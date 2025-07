imtmphoto // Shutterstock

Best counties to raise a family in Colorado

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wish lists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Colorado using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Prowers County, Colorado

– Population: 11,966

– Median home value: $108,400 (70% own)

– Median rent: $701 (30% own)

– Median household income: $44,984

– Top public schools: Granada Elementary School (grade B+), Alta Vista Charter School (grade B), Lamar High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Lamar (grade B), Wiley (grade B), Granada (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade C+

#29. Delta County, Colorado

– Population: 31,133

– Median home value: $268,400 (74% own)

– Median rent: $898 (26% own)

– Median household income: $51,803

– Top public schools: Cedaredge High School (grade B+), Paonia Elementary School (grade B+), North Fork Montessori School – Crawford (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Paonia Experiential Leadership Academy (grade unavailable), Redeemer Lutheran Tiny Treasures (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Cedaredge (grade B minus), Orchard City (grade C+), Delta (grade C+)

#28. Mesa County, Colorado

– Population: 154,685

– Median home value: $264,100 (70% own)

– Median rent: $982 (30% own)

– Median household income: $62,127

– Top public schools: Palisade High School (grade A minus), New Emerson School at Columbus (grade B+), Fruita Monument High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Bookcliff Christian School (grade A minus), Christian Community School – East Campus (grade B+), Life Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Redlands (grade B), Palisade (grade B), Grand Junction (grade B)

#27. Saguache County, Colorado

– Population: 6,369

– Median home value: $161,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $663 (28% own)

– Median household income: $48,413

– Top public schools: Crestone Charter School, Moffat Consolidated Sch Dist #2 (grade B minus), Moffat Senior High School (grade C), Center High School (grade C)

– Top private schools: High Valley Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Center (grade C+), Saguache (grade C+), Moffat (grade unavailable)

#26. Archuleta County, Colorado

– Population: 13,267

– Median home value: $356,400 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,147 (28% own)

– Median household income: $62,907

– Top public schools: Pagosa Springs High School (grade B+), Pagosa Springs Middle School (grade B minus), Pagosa Springs Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Pagosa Springs (grade B minus), Arboles (grade C)

– Top places to live: grade B minus

#25. Alamosa County, Colorado

– Population: 16,377

– Median home value: $160,400 (55% own)

– Median rent: $698 (45% own)

– Median household income: $46,217

– Top public schools: Sangre De Cristo Elementary School (grade B+), Sangre De Cristo Undivided High School (grade B minus), Alamosa Elementary School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Trinity Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Sunshine Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Alamosa (grade C+)

#24. Montezuma County, Colorado

– Population: 25,916

– Median home value: $243,500 (72% own)

– Median rent: $828 (28% own)

– Median household income: $58,335

– Top public schools: Mancos Elementary School (grade A), Mancos Middle School (grade A minus), Mancos High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Children’s Kiva Montessori Preschool & Kindergarten (grade unavailable), Cortez Adventist Christian School (grade unavailable), Lighthouse Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Cortez (grade B), Mancos (grade B+), Dolores (grade C+)

#23. Clear Creek County, Colorado

– Population: 9,427

– Median home value: $471,400 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,106 (20% own)

– Median household income: $76,313

– Top public schools: Georgetown Community School (grade B minus), Clear Creek High School (grade B minus), Clear Creek Middle School (grade C+)

– Top private schools: Silver Plume (grade B+), Idaho Springs (grade B minus), Georgetown (grade C+)

– Top places to live: grade B

#22. Montrose County, Colorado

– Population: 42,328

– Median home value: $264,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $988 (25% own)

– Median household income: $57,225

– Top public schools: Montrose High School (grade B), Cottonwood Elementary School (grade B), Centennial Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Colorado West Christian School (grade unavailable), Holy Guardian Angels School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Montrose (grade B), Olathe (grade B minus), Redvale (grade C+)

#21. Garfield County, Colorado

– Population: 61,221

– Median home value: $383,600 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,277 (31% own)

