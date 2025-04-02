Canva

Counties where homes are selling the fastest in Colorado

The pace at which homes sell in the U.S. tends to ebb and flow over the calendar year, with homes selling fastest in the summer and slowest in the winter. But high home prices and mortgage interest rates are keeping many potential buyers on the sidelines.

The median number of days a home spent on the market in February was 48, five days less than the year before. In Colorado, the typical home was on the market 45 days.

When homes sell faster, it can be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly, and decisions must be made quickly.

Stacker compiled a list of counties where homes sold the fastest in Colorado using data from Redfin. To be included, counties had at least 100 home sales and are selling quicker than the state median. They are ranked by the median number of days a home was listed before it sold. In the case of ties, counties with the most home sales overall were ranked higher.

Canva

#7. Douglas County

– Median days on market: 40

– Median sale price: $672,000

– Total homes sold: 485



Maciej Bledowski // Shutterstock

#6. Boulder County

– Median days on market: 39

– Median sale price: $685,000

– Total homes sold: 306



Canva

#5. Adams County

– Median days on market: 37

– Median sale price: $520,000

– Total homes sold: 547



Canva

#4. Mesa County

– Median days on market: 36

– Median sale price: $376,000

– Total homes sold: 164



Canva

#3. Eagle County

– Median days on market: 32

– Median sale price: $1,510,000

– Total homes sold: 112



Canva

#2. Jefferson County

– Median days on market: 22

– Median sale price: $626,000

– Total homes sold: 504



Canva

#1. Arapahoe County

– Median days on market: 22

– Median sale price: $521,500

– Total homes sold: 614

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 22 states.