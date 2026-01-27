The 30 cities in Colorado where homes are selling the fastest

Alena Mozhjer // Shutterstock

If you’re buying or selling a home in Colorado in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in Colorado right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average “days on market”—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. Bayfield, Colorado

– Days on market: 8

– Median sale price: $505,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

– See Bayfield homes for sale

#2. Fruitvale, Colorado

– Days on market: 21

– Median sale price: $376,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.3%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 57.1%

– See Fruitvale homes for sale

#3. Sherrelwood, Colorado

– Days on market: 24

– Median sale price: $410,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

– See Sherrelwood homes for sale

#4. Basalt, Colorado

– Days on market: 25

– Median sale price: $998,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 94.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

– See Basalt homes for sale

#5. Fruita, Colorado

– Days on market: 25

– Median sale price: $499,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

– See Fruita homes for sale

#6. Wheat Ridge, Colorado

– Days on market: 28

– Median sale price: $599,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 31.6%

– See Wheat Ridge homes for sale

#7. Copper Mountain, Colorado

– Days on market: 30

– Median sale price: $500,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

– See Copper Mountain homes for sale

#8. Orchard Mesa, Colorado

– Days on market: 30

– Median sale price: $333,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.3%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 42.9%

– See Orchard Mesa homes for sale

#9. Battlement Mesa, Colorado

– Days on market: 30

– Median sale price: $375,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 12.5%

– See Battlement Mesa homes for sale

#10. Durango, Colorado

– Days on market: 32

– Median sale price: $905,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 36.4%

– See Durango homes for sale

#11. Dakota Ridge, Colorado

– Days on market: 36

– Median sale price: $550,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.1%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 29.6%

– See Dakota Ridge homes for sale

#12. Roxborough Park, Colorado

– Days on market: 37

– Median sale price: $630,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.1%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

– See Roxborough Park homes for sale

#13. Stepping Stone, Colorado

– Days on market: 37

– Median sale price: $722,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: not available

– See Stepping Stone homes for sale

#14. Southglenn, Colorado

– Days on market: 38

– Median sale price: $600,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.6%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 17.6%

– See Southglenn homes for sale

#15. Derby, Colorado

– Days on market: 38

– Median sale price: $347,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.5%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 44.4%

– See Derby homes for sale

#16. Berkley, Colorado

– Days on market: 38

– Median sale price: $562,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 44.4%

– See Berkley homes for sale

#17. Lakewood, Colorado

– Days on market: 39

– Median sale price: $546,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.0%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 17.0%

– See Lakewood homes for sale

#18. Glenwood Springs, Colorado

– Days on market: 39

– Median sale price: $542,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.5%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

– See Glenwood Springs homes for sale

#19. Applewood, Colorado

– Days on market: 40

– Median sale price: $1,085,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.7%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

– See Applewood homes for sale

#20. Centennial, Colorado

– Days on market: 40

– Median sale price: $605,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 15.2%

– See Centennial homes for sale

#21. The Pinery, Colorado

– Days on market: 41

– Median sale price: $903,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 101.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 27.3%

– See The Pinery homes for sale

#22. Elizabeth, Colorado

– Days on market: 41

– Median sale price: $708,900

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.5%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 40.0%

– See Elizabeth homes for sale

#23. Ken Caryl, Colorado

– Days on market: 42

– Median sale price: $597,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.5%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 23.5%

– See Ken Caryl homes for sale

#24. Golden, Colorado

– Days on market: 43

– Median sale price: $895,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

– See Golden homes for sale

#25. Lochbuie, Colorado

– Days on market: 44

– Median sale price: $475,200

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.9%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

– See Lochbuie homes for sale

#26. Stonegate, Colorado

– Days on market: 44

– Median sale price: $625,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

– See Stonegate homes for sale

#27. Littleton, Colorado

– Days on market: 45

– Median sale price: $585,000

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.8%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.2%

– See Littleton homes for sale

#28. Meridian Village, Colorado

– Days on market: 47

– Median sale price: $777,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.4%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

– See Meridian Village homes for sale

#29. Arvada, Colorado

– Days on market: 48

– Median sale price: $624,950

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.3%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.4%

– See Arvada homes for sale

#30. Westminster, Colorado

– Days on market: 48

– Median sale price: $514,500

– Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.2%

– Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 34.7%

– See Westminster homes for sale

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.