Coldest Septembers in Colorado since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in Colorado since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. September 1973 (tie)
– Average temperature: 54.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 68.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 41.3°F
– Total precipitation: 1.89″

#9. September 1923 (tie)
– Average temperature: 54.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 68.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 41.1°F
– Total precipitation: 1.75″

#9. September 1918 (tie)
– Average temperature: 54.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 68.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 41.3°F
– Total precipitation: 2.21″

#9. September 1903 (tie)
– Average temperature: 54.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 70°F
– Monthly low temperature: 39.5°F
– Total precipitation: 1.33″

#8. September 1929
– Average temperature: 54.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 67.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 41.6°F
– Total precipitation: 2.66″

#7. September 1985
– Average temperature: 54.3°F
– Monthly high temperature: 67.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 41°F
– Total precipitation: 2.38″

#6. September 1913
– Average temperature: 54°F
– Monthly high temperature: 67.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 40.2°F
– Total precipitation: 1.88″

#5. September 1971
– Average temperature: 53.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 68.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 39°F
– Total precipitation: 1.8″

#4. September 2006
– Average temperature: 53.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 67.5°F
– Monthly low temperature: 39.6°F
– Total precipitation: 2.19″

#3. September 1961
– Average temperature: 52.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 65.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 39.4°F
– Total precipitation: 3.09″

#2. September 1965
– Average temperature: 51.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 64°F
– Monthly low temperature: 39.8°F
– Total precipitation: 2.55″

#1. September 1912
– Average temperature: 51°F
– Monthly high temperature: 64.8°F
– Monthly low temperature: 37.1°F
– Total precipitation: 1.32″

