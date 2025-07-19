Billion Photos // Shutterstock

The biggest health care data breaches you should know about in Colorado

It starts with an often-paralyzing attack on computer systems. Doctors scramble to notify patients awaiting surgery that their procedures have been delayed due to a ransomware attack.

Sometimes a single cyberattack can impact hospitals across multiple states, as was the case when hackers targeted CommonSpirit Health in October 2022. Just one reported case of ransomware has allegedly led to the death of a patient. More often, patients’ sensitive information is served up to a market of seedy individuals around the world ready to cash in on someone else’s identity.

Health care institutions are among the most targeted businesses in the world, chiefly because they hold such sensitive information about the patients they serve. Hospitals, home health agencies, and other institutions store patients’ phone numbers, Social Security numbers, addresses, and other things that would allow any would-be criminal to pose as a patient and open new credit cards or bank accounts in their name.

Drata analyzed Department of Health and Human Services data to determine which health care data breaches reported in 2022 affected the most residents in Colorado. Breaches that did not include locations were not included in this analysis.

1. Professional Finance Company, Inc. network server breach

– Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

– Individuals affected: 1,918,941

– Date reported: 07/01/2022

2. South Denver Cardiology Associates, PC network server breach

– Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

– Individuals affected: 287,652

– Date reported: 03/04/2022

3. Montrose Regional Health email breach

– Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

– Individuals affected: 52,632

– Date reported: 02/25/2022

4. Vail Health Services network server breach

– Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

– Individuals affected: 41,889

– Date reported: 05/04/2022

5. First Street Family Health network server breach

– Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

– Individuals affected: 7,310

– Date reported: 08/26/2022

6. Prowers County Hospital District network server breach

– Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

– Individuals affected: 1,205

– Date reported: 08/22/2022

7. DaVita Inc. laptop breach

– Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

– Individuals affected: 1,092

– Date reported: 09/06/2022

8. Salud Family Health network server breach

– Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

– Individuals affected: 501

– Date reported: 10/05/2022

9. Valley View Hospital Association email breach

– Type of breach: Hacking/IT Incident

– Individuals affected: 501

– Date reported: 03/19/2022