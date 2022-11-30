Highest-paying business jobs in Denver
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
Canva
#27. Credit counselors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $55,160
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#26. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $55,420
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,990
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#25. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $65,190
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Fundraisers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $67,480
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#23. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $71,570
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#22. Training and development specialists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $71,820
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
Unsplash
#21. Tax preparers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $73,170
– #3 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
Rido // Shutterstock
#20. Human resources specialists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $75,500
– #27 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,920
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
Mongta Studio // Shutterstock
#18. Cost estimators
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $79,460
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#17. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $80,450
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)
ernestoeslava // Pixabay
#16. Compliance officers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $81,180
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,450
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
Geraldshields11 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Labor relations specialists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $82,320
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#14. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $84,780
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,670
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock
#13. Logisticians
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $85,090
– #42 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
comzeal images // Shutterstock
#12. Loan officers
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $85,710
– #78 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#11. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $86,490
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#10. Accountants and auditors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $88,240
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 24,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
Dragon Images // Shutterstock
#9. Insurance underwriters
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $88,380
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
sabthai // Shutterstock
#8. Budget analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $88,940
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Personal financial advisors
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $94,360
– #307 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
Flamingo Images // Shutterstock
#6. Credit analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $96,320
– #11 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,320
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#5. Project management specialists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,080
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,940
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#4. Management analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $99,640
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,980
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
Undrey // Shutterstock
#3. Financial and investment analysts
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $102,420
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,020
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
THICHA SATAPITANON // Shutterstock
#2. Financial risk specialists
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $106,960
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 840
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#1. Financial examiners
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
– Annual mean salary: $107,090
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)