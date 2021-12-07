

Most expensive homes that recently sold in Denver

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $295,300 in June 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Home buyers have a lot to consider when house-hunting or looking to invest in rental properties, from the state of the housing market itself to taxes and potential resale value. To learn more about home prices in your state, Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes that recently sold in Denver, Colorado on realtor.com.

The housing market grew robust and pricey in the last decade following the 2008 recession, but the market could be slowed by rising interest rates. Such a downturn can be good news for potential home-buyers, as you’re more likely to be able to wager a deal on an otherwise overpriced house. Then there is the house itself to consider, including what kind of upkeep it requires (and those associated costs). Depreciation affects all homes at an average rate of 3.636% each year, which can be a help come tax season if you use your home for business or rentals—but may cost you later in capital gains taxes when you sell.

Meanwhile, land value tends to increase over time depending on several factors including where the house is located and what amenities and homes are nearby. More desirable neighborhoods allow sellers to charge more; the mantra “location, location, location” has never been more relevant.

#10. 136 Ash St, Denver ($4,395,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,750 square feet; $925 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 20000 Mitchell Pl Unit 55, Denver ($4,464,444)

– 2 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 1,522 square feet; $2,933 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 159 S Dexter St, Denver ($4,500,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 8 bathrooms; 9,491 square feet; $474 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1133 14th St Unit 4050, Denver ($4,525,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,723 square feet; $958 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 165 N High St, Denver ($4,800,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,172 square feet; $777 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 1133 14th St Unit 2400, Denver ($5,000,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 3,228 square feet; $1,548 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 435 Westwood Dr, Denver ($5,000,000)

– 8 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,245 square feet; $800 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 30 Polo Club Cir, Denver ($5,100,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 10,293 square feet; $495 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 1133 14th St Unit 3750, Denver ($5,250,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 4,799 square feet; $1,093 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 1587 Lowell Blvd, Denver ($7,500,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 1 bathrooms; 1,543 square feet; $4,860 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

