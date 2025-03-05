Canva

Movies and TV shows casting in Denver

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Denver, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.





‘Mannequined’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Support Group Attendee (background extra, 18-70)

— Susan (supporting, female, 27-37)

— Facilitator (supporting, female, 30-60)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled10’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

— DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

— Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Alma Mater’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— John (supporting, male, 18-25)

— Henry (supporting, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Critical Incident Training’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Role Player (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $21

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled Sci-Fi Short’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Heather (lead, female, 18-25)

— Toren (lead, 18-25)

— Sam (supporting, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $78

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Intense Crime Short’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Alice (lead, female, 25-40)

— Joe (lead, 25-40)

— Weapons Master/Fight Coordinator (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Charlotte (lead, female, 21-40)

— Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

– Average hourly rate: $44

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Imperium Wars’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Andrea Constantinopolous (supporting, female, 13-16)

— Charlotte Regina Constantinopolous (lead, female, 18-25)

— Frederick Palmer (supporting, male, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Ten’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Elpida Dancer (supporting, female, 10-13)

— Irene Dancer (supporting, female, 16-18)

— Eleni Dancer (lead, female, 21-25)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Birthday Bash’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Sound (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Colorado Springs, Colorado; Pueblo, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.