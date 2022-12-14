Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Denver
IBM Research // Flickr
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
Xmentoys // Shutterstock
#30. Calibration technologists and technicians
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $92,210
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,800
– Employment: 8,500
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($92,210)
— Boulder, CO ($85,940)
— Midland, TX ($80,990)
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock
#29. Web developers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $93,320
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)
Canva
#28. Statisticians
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $94,120
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 890
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#27. Network and computer systems administrators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $96,530
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
PR Image Factory // Shutterstock
#26. Operations research analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,630
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
Canva
#25. Materials engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,780
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#24. Chemical engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,790
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#23. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,910
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#22. Database administrators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $100,240
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,140
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
Reeta Asmai // UC Davis
#21. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $100,670
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
Canva
#20. Civil engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $101,980
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,880
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Canva
#19. Electrical engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $102,930
– #128 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Canva
#18. Environmental engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $103,350
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,270
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Industrial engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $103,910
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#16. Computer programmers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $106,370
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
Canva
#15. Mechanical engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $107,450
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
#14. Data scientists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $107,550
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,350
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#13. Computer and information research scientists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $108,060
– #51 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#12. Information security analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $108,140
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
dokurose // Shutterstock
#11. Actuaries
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $112,030
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
Canva
#10. Computer systems analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $112,060
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
Canva
#9. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $116,930
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
Canva
#8. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $119,720
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– Employment: 7,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($152,290)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#7. Electronics engineers, except computer
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $119,890
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#6. Software developers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $120,750
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 25,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
IBM Research // Flickr
#5. Computer network architects
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,750
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#4. Computer hardware engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $129,640
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,770
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#3. Database architects
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $133,460
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,340
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
IBM Research // Flickr
#2. Aerospace engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $140,660
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
Bureau of Land Management // Flickr
#1. Petroleum engineers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $146,250
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 920
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
