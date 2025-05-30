Pell Studio // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Colorado

The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they’re entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Colorado using data from 247Sports. Here’s the players from Colorado set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#14. Jace Winchester (IOL)

– National rank: #1,329 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #117

– College: Colorado State

– Offers: Colorado State, Fresno State, Army, Brown, Cornell

– High school: Dakota Ridge (Littleton, CO)

#13. Adrian Symalla (RB)

– National rank: #1,315 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #88

– College: Navy

– Offers: Navy, Bowling Green, Fordham, Portland State, UConn

– High school: Arvada West (Arvada, CO)

#12. Oliver Miller (OT)

– National rank: #1,270 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #95

– College: Kansas State

– Offers: Kansas State, Colorado State, Minnesota, North Texas, Purdue

– High school: Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO)

#11. Brady Vodicka (QB)

– National rank: #1,205 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #85

– College: Louisiana Tech

– Offers: Louisiana Tech, Incarnate Word, Marshall, North Dakota, UNLV

– High school: Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO)

#10. Toray Davis (ATH)

– National rank: #1,103 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #79

– College: not committed

– Offers: Utah, Kansas State, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Colorado

– High school: Fairview (Boulder, CO)

#9. D.J. Bordeaux (QB)

– National rank: #835 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #49

– College: Boston College

– Offers: Boston College, Arkansas, Auburn, Charlotte, Cincinnati

– High school: Legend (Parker, CO)

#8. Mason Bandhauer (OT)

– National rank: #718 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #59

– College: Iowa State

– Offers: Iowa State, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State

– High school: Fort Collins (Fort Collins, CO)

#7. Jaxon Pyatt (LB)

– National rank: #633 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #49

– College: California

– Offers: California, Boston College, Bowling Green, Charlotte, Colorado State

– High school: Arvada West (Arvada, CO)

#6. Ty Goettsche (TE)

– National rank: #624 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #33

– College: BYU

– Offers: BYU, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, California

– High school: Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO)

#5. Mason Bonner (TE)

– National rank: #585 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #30

– College: Michigan

– Offers: Michigan, Arizona, California, Colorado, Colorado State

– High school: Mullen (Denver, CO)

#4. Tufanua Ionatana Umu-Cais (DL)

– National rank: #474 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #56

– College: not committed

– Offers: Colorado State, Washington, UCLA, Stanford, Arizona

– High school: Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO)

#3. Kannon Smith (OT)

– National rank: #443 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #38

– College: USC

– Offers: USC, Alabama, Arizona, BYU, Colorado State

– High school: Valor Christian (Littleton, CO)

#2. Camden Jensen (TE)

– National rank: #390 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #17

– College: UCLA

– Offers: UCLA, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Auburn

– High school: Heritage (Littleton, CO)

#1. Deacon Schmitt (IOL)

– National rank: #366 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #30

– College: not committed

– Offers: Tennessee, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Alabama, Colorado

– High school: Windsor (Windsor, CO)