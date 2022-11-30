

Highest-paying business jobs in Denver

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

#27. Credit counselors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $55,160

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)



#26. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $55,420

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,990

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)



#25. Insurance appraisers, auto damage

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $65,190

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,180

– Employment: 11,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)



#24. Fundraisers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $67,480

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)



#23. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $71,570

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

#22. Training and development specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $71,820

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)



#21. Tax preparers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $73,170

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)



#20. Human resources specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $75,500

– #27 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 10,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)



#19. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)



#18. Cost estimators

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $79,460

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#17. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $80,450

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,410

– Employment: 12,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)



#16. Compliance officers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $81,180

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)



#15. Labor relations specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $82,320

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)



#14. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $84,780

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,670

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)



#13. Logisticians

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $85,090

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)

#12. Loan officers

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $85,710

– #78 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)



#11. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $86,490

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)



#10. Accountants and auditors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $88,240

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 24,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)



#9. Insurance underwriters

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $88,380

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,330

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,940

– Employment: 107,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)



#8. Budget analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $88,940

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)

#7. Personal financial advisors

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $94,360

– #307 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)



#6. Credit analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $96,320

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)



#5. Project management specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,080

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,940

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)



#4. Management analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)



#3. Financial and investment analysts

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $102,420

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,020

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)

#2. Financial risk specialists

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $106,960

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)



#1. Financial examiners

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

– Annual mean salary: $107,090

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,180

– Employment: 60,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)