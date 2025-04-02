Canva

States sending the most people to Colorado

Fewer Americans moved in 2022, according to the latest census data, but of those who did, 1 in 5 moved to a different state.

Population growth has returned to pre-pandemic norms; Southern states continued to record influxes in population, while the Northeast saw the biggest drops, particularly in New York and Pennsylvania. These trends largely continued into last year, according to United Van Lines’ annual movers study. States with the most inbound moves in 2023 were Vermont, Washington D.C., South Carolina, and Arkansas, which moved up 14 spots from the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of states sending the most people to Colorado using data from the Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people who moved to Colorado from a different state in 2022.

#25. Michigan

– 3,711 people moved to Colorado from Michigan in 2022, making up 1.61% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #14 most common state for people moving away from Michigan

#24. Nebraska

– 3,759 people moved to Colorado from Nebraska in 2022, making up 1.64% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from Nebraska

#23. New Mexico

– 3,844 people moved to Colorado from New Mexico in 2022, making up 1.67% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #3 most common state for people moving away from New Mexico

#22. New Jersey

– 3,928 people moved to Colorado from New Jersey in 2022, making up 1.71% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #15 most common state for people moving away from New Jersey

#21. Massachusetts

– 3,976 people moved to Colorado from Massachusetts in 2022, making up 1.73% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #17 most common state for people moving away from Massachusetts

#20. Wisconsin

– 4,080 people moved to Colorado from Wisconsin in 2022, making up 1.77% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #9 most common state for people moving away from Wisconsin

#19. Idaho

– 4,345 people moved to Colorado from Idaho in 2022, making up 1.89% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #5 most common state for people moving away from Idaho

#18. Wyoming

– 4,493 people moved to Colorado from Wyoming in 2022, making up 1.95% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #1 most common state for people moving away from Wyoming

#17. Oklahoma

– 4,516 people moved to Colorado from Oklahoma in 2022, making up 1.96% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Oklahoma

#16. Pennsylvania

– 4,557 people moved to Colorado from Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 1.98% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #15 most common state for people moving away from Pennsylvania

#15. Minnesota

– 4,690 people moved to Colorado from Minnesota in 2022, making up 2.04% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #9 most common state for people moving away from Minnesota

#14. Utah

– 4,877 people moved to Colorado from Utah in 2022, making up 2.12% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from Utah

#13. Ohio

– 4,941 people moved to Colorado from Ohio in 2022, making up 2.15% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #15 most common state for people moving away from Ohio

#12. Tennessee

– 5,702 people moved to Colorado from Tennessee in 2022, making up 2.48% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #10 most common state for people moving away from Tennessee

#11. Oregon

– 5,785 people moved to Colorado from Oregon in 2022, making up 2.52% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #6 most common state for people moving away from Oregon

#10. Missouri

– 6,137 people moved to Colorado from Missouri in 2022, making up 2.67% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #7 most common state for people moving away from Missouri

#9. North Carolina

– 6,165 people moved to Colorado from North Carolina in 2022, making up 2.68% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #10 most common state for people moving away from North Carolina

#8. Virginia

– 6,727 people moved to Colorado from Virginia in 2022, making up 2.93% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #15 most common state for people moving away from Virginia

#7. Washington

– 6,796 people moved to Colorado from Washington in 2022, making up 2.96% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #10 most common state for people moving away from Washington

#6. Arizona

– 7,386 people moved to Colorado from Arizona in 2022, making up 3.21% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Arizona

#5. New York

– 8,526 people moved to Colorado from New York in 2022, making up 3.71% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #14 most common state for people moving away from New York

#4. Illinois

– 9,281 people moved to Colorado from Illinois in 2022, making up 4.04% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #12 most common state for people moving away from Illinois

#3. Florida

– 11,107 people moved to Colorado from Florida in 2022, making up 4.83% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #14 most common state for people moving away from Florida

#2. Texas

– 25,466 people moved to Colorado from Texas in 2022, making up 11.08% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #4 most common state for people moving away from Texas

#1. California

– 33,213 people moved to Colorado from California in 2022, making up 14.45% of new residents that moved from another state

— It was the #8 most common state for people moving away from California

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 51 states.