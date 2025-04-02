Canva

Counties with the highest rates of strokes in Colorado

For more than a century, strokes have been a leading cause of death among U.S. adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The sudden cerebrovascular event affects nearly 800,000 Americans annually and is also a leading cause of disability.

The tragedy of the nation’s stroke rate is amplified by its preventability. Four out of five strokes are preventable, according to the CDC.

Stacker used CDC data to list the counties in Colorado with the highest prevalence of stroke. Data is based on estimates compiled by the CDC, with the confidence range included for each county. Additional data on death rates between 2018 and 2020 for the two most common types of strokes, ischemic and hemorrhagic, are also included for each county. In cases of a tie, the ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke death rates are used as tiebreakers.

An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain. These account for 87% of strokes in the U.S. In hemorrhagic strokes, a ruptured blood vessel causes active bleeding in the brain. These kinds of strokes are often more serious.

When someone suffers a stroke, a swift medical response can have a major impact on their recovery. Early treatment by doctors can help dissolve the clot in ischemic strokes and limit the expansion of the brain bleed in hemorrhagic strokes. Knowing the signs—including drooping on one side of the face, inability to lift one arm or leg, and slurred speech—and calling 911 immediately can help save lives.

Research shows that the first one to three months after a stroke are the most crucial for retraining the brain to complete tasks that once felt second nature, with emerging research suggesting progress does not halt after six months. Ongoing therapy has an impact on stroke victims throughout their recovery journey, even if progress slows. Despite these promising findings, many health insurance plans limit how much therapy is covered and make regular, long-term treatment more challenging for survivors of strokes and their families.

The rate of strokes is most prominent throughout the Southeast; public health experts have termed the region the “stroke belt” for its higher death rates than the national average. Racial disparities are also prominent, with Black people experiencing and dying from strokes at higher rates, according to the Office of Minority Health.

Preventative care is critical for lowering stroke risk, even for people who otherwise feel healthy.

Annual check-ins with a physician can help track risk factors including high cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading cause of stroke, and it can be caused by overconsumption of salty foods, drinking alcohol, smoking, stress, and genetics. High blood pressure has less obvious symptoms, but people can regularly track their metrics using at-home blood pressure cuffs to know if they need to talk to their doctor sooner than scheduled. The American Heart Association has recommendations for which readings require medical intervention.

Read on to see which counties had the highest rates of strokes in Colorado.

#50. Larimer County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.3% (range between 2.0% and 2.7%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.3 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 6.5 per 100K people



#49. Gunnison County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.3% (range between 2.0% and 2.6%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.4 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 6.2 per 100K people



#48. Hinsdale County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.3% (range between 2.0% and 2.6%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.9 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.1 per 100K people



#47. Lake County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.4% (range between 2.1% and 2.7%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 8.9 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 3.5 per 100K people



#46. Park County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.4% (range between 2.1% and 2.7%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 11.8 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 5.5 per 100K people

#45. Grand County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.4% (range between 2.1% and 2.8%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 13.7 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 5.7 per 100K people



#44. Teller County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.4% (range between 2.1% and 2.7%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.0 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 6.2 per 100K people



#43. Arapahoe County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.4% (range between 2.1% and 2.7%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.1 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.1 per 100K people



#42. Denver County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.4% (range between 2.2% and 2.8%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.6 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.5 per 100K people



#41. La Plata County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.4% (range between 2.1% and 2.7%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.6 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 9.2 per 100K people

#40. Custer County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.4% (range between 2.1% and 2.8%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 16.3 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 8.0 per 100K people



#39. Chaffee County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.5% (range between 2.2% and 2.9%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 14.0 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.7 per 100K people



#38. San Juan County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.5% (range between 2.2% and 2.8%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 14.1 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 8.2 per 100K people



#37. El Paso County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.5% (range between 2.2% and 2.8%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 14.5 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 6.6 per 100K people



#36. Garfield County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.5% (range between 2.1% and 2.8%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.1 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 5.4 per 100K people

