Metros sending the most people to Denver

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Denver using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Denver from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.



#50. Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 508 (#34 most common destination from Sacramento)

– Migration from Denver to Sacramento: 160 (#95 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 348 to Denver



#49. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from San Jose in 2014-2018: 508 (#31 most common destination from San Jose)

– Migration from Denver to San Jose: 836 (#27 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 328 to San Jose



#48. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 512 (#34 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Migration from Denver to Virginia Beach: 385 (#56 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 127 to Denver



#47. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 536 (#35 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Migration from Denver to Charlotte: 653 (#36 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 117 to Charlotte



#46. Columbus, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Columbus in 2014-2018: 541 (#23 most common destination from Columbus)

– Migration from Denver to Columbus: 447 (#46 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 94 to Denver



#45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 541 (#18 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Migration from Denver to Cincinnati: 483 (#43 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 58 to Denver



#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 566 (#15 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Migration from Denver to New Orleans: 457 (#44 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 109 to Denver



#43. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 581 (#25 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Migration from Denver to Indianapolis: 403 (#54 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 178 to Denver



#42. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 588 (#14 most common destination from Salt Lake City)

– Migration from Denver to Salt Lake City: 547 (#40 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 41 to Denver



#41. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 598 (#34 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Migration from Denver to Baltimore: 452 (#45 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 146 to Denver



#40. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 614 (#9 most common destination from Tulsa)

– Migration from Denver to Tulsa: 319 (#65 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 295 to Denver



#39. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 684 (#7 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Migration from Denver to Oklahoma City: 723 (#32 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 39 to Oklahoma City



#38. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 696 (#4 most common destination from Anchorage)

– Migration from Denver to Anchorage: 131 (#114 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 565 to Denver



#37. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 705 (#18 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Migration from Denver to Jacksonville: 572 (#39 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 133 to Denver



#36. El Paso, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from El Paso in 2014-2018: 725 (#11 most common destination from El Paso)

– Migration from Denver to El Paso: 396 (#55 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 329 to Denver



#35. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Tucson in 2014-2018: 729 (#9 most common destination from Tucson)

– Migration from Denver to Tucson: 973 (#22 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 244 to Tucson



#34. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 772 (#9 most common destination from Milwaukee)

– Migration from Denver to Milwaukee: 343 (#63 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 429 to Denver



#33. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Omaha in 2014-2018: 785 (#4 most common destination from Omaha)

– Migration from Denver to Omaha: 724 (#31 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 61 to Denver



#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Detroit in 2014-2018: 806 (#25 most common destination from Detroit)

– Migration from Denver to Detroit: 379 (#60 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 427 to Denver



#31. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Orlando in 2014-2018: 838 (#24 most common destination from Orlando)

– Migration from Denver to Orlando: 636 (#37 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 202 to Denver



#30. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 868 (#14 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Migration from Denver to Urban Honolulu: 381 (#59 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 487 to Denver



#29. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 1,008 (#4 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Migration from Denver to Albuquerque: 932 (#23 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 76 to Denver



#28. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 1,065 (#13 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Migration from Denver to St. Louis: 545 (#41 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 520 to Denver



#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,109 (#32 most common destination from Miami)

– Migration from Denver to Miami: 739 (#30 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 370 to Denver



#26. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Grand Junction in 2014-2018: 1,115 (#1 most common destination from Grand Junction)

– Migration from Denver to Grand Junction: 1,734 (#12 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 619 to Grand Junction



#25. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,215 (#15 most common destination from Riverside)

– Migration from Denver to Riverside: 818 (#28 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 397 to Denver



#24. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,218 (#15 most common destination from Tampa)

– Migration from Denver to Tampa: 1,123 (#18 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 95 to Denver



#23. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,267 (#24 most common destination from Boston)

– Migration from Denver to Boston: 687 (#35 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 580 to Denver



#22. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,283 (#14 most common destination from Portland)

– Migration from Denver to Portland: 610 (#38 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 673 to Denver



#21. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Pueblo in 2014-2018: 1,313 (#1 most common destination from Pueblo)

– Migration from Denver to Pueblo: 1,615 (#14 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 302 to Pueblo



#20. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 1,330 (#10 most common destination from Kansas City)

– Migration from Denver to Kansas City: 1,048 (#21 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 282 to Denver



#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,488 (#30 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Migration from Denver to Atlanta: 889 (#26 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 599 to Denver



#18. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Migration from Denver to Las Vegas: 1,972 (#11 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 453 to Las Vegas



#17. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,597 (#28 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Migration from Denver to Philadelphia: 752 (#29 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 845 to Denver



#16. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,728 (#6 most common destination from Austin)

– Migration from Denver to Austin: 1,139 (#17 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 589 to Denver



#15. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,807 (#16 most common destination from Seattle)

– Migration from Denver to Seattle: 3,116 (#6 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 1,309 to Seattle



#14. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,877 (#16 most common destination from San Diego)

– Migration from Denver to San Diego: 1,471 (#15 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 406 to Denver



#13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,960 (#10 most common destination from Minneapolis)

– Migration from Denver to Minneapolis: 1,099 (#20 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 861 to Denver



#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,627 (#19 most common destination from San Francisco)

– Migration from Denver to San Francisco: 1,109 (#19 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 1,518 to Denver



#11. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,997 (#9 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Migration from Denver to Phoenix: 4,073 (#5 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 1,076 to Phoenix



#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Dallas in 2014-2018: 3,028 (#13 most common destination from Dallas)

– Migration from Denver to Dallas: 2,279 (#9 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 749 to Denver



#9. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Houston in 2014-2018: 3,222 (#6 most common destination from Houston)

– Migration from Denver to Houston: 2,447 (#8 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 775 to Denver



#8. Greeley, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Greeley in 2014-2018: 3,472 (#1 most common destination from Greeley)

– Migration from Denver to Greeley: 7,563 (#3 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 4,091 to Greeley



#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,603 (#15 most common destination from Washington)

– Migration from Denver to Washington: 1,998 (#10 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 1,605 to Denver



#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from New York in 2014-2018: 3,721 (#33 most common destination from New York)

– Migration from Denver to New York: 1,245 (#16 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 2,476 to Denver



#5. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 4,119 (#18 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Migration from Denver to Los Angeles: 2,789 (#7 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 1,330 to Denver



#4. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 4,136 (#1 most common destination from Fort Collins)

– Migration from Denver to Fort Collins: 7,101 (#4 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 2,965 to Fort Collins



#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Chicago in 2014-2018: 4,478 (#13 most common destination from Chicago)

– Migration from Denver to Chicago: 1,723 (#13 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 2,755 to Denver



#2. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 6,126 (#1 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Migration from Denver to Colorado Springs: 11,504 (#1 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 5,378 to Colorado Springs



#1. Boulder, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver from Boulder in 2014-2018: 11,210 (#1 most common destination from Boulder)

– Migration from Denver to Boulder: 10,070 (#2 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 1,140 to Denver