– Median household income: $77,212

– Top public schools: Glenwood Springs High School (grade A minus), Roaring Fork High School (grade B+), Carbondale Community Charter School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Colorado Rocky Mountain School (grade A+), Liberty Classical Academy (grade A minus), St. Stephen’s Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Glenwood Springs (grade B+), Carbondale (grade B), Battlement Mesa (grade B minus)

#20. Adams County, Colorado

– Population: 514,969

– Median home value: $360,600 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,470 (32% own)

– Median household income: $78,304

– Top public schools: Stargate Charter School (grade A+), Hulstrom Options K-8 School (grade A minus), STEM Lab (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Belleview Christian Preparatory School (grade A minus), Flatirons Academy (grade B+), Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School (grade B)

– Top places to live: Westminster (grade B+), Todd Creek (grade B), Thornton (grade B)

#19. Grand County, Colorado

– Population: 15,629

– Median home value: $374,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,019 (28% own)

– Median household income: $69,353

– Top public schools: East Grand Middle School (grade B+), Fraser Valley Elementary School (grade B+), Middle Park High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Winter Park Christian School (grade A), Kremmling Preschool (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fraser (grade B), Grand Lake (grade A minus), Granby (grade B+)

#18. Chaffee County, Colorado

– Population: 19,436

– Median home value: $416,100 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,157 (28% own)

– Median household income: $61,216

– Top public schools: Crest Academy (grade A), Salida Middle School (grade A minus), Longfellow Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Darren Patterson Christian Academy (grade B), The Link School (grade B minus), Chaffee County Montessori School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Salida (grade B+), Poncha Springs (grade B+), Buena Vista (grade B minus)

#17. Weld County, Colorado

– Population: 322,424

– Median home value: $352,000 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,234 (25% own)

– Median household income: $80,843

– Top public schools: Windsor Charter Academy Elementary School (grade A minus), Meadowlark School (grade A minus), Benjamin Eaton Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Dayspring Christian Academy (grade B+), The Children’s Workshop Early Learning Center (grade unavailable), St. Mary Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Erie (grade A), Severance (grade A minus), Windsor (grade A minus)

#16. Pueblo County, Colorado

– Population: 167,453

– Median home value: $190,000 (66% own)

– Median rent: $884 (34% own)

– Median household income: $53,430

– Top public schools: The Connect Charter School (grade A minus), Pueblo West High School (grade B), Cedar Ridge Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St. Therese Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. John Neumann Catholic School (grade unavailable), Trinity Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Pueblo West (grade B), Pueblo (grade B minus), Vineland (grade B minus)

#15. Gunnison County, Colorado

– Population: 16,851

– Median home value: $435,800 (64% own)

– Median rent: $1,104 (36% own)

– Median household income: $63,341

– Top public schools: Crested Butte Community School (grade A minus), Crested Butte Elementary School (grade B), Gunnison Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Gunnison (grade B+), Mount Crested Butte (grade A minus), Crested Butte (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: grade B+

#14. Conejos County, Colorado

– Population: 7,579

– Median home value: $129,600 (78% own)

– Median rent: $635 (22% own)

– Median household income: $38,536

– Top public schools: Manassa Elementary School (grade B+), La Jara Elementary School (grade B+), Centauri Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Sanford (grade B+), Manassa (grade B), La Jara (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: grade B

#13. Gilpin County, Colorado

– Population: 5,812

– Median home value: $411,500 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,228 (16% own)

– Median household income: $96,784

– Top public schools: Gilpin County Elementary School (grade B+), Gilpin County Undivided High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Central City (grade B minus), Black Hawk (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: grade A minus

#12. La Plata County, Colorado

– Population: 55,673

– Median home value: $430,200 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,235 (28% own)

– Median household income: $75,089

– Top public schools: Mountain Middle School (grade A), Durango High School (grade A minus), Animas High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Colorado Timberline Academy (grade B+), St. Columba School (grade unavailable), Southern Ute Indian Montessori Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Durango (grade A minus), Bayfield (grade C+), Ignacio (grade B minus)

#11. Pitkin County, Colorado

– Population: 17,471

– Median home value: $730,300 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,534 (32% own)

– Median household income: $92,708

– Top public schools: Aspen High School (grade A), Aspen Community Charter School (grade A), Aspen Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Aspen Country Day School (grade unavailable), The Cottage (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Aspen (grade A), Snowmass Village (grade A), Woody Creek (grade B+)

