Highest-paying management jobs in Denver

Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

#30. Social and community service managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $88,970

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)



#29. Legislators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $89,520

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,110

– Employment: 44,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yakima, WA ($139,690)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)



#28. Lodging managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $90,500

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,770

– Employment: 35,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)



#27. Gambling managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,190

– Employment: 3,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)



#26. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $97,670

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 17,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($108,680)

— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)

#25. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $103,180

– #124 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)



#24. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $106,420

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)



#23. Construction managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $111,310

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)



#22. Facilities managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,760

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 690

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)



#21. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $115,860

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,580

– Employment: 144,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#20. Education administrators, postsecondary

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $116,030

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 800

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)



#19. Emergency management directors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $119,130

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,800

– Employment: 10,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)



#18. Fundraising managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $128,620

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,400

– Employment: 23,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)

— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)



#17. Medical and health services managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $133,560

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,600

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)



#16. General and operations managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $139,000

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 24,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#15. Administrative services managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $139,240

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,030

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)



#14. Compensation and benefits managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $147,740

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $139,470

– Employment: 15,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)



#13. Training and development managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $148,360

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,800

– Employment: 35,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)



#12. Natural sciences managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $148,390

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,110

– Employment: 74,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)



#11. Industrial production managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $149,140

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#10. Public relations managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $154,280

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $138,000

– Employment: 59,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)

— Boulder, CO ($174,250)



#9. Human resources managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $161,620

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,570

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)



#8. Marketing managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $162,980

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,970

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)



#7. Advertising and promotions managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $166,620

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,860

– Employment: 22,520

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)



#6. Purchasing managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $168,140

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $174,970

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)



#4. Sales managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $177,430

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)



#3. Architectural and engineering managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $178,130

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,160

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)



#2. Financial managers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $180,660

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)



#1. Chief executives

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $249,780

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)

