Comeback wins are among the most thrilling moments in sports — the lead slowly shrinks, momentum swings, and a game that once seemed lost turns into an unforgettable victory. Over the years, the Denver Broncos have delivered dramatic turnaround victories, reminding fans that no game is truly over until the final whistle.

Using data from Pro-Football-Reference.com, Stacker compiled a list of the biggest comeback wins in Denver Broncos history. Games were ranked according to the largest point deficit by the winning team. Ties were broken using the most recent game date.

Keep reading to see the 10 biggest comeback wins in Denver Broncos history.

#10. Denver Broncos vs San Diego Chargers

– Date: Nov 19, 2000

– Final score: 38-37

– Largest deficit: 17

#9. Denver Broncos vs Houston Texans

– Date: Dec 26, 2010

– Final score: 24-23

– Largest deficit: 17

#8. Denver Broncos vs Baltimore Colts

– Date: Dec 11, 1983

– Final score: 21-19

– Largest deficit: 19

#7. Denver Broncos vs New York Giants

– Date: Oct 19, 2025

– Final score: 33-32

– Largest deficit: 19

#6. Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Rams

– Date: Dec 12, 1982

– Final score: 27-24

– Largest deficit: 21

#5. Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers

– Date: Nov 1, 2020

– Final score: 31-30

– Largest deficit: 21

#4. Denver Broncos @ Chicago Bears

– Date: Oct 1, 2023

– Final score: 31-28

– Largest deficit: 21

#3. Denver Broncos vs Boston Patriots

– Date: Oct 23, 1960

– Final score: 31-24

– Largest deficit: 24

#2. Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

– Date: Sep 23, 1979

– Final score: 37-34

– Largest deficit: 24

#1. Denver Broncos @ San Diego Chargers

– Date: Oct 15, 2012

– Final score: 35-24

– Largest deficit: 24