#35. Archuleta County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.5% (range between 2.2% and 2.9%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 17.4 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 8.8 per 100K people



#34. Dolores County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.6% (range between 2.2% and 2.9%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 14.4 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 10.1 per 100K people



#33. Weld County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.6% (range between 2.3% and 2.9%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.2 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.2 per 100K people



#32. Adams County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.6% (range between 2.4% and 3.0%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 16.8 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.5 per 100K people



#31. Cheyenne County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.6% (range between 2.3% and 3.0%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 22.4 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 5.7 per 100K people

#30. Huerfano County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.7% (range between 2.5% and 3.0%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.4 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 8.6 per 100K people



#29. Mesa County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.7% (range between 2.3% and 3.0%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 16.1 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 6.6 per 100K people



#28. Montrose County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.7% (range between 2.3% and 3.1%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 16.3 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 6.1 per 100K people



#27. Rio Grande County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.7% (range between 2.4% and 3.1%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 22.6 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 8.5 per 100K people



#26. Yuma County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.8% (range between 2.4% and 3.2%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.1 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 5.6 per 100K people

#25. Pueblo County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.8% (range between 2.6% and 3.2%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.9 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.2 per 100K people



#24. Washington County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.8% (range between 2.4% and 3.2%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 16.0 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.5 per 100K people



#23. Montezuma County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.8% (range between 2.5% and 3.2%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 16.1 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 9.6 per 100K people



#22. Rio Blanco County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.8% (range between 2.5% and 3.2%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 16.9 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 5.7 per 100K people



#21. Kiowa County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.8% (range between 2.5% and 3.1%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 26.6 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: -1.0 per 100K people

#20. Sedgwick County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.9% (range between 2.5% and 3.3%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 12.0 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 5.3 per 100K people



#19. Phillips County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.9% (range between 2.5% and 3.3%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 14.0 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 4.5 per 100K people



#18. Fremont County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.9% (range between 2.6% and 3.3%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 14.9 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.0 per 100K people



#17. Morgan County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.9% (range between 2.6% and 3.3%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.3 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.7 per 100K people



#16. Jackson County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.9% (range between 2.5% and 3.3%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.7 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.0 per 100K people

#15. Delta County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.9% (range between 2.6% and 3.3%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 16.6 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 6.0 per 100K people



#14. Kit Carson County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.9% (range between 2.6% and 3.3%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 18.7 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 5.6 per 100K people



#13. Moffat County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.9% (range between 2.6% and 3.2%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 20.8 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 9.4 per 100K people



#12. Conejos County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 2.9% (range between 2.6% and 3.3%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 23.3 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 8.7 per 100K people



#11. Logan County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.0% (range between 2.6% and 3.4%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 13.0 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.1 per 100K people

#10. Las Animas County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.0% (range between 2.7% and 3.4%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.0 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 8.7 per 100K people



#9. Saguache County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.0% (range between 2.6% and 3.3%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 17.3 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.3 per 100K people



#8. Alamosa County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.0% (range between 2.7% and 3.4%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 21.9 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.6 per 100K people



#7. Lincoln County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.1% (range between 2.7% and 3.4%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.0 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.0 per 100K people



#6. Baca County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.1% (range between 2.7% and 3.5%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 18.3 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 9.6 per 100K people

#5. Prowers County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.1% (range between 2.7% and 3.5%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 21.3 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 8.7 per 100K people



#4. Costilla County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.2% (range between 2.8% and 3.5%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 11.3 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 8.5 per 100K people



#3. Otero County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.2% (range between 2.9% and 3.6%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 22.7 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 9.0 per 100K people



#2. Bent County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.4% (range between 3.1% and 3.8%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 21.7 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 10.0 per 100K people



#1. Crowley County

– Age-adjusted rate of all strokes among adults, estimates for 2021: 3.6% (range between 3.2% and 4.0%)

– Death rate for ischemic strokes, 2018-20: 15.4 per 100K people

– Death rate for hemorrhagic strokes, 2018-20: 7.1 per 100K people

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 49 states.