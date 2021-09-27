stacker-Denver



People from these metros are finding new jobs in Denver

Jobs have long been one of the main reasons people move. But with the rise of remote working—pushed to greater heights by the COVID-19 pandemic—some people work for employers in new cities and states without ever leaving their original home. And sometimes a job in a new city or state is as simple as staying put but commuting to a new job that’s technically across state lines or in a different city than where you live. Still, with the majority of workers in America going into a physical building to work, many continue to move to new areas for new jobs. Seeing where people are coming from for new jobs—either physically or remotely—in a metro sheds light on an area’s job market. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people are finding new jobs in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in the second quarter of 2020.



#20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Started a new job in Denver from Minneapolis in Q2 2020: 157

— #18 most common destination from Minneapolis

– Started a new job in Minneapolis from Denver in Q2 2020: 146

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 11 to Denver



#19. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

– Started a new job in Denver from Miami in Q2 2020: 162

— #31 most common destination from Miami

– Started a new job in Miami from Denver in Q2 2020: 129

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 33 to Denver



#18. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in Denver from San Diego in Q2 2020: 178

— #16 most common destination from San Diego

– Started a new job in San Diego from Denver in Q2 2020: 138

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 40 to Denver



#17. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Denver from Atlanta in Q2 2020: 183

— #38 most common destination from Atlanta

– Started a new job in Atlanta from Denver in Q2 2020: 149

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 34 to Denver



#16. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Denver from Seattle in Q2 2020: 191

— #23 most common destination from Seattle

– Started a new job in Seattle from Denver in Q2 2020: 219

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 28 to Seattle



#15. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Denver from Washington in Q2 2020: 250

— #35 most common destination from Washington

– Started a new job in Washington from Denver in Q2 2020: 142

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 108 to Denver



#14. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

– Started a new job in Denver from San Francisco in Q2 2020: 252

— #32 most common destination from San Francisco

– Started a new job in San Francisco from Denver in Q2 2020: 117

— 0.6% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 135 to Denver



#13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Denver from Houston in Q2 2020: 268

— #30 most common destination from Houston

– Started a new job in Houston from Denver in Q2 2020: 206

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 62 to Denver



#12. Grand Junction, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Grand Junction in Q2 2020: 352

— #2 most common destination from Grand Junction

– Started a new job in Grand Junction from Denver in Q2 2020: 317

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 35 to Denver



#11. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in Denver from New York in Q2 2020: 362

— #42 most common destination from New York

– Started a new job in New York from Denver in Q2 2020: 160

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 202 to Denver



#10. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Denver from Phoenix in Q2 2020: 396

— #10 most common destination from Phoenix

– Started a new job in Phoenix from Denver in Q2 2020: 482

— 2.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 86 to Phoenix



#9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Denver from Chicago in Q2 2020: 413

— #35 (tie) most common destination from Chicago

– Started a new job in Chicago from Denver in Q2 2020: 218

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 195 to Denver



#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Denver from Los Angeles in Q2 2020: 453

— #28 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles

– Started a new job in Los Angeles from Denver in Q2 2020: 275

— 1.3% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 178 to Denver



#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Denver from Dallas in Q2 2020: 466

— #21 most common destination from Dallas

– Started a new job in Dallas from Denver in Q2 2020: 449

— 2.1% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 17 to Denver



#6. Pueblo, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Pueblo in Q2 2020: 471

— #2 most common destination from Pueblo

– Started a new job in Pueblo from Denver in Q2 2020: 567

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 96 to Pueblo



#5. Not in metropolitan area, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Not in metropolitan area in Q2 2020: 1,531

— #2 most common destination from Not in metropolitan area

– Started a new job in Not in metropolitan area from Denver in Q2 2020: 1,642

— 7.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 111 to Not in metropolitan area



#4. Greeley, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Greeley in Q2 2020: 1,551

— #2 most common destination from Greeley

– Started a new job in Greeley from Denver in Q2 2020: 1,226

— 5.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 325 to Denver



#3. Fort Collins, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Fort Collins in Q2 2020: 1,671

— #2 most common destination from Fort Collins

– Started a new job in Fort Collins from Denver in Q2 2020: 1,696

— 8.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 25 to Fort Collins



#2. Boulder, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Boulder in Q2 2020: 2,472

— #1 most common destination from Boulder

– Started a new job in Boulder from Denver in Q2 2020: 2,684

— 12.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 212 to Boulder



#1. Colorado Springs, CO

– Started a new job in Denver from Colorado Springs in Q2 2020: 2,848

— #2 most common destination from Colorado Springs

– Started a new job in Colorado Springs from Denver in Q2 2020: 2,898

— 13.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Net job flow: 50 to Colorado Springs