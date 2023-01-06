Highest-paying management jobs in Denver
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.
Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.
Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#30. Social and community service managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $88,970
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 940
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,790
– Employment: 156,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)
— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)
create jobs 51 // Shutterstock
#29. Legislators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $89,520
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,110
– Employment: 44,590
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yakima, WA ($139,690)
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($136,400)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($132,460)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#28. Lodging managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $90,500
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
Pixabay
#27. Gambling managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $95,440
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,190
– Employment: 3,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)
Motortion Films // Shutterstock
#26. Entertainment and recreation managers, except gambling
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $97,670
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 17,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($108,680)
— Lexington-Fayette, KY ($108,430)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($105,390)
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $103,180
– #124 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#24. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $106,420
– #2 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
USACE NY // Flickr
#23. Construction managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $111,310
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,790
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
Quality Stock Arts // Shutterstock
#22. Facilities managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $112,760
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 690
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,970
– Employment: 101,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)
— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $115,860
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#20. Education administrators, postsecondary
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $116,030
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 800
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,260
– Employment: 155,990
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)
— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)
possohh // Shutterstock
#19. Emergency management directors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $119,130
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,800
– Employment: 10,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($142,000)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,780)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($123,170)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Fundraising managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $128,620
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,400
– Employment: 23,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($175,610)
— Syracuse, NY ($155,700)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,980)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Medical and health services managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $133,560
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
Pixabay
#16. General and operations managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $139,000
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 24,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
creativemarc // Shutterstock
#15. Administrative services managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $139,240
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
Pixabay
#14. Compensation and benefits managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $147,740
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $139,470
– Employment: 15,330
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($190,560)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($187,770)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,130)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#13. Training and development managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $148,360
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,800
– Employment: 35,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($180,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,270)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($166,410)
NTNU // Flickr
#12. Natural sciences managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $148,390
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,110
– Employment: 74,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($222,360)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($219,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($216,750)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#11. Industrial production managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $149,140
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $117,780
– Employment: 192,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)
— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#10. Public relations managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $154,280
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 530
National
– Annual mean salary: $138,000
– Employment: 59,850
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,410)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($182,890)
— Boulder, CO ($174,250)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#9. Human resources managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $161,620
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#8. Marketing managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $162,980
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,970
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,440
– Employment: 278,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)
Pixabay
#7. Advertising and promotions managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $166,620
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,860
– Employment: 22,520
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($193,980)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($182,520)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($166,620)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#6. Purchasing managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $168,140
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 660
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,590
– Employment: 69,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Computer and information systems managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $174,970
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $162,930
– Employment: 485,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)
Canva
#4. Sales managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $177,430
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
Pixabay
#3. Architectural and engineering managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $178,130
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $158,970
– Employment: 187,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)
Canva
#2. Financial managers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $180,660
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#1. Chief executives
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $249,780
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)
