Metros where people in Denver are getting new jobs

A metro’s job market has a big impact on whether people stay in a good job or leave for greener pastures where jobs may be more plentiful or where workers can find specific jobs in their industries. Areas with growing job markets like many spots in Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker compiled a list of metros where the most people from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO found new jobs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows. Metros are ranked by the number of people that started a new job from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in the second quarter of 2020.



#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Started a new job in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 134

— 0.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA in Q2 2020: 111

— #17 most common destination from Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Net job flow: 23 to Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA



#19. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Started a new job in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 138

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA in Q2 2020: 178

— #14 most common destination from San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

– Net job flow: 40 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#18. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Started a new job in Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 142

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV in Q2 2020: 250

— #33 most common destination from Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

– Net job flow: 108 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Started a new job in Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 146

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI in Q2 2020: 157

— #16 most common destination from Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI

– Net job flow: 11 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#16. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Started a new job in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 149

— 0.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA in Q2 2020: 183

— #36 most common destination from Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

– Net job flow: 34 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#15. Kansas City, MO-KS

– Started a new job in Kansas City, MO-KS from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 156

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Kansas City, MO-KS in Q2 2020: 127

— #14 most common destination from Kansas City, MO-KS

– Net job flow: 29 to Kansas City, MO-KS



#14. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Started a new job in New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 160

— 0.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA in Q2 2020: 362

— #40 most common destination from New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

– Net job flow: 202 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#13. Salt Lake City, UT

– Started a new job in Salt Lake City, UT from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 179

— 1.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Salt Lake City, UT in Q2 2020: 142

— #7 most common destination from Salt Lake City, UT

– Net job flow: 37 to Salt Lake City, UT



#12. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Started a new job in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 206

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX in Q2 2020: 268

— #28 most common destination from Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

– Net job flow: 62 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#11. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Started a new job in Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 218

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI in Q2 2020: 413

— #33 (tie) most common destination from Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

– Net job flow: 195 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Started a new job in Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 219

— 1.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA in Q2 2020: 191

— #21 most common destination from Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

– Net job flow: 28 to Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA



#9. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Started a new job in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 275

— 1.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA in Q2 2020: 453

— #26 (tie) most common destination from Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Net job flow: 178 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#8. Grand Junction, CO

– Started a new job in Grand Junction, CO from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 317

— 1.8% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Grand Junction, CO in Q2 2020: 352

— #0 most common destination from Grand Junction, CO

– Net job flow: 35 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Started a new job in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 449

— 2.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX in Q2 2020: 466

— #19 most common destination from Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

– Net job flow: 17 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Started a new job in Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 482

— 2.7% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ in Q2 2020: 396

— #8 most common destination from Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ

– Net job flow: 86 to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ



#5. Pueblo, CO

– Started a new job in Pueblo, CO from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 567

— 3.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Pueblo, CO in Q2 2020: 471

— #0 most common destination from Pueblo, CO

– Net job flow: 96 to Pueblo, CO



#4. Greeley, CO

– Started a new job in Greeley, CO from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 1,226

— 6.9% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Greeley, CO in Q2 2020: 1,551

— #0 most common destination from Greeley, CO

– Net job flow: 325 to Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO



#3. Fort Collins, CO

– Started a new job in Fort Collins, CO from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 1,696

— 9.5% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Fort Collins, CO in Q2 2020: 1,671

— #0 most common destination from Fort Collins, CO

– Net job flow: 25 to Fort Collins, CO



#2. Boulder, CO

– Started a new job in Boulder, CO from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 2,684

— 15.0% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Boulder, CO in Q2 2020: 2,472

— #-1 most common destination from Boulder, CO

– Net job flow: 212 to Boulder, CO



#1. Colorado Springs, CO

– Started a new job in Colorado Springs, CO from Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO in Q2 2020: 2,898

— 16.2% of total new out-of-metro jobs

– Started a new job in Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO from Colorado Springs, CO in Q2 2020: 2,848

— #0 most common destination from Colorado Springs, CO

– Net job flow: 50 to Colorado Springs, CO