

IBM Research // Flickr

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Denver

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

Xmentoys // Shutterstock

#30. Calibration technologists and technicians

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $92,210

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,800

– Employment: 8,500

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($92,210)

— Boulder, CO ($85,940)

— Midland, TX ($80,990)



Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#29. Web developers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $93,320

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)



Canva

#28. Statisticians

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $94,120

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)



Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#27. Network and computer systems administrators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $96,530

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)



PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#26. Operations research analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,630

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

Canva

#25. Materials engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,780

– #41 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)



Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#24. Chemical engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,790

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)



Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#23. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,910

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#22. Database administrators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $100,240

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)



Reeta Asmai // UC Davis

#21. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $100,670

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

Canva

#20. Civil engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $101,980

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,880

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)



Canva

#19. Electrical engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $102,930

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)



Canva

#18. Environmental engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $103,350

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Industrial engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $103,910

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)



PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#16. Computer programmers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $106,370

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

Canva

#15. Mechanical engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $107,450

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)



Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#14. Data scientists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $107,550

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,350

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#13. Computer and information research scientists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $108,060

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)



EU2017EE // Flickr

#12. Information security analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $108,140

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)



dokurose // Shutterstock

#11. Actuaries

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,030

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)

Canva

#10. Computer systems analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $112,060

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)



Canva

#9. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $116,930

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)



Canva

#8. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $119,720

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,450

– Employment: 7,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)



BDUK fibre // flickr

#7. Electronics engineers, except computer

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $119,890

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)



Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#6. Software developers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $120,750

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,670

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

IBM Research // Flickr

#5. Computer network architects

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)



SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#4. Computer hardware engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $129,640

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#3. Database architects

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $133,460

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,340

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)



IBM Research // Flickr

#2. Aerospace engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $140,660

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)



Bureau of Land Management // Flickr

#1. Petroleum engineers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $146,250

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

