#13. Gunbarrel
– Niche grade: A
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 10,424
#12. Boulder
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 106,274
#11. Lone Tree
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A-
– Population: 14,136
#10. Superior
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 13,136
#9. Louisville
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 20,788
#8. Cherry Hills Village
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 6,366
#7. Highlands Ranch
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 101,437
#6. Centennial
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 107,386
#5. Castle Pines
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A
– Population: 12,573
#4. Greenwood Village
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 15,485
#3. Inverness
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 3,088
#2. Cherry Creek
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 11,011
#1. Holly Hills
– Niche grade: A+
– Public school grade: A+
– Population: 2,652