Most expensive homes for sale in Denver

Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Denver, Colorado, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Denver below:

#10. 965 N Pennsylvania St, Denver ($4,850,000)

– 7 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 8,796 square feet; $551 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 816-818 25th St, Denver ($4,850,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 10,566 square feet; $459 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 3125 E Exposition Ave, Denver ($4,890,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 8,851 square feet; $552 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 20 Polo Field Ln, Denver ($4,900,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 6,312 square feet; $776 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 2605 18th St, Denver ($4,995,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,261 square feet; $687 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 1133 14th St Unit 3750, Denver ($5,250,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 4,903 square feet; $1,070 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 1350 N Logan St, Denver ($6,300,000)

– 11 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 12,574 square feet; $501 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 25 S Elm St, Denver ($6,400,000)

– 6 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms; 12,416 square feet; $515 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 2400 E Cherry Creek South Dr Unit 701, Denver ($6,500,000)

– 2 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 5,033 square feet; $1,291 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 100 Detroit St Unit 703, Denver ($13,800,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 7,134 square feet; $1,934 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

