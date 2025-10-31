Cristian Storto // Shutterstock

Basketball has grown into a truly global game, with players from every corner of the world now filling NBA rosters. But the league’s American roots still run deep — and many of its top scorers got their start in hometown gyms and high school courts across the United States.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the highest scoring NBA players born in Colorado using data from Basketball-Reference.com. Players were ranked according to their total NBA career points. Only players who scored at least 500 total career points in the NBA were considered. Games played, minutes played, and career averages were provided as supplementary insights. Data is as of October 29, 2025.

Read on to see which stars and hometown legends top the list for Colorado.

#13. Eddie Gill

– City: Aurora

– Years played: 2001-2009 (7 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 187 (2,033 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 3.1 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.2 AST

– Total career points: 571

#12. Michael Ruffin

– City: Denver

– Years played: 2000-2009 (9 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 414 (5,966 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 1.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST

– Total career points: 716

#11. Don Putman

– City: Wray

– Years played: 1947-1950 (4 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 216

– Per game averages: 4.8 PTS, 1.3 AST

– Total career points: 1,030

#10. Bob Doll

– City: Steamboat Springs

– Years played: 1947-1950 (4 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 196

– Per game averages: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 AST

– Total career points: 1,653

#9. Glen Gondrezick

– City: Boulder

– Years played: 1978-1983 (6 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 435 (7,545 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 5.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST

– Total career points: 2,544

#8. Darrick Martin

– City: Denver

– Years played: 1995-2008 (13 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 514 (9,165 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 REB, 2.9 AST

– Total career points: 3,525

#7. Jason Smith

– City: Greeley

– Years played: 2008-2019 (11 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 616 (10,029 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST

– Total career points: 3,777

#6. Jalen Williams

– City: Denver

– Years played: 2023-2025 (3 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 215 (6,736 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 18.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.3 AST

– Total career points: 3,901

#5. Joe Kleine

– City: Colorado Springs

– Years played: 1986-2000 (15 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 965 (14,712 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST

– Total career points: 4,666

#4. Charlie Williams

– City: Colorado Springs

– Years played: 1968-1973 (6 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 372 (11,444 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 16.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST

– Total career points: 6,020

#3. Derrick White

– City: Parker

– Years played: 2018-2026 (9 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 498 (14,218 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 13.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.2 AST

– Total career points: 6,465

#2. Chuck Williams

– City: Boulder

– Years played: 1971-1978 (8 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 638 (17,894 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.5 AST

– Total career points: 6,894

#1. Chauncey Billups

– City: Denver

– Years played: 1998-2014 (17 seasons in the NBA)

– Games played: 1,043 (33,008 total minutes played)

– Per game averages: 15.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.4 AST

– Total career points: 15,802

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 41 states.