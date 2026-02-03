Skip to Content
Stacker-Colorado

Coldest Februarys in Colorado since 1895

By
Published 5:10 PM

Marian Weyo // Shutterstock

 

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Februarys in Colorado since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. February 1913 (tie)
– Average temperature: 20.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 32.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 8.8°F
– Total precipitation: 1.47″

#10. February 1905 (tie)
– Average temperature: 20.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 33°F
– Monthly low temperature: 8.5°F
– Total precipitation: 1.95″

#9. February 1955
– Average temperature: 20.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 34.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 6.9°F
– Total precipitation: 1.34″

#8. February 1942
– Average temperature: 20.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 33.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 7.7°F
– Total precipitation: 1.51″

#7. February 1933
– Average temperature: 19.4°F
– Monthly high temperature: 34.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 4.2°F
– Total precipitation: 0.63″

#6. February 1960
– Average temperature: 19.3°F
– Monthly high temperature: 30.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 8.3°F
– Total precipitation: 1.96″

#5. February 1895
– Average temperature: 19.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 33.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 5.2°F
– Total precipitation: 1.71″

#4. February 1929
– Average temperature: 18.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 31.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 5°F
– Total precipitation: 1.07″

#3. February 1939
– Average temperature: 17.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 31.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 4.2°F
– Total precipitation: 1.34″

#2. February 1899
– Average temperature: 16.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 29.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 3.6°F
– Total precipitation: 1.63″

#1. February 1903
– Average temperature: 15.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 28.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 2.6°F
– Total precipitation: 2.12″

Article Topic Follows: Stacker-Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Stacker

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.