#10. San Miguel County, Colorado

– Population: 8,084

– Median home value: $479,500 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,257 (39% own)

– Median household income: $70,965

– Top public schools: Telluride Middle School (grade A), Telluride Intermediate School (grade A), Telluride High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Telluride Mountain School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Telluride (grade A), Mountain Village (grade A), Ophir (grade B+)

#9. Summit County, Colorado

– Population: 31,042

– Median home value: $641,900 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,743 (32% own)

– Median household income: $93,505

– Top public schools: Summit High School (grade A minus), Breckenridge Elementary School (grade B+), Summit Cove Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: The Peak School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Breckenridge (grade A), Frisco (grade B+), Dillon (grade B+)

#8. Larimer County, Colorado

– Population: 354,670

– Median home value: $420,200 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,433 (34% own)

– Median household income: $80,664

– Top public schools: Liberty Common Charter School (grade A), Ridgeview Classical Charter Schools (grade A), Fossil Ridge High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Campion Academy (grade A minus), Heritage Christian Academy (grade A minus), Front Range Baptist Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Timnath (grade A), Fort Collins (grade A), Johnstown (grade B+)

#7. Routt County, Colorado

– Population: 24,899

– Median home value: $570,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,448 (24% own)

– Median household income: $83,725

– Top public schools: Steamboat Springs Middle School (grade A), Strawberry Park Elementary School (grade A), Soda Creek Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Steamboat Mountain School (grade A+), Steamboat Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Christian Heritage School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Steamboat Springs (grade A minus), Hayden (grade B minus), Oak Creek (grade B minus)

#6. Eagle County, Colorado

– Population: 55,693

– Median home value: $640,400 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,724 (29% own)

– Median household income: $91,338

– Top public schools: Brush Creek Elementary School (grade A minus), Battle Mountain High School (grade A minus), Eagle County Charter Academy (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Vail Mountain School (grade A+), Vail Christian High School (grade A+), St. Clare of Assisi School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Vail (grade A minus), Edwards (grade B+), Minturn (grade B+)

#5. El Paso County, Colorado

– Population: 722,736

– Median home value: $331,400 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,347 (34% own)

– Median household income: $75,909

– Top public schools: Cheyenne Mountain High School (grade A+), The Vanguard School Senior High (grade A+), The Vanguard School Junior High (grade A)

– Top private schools: Fountain Valley School (grade A+), The Colorado Springs School (grade A+), St. Mary’s High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Gleneagle (grade A), Palmer Lake (grade A), Woodmoor (grade A)

#4. Boulder County, Colorado

– Population: 328,713

– Median home value: $575,700 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,694 (37% own)

– Median household income: $92,466

– Top public schools: Fairview High School (grade A+), Peak to Peak Charter School (grade A+), Boulder High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Dawson School (grade A+), Watershed School (grade A), Tara Performing Arts High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Superior (grade A+), Louisville (grade A+), Boulder (grade A)

#3. Arapahoe County, Colorado

– Population: 651,621

– Median home value: $415,500 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,556 (35% own)

– Median household income: $84,947

– Top public schools: Cherry Creek High School (grade A+), Grandview High School (grade A+), Challenge School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Regis Jesuit High School (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Holly Hills (grade A+), Cherry Creek (grade A+), Inverness (grade A+)

#2. Jefferson County, Colorado

– Population: 580,130

– Median home value: $463,400 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,555 (29% own)

– Median household income: $93,933

– Top public schools: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), Lakewood High School (grade A+), Evergreen High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Front Range Christian School (grade A), Denver Christian School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Evergreen (grade A), Applewood (grade A), Genesee (grade A)

#1. Douglas County, Colorado

– Population: 351,929

– Median home value: $540,400 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,838 (22% own)

– Median household income: $127,443

– Top public schools: Rock Canyon High School (grade A+), STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Mountain Vista High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Valor Christian High School (grade A), Mile High Academy (grade A), Lutheran High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Castle Pines (grade A+), Highlands Ranch (grade A+), Stonegate (grade A)