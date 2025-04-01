Denver 7-day weather forecast
Stacker created the forecast for Denver, Colorado using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 60 °F on Sunday, while the low is 32 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 4 sunny days and rain on 4 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
– High of 59 °F, low of 36 °F (24% humidity)
– Sunny with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
– Strong breeze (25 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:29 AM, sunset at 5:54 PM
Tuesday, March 4
– High of 44 °F, low of 35 °F (42% humidity)
– Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
– Fresh breeze (22 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:28 AM, sunset at 5:55 PM
Wednesday, March 5
– High of 47 °F, low of 33 °F (32% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:26 AM, sunset at 5:56 PM
Thursday, March 6
– High of 51 °F, low of 39 °F (45% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (2 mm of rain)
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)
– Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:25 AM, sunset at 5:57 PM
– First quarter moon
Friday, March 7
– High of 40 °F, low of 32 °F (60% humidity)
– Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:23 AM, sunset at 5:58 PM
Saturday, March 8
– High of 51 °F, low of 32 °F (36% humidity)
– Fair with a 0% chance of rain
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:22 AM, sunset at 5:59 PM
Sunday, March 9
– High of 60 °F, low of 37 °F (18% humidity)
– Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
– High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
– Light breeze (6 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:20 AM, sunset at 6:00 PM