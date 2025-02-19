

Movies and TV shows casting in Denver

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Denver, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.



‘Untitled10’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

— DJ’s Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

— Angela (supporting, 31-50)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled Sci-Fi Short’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Toren (lead, 18-25)

— Heather (lead, female, 18-25)

— Sam (supporting, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $78

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here



‘Mannequined’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Susan (supporting, female, 27-37)

— Facilitator (supporting, female, 30-60)

— Dan (supporting, male, 27-37)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here



‘Intense Crime Short’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Alice (lead, female, 25-40)

— Joe (lead, 25-40)

— Sound Mixer (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here



‘Virtual Pet’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Marie (supporting, female, 30-60)

— Lily (supporting, female, 4-12)

— Antonia (lead, female, 60-100)

– Average hourly rate: $18

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here



‘To Die For’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Sally (lead, female, 20-30)

— Madeline (lead, female, 30-50)

— Henry (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘A Christmas Donut’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Miles (lead, male, 18-28)

— Rachel (lead, female, 18-28)

— Yolanda (supporting, female, 40-60)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘In These Hills,’ Actors and Crew’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Tony Kingston (lead, male, 40-65)

— Wesley Blackwood (lead, male, 40-65)

— Angela Blackwood (supporting, female, 35-60)

– Average hourly rate: $104

– Casting locations: Denver, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here



‘Painting the Lake’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Joni (lead, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Potently Eloquent’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Kristy (supporting, female, 22-50)

– Average hourly rate: $150

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Untitled Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Henry (supporting, male, 21-45)

– Average hourly rate: $25

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here



‘Imperium Wars’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Andrea Constantinopolous (supporting, female, 13-16)

— Frederick Palmer (supporting, male, 25-35)

— Charlotte Regina Constantinopolous (lead, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘The Ten’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Elpida Dancer (supporting, female, 10-13)

— Irene Dancer (supporting, female, 16-18)

— Eleni Dancer (lead, female, 21-25)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Greeley, Colorado

– Learn more about the scripted show here



‘Birthday Bash’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Sound (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Colorado Springs, Colorado; Pueblo, Colorado

– Learn more about the short film here

