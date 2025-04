Canetti // Shutterstock

Best suburbs to live in Colorado

Cities may have the nightlife, but the convenience and affordability of the suburbs are becoming hot as the millennial generation moves into its homebuying phase. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic shook up workplace norms and superheated the housing market, folks have been flocking away from major urban centers.

In Colorado, for instance, lesser-known suburbs outside of Denver such as Boulder have become magnets for young parents, ranking among the biggest destinations for out-of-state millennials who chose to move in 2023. And companies are taking note of the trend as well: Many are establishing satellite offices and new headquarters in less urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Colorado using data from Niche’s 2024 Best Places to Live. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing costs, and quality of schools.

#30. Applewood, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 2,103

– Population: 7,985

– Median household income: $125,455

– Median home value: $679,000 (79% own)

– Median rent: $2,036 (21% rent)

– Top public schools: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), DSST: Cedar High School (grade A), Dennison Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Mullen High School (grade A), The Denver Waldorf School (grade A)

#29. Golden, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 2,045

– Population: 20,461

– Median household income: $90,990

– Median home value: $698,700 (58% own)

– Median rent: $1,712 (42% rent)

– Top public schools: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), DSST: Cedar High School (grade A), Dennison Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Mullen High School (grade A), The Denver Waldorf School (grade A)

#28. Kittredge, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 2,029

– Population: 1,021

– Median household income: $143,147

– Median home value: $638,400 (87% own)

– Median rent: $2,040 (13% rent)

– Top public schools: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), Evergreen High School (grade A), Dennison Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Evergreen Country Day School (grade A), Montessori School of Evergreen (grade unavailable), Silver State Christian School (grade unavailable)

#27. The Pinery, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,994

– Population: 10,534

– Median household income: $154,404

– Median home value: $666,300 (94% own)

– Median rent: $2,245 (6% rent)

– Top public schools: STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Altitude Elementary School (grade A), Challenge to Excellence Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Regis Jesuit High School (grade A+), Mile High Academy (grade A), Lutheran High School (grade A minus)

#26. Genesee, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,957

– Population: 4,046

– Median household income: $174,375

– Median home value: $963,900 (91% own)

– Median rent: $2,849 (9% rent)

– Top public schools: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), Evergreen High School (grade A), Dennison Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Denver Christian School (grade A minus), Faith Christian Academy (grade A minus), Augustine Classical Academy (grade A minus)

#25. Woodmoor, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,886

– Population: 8,859

– Median household income: $170,068

– Median home value: $642,500 (87% own)

– Median rent: $2,227 (13% rent)

– Top public schools: Prairie Winds Elementary School (grade A), Palmer Ridge High School (grade A), Challenge to Excellence Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Springs Christian (grade B+), Pikes Peak Academy (grade B minus), St. Peter Catholic School (grade unavailable)

#24. Gleneagle, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,788

– Population: 6,421

– Median household income: $134,332

– Median home value: $499,000 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,864 (14% rent)

– Top public schools: The Classical Academy North Elementary (grade A), Classical Academy High School (grade A), Chinook Trail Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Pikes Peak Christian School (grade A minus), Evangel Christian Academy – Secondary Campus (grade B+), Colorado Springs Christian (grade B+)

#23. Castle Rock, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,782

– Population: 74,065

– Median household income: $135,985

– Median home value: $577,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,810 (22% rent)

– Top public schools: Rock Canyon High School (grade A+), STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Challenge to Excellence Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Regis Jesuit High School (grade A+), Mile High Academy (grade A), Valor Christian High School (grade A)

#22. Acres Green, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,766

– Population: 2,627

– Median household income: $124,219

– Median home value: $477,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $2,433 (24% rent)

– Top public schools: STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Challenge to Excellence Charter School (grade A), Colorado Early Colleges – Douglas County (Castle Rock, Inverness, Parker) (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Crescent View Academy (grade A+)

#21. Parker, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,637

– Population: 58,733

– Median household income: $126,615

– Median home value: $573,000 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,885 (26% rent)

– Top public schools: STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Altitude Elementary School (grade A), Challenge to Excellence Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Crescent View Academy (grade A+)

#20. Littleton, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,602

– Population: 45,531

– Median household income: $90,273

– Median home value: $552,100 (60% own)

– Median rent: $1,554 (40% rent)

– Top public schools: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), DSST: Cedar High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+)

#19. Roxborough Park, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,476

– Population: 9,057

– Median household income: $150,086

– Median home value: $565,500 (96% own)

– Median rent: $2,407 (4% rent)

– Top public schools: STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Challenge to Excellence Charter School (grade A), Thunderridge High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Mile High Academy (grade A), Front Range Christian School (grade A minus), Arma Dei Academy (grade A)

#18. Castle Pines Village, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,472

– Population: 4,462

– Median household income: $250,001

– Median home value: $1,210,300 (100% own)

– Median rent: $2,225 (% rent)

– Top public schools: Rock Canyon High School (grade A+), STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Challenge to Excellence Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Crescent View Academy (grade A+), Regis Jesuit High School (grade A+)

#17. Evergreen, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,326

– Population: 8,972

– Median household income: $144,858

– Median home value: $676,300 (88% own)

– Median rent: $1,824 (12% rent)

– Top public schools: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), Evergreen High School (grade A), Dennison Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Evergreen Country Day School (grade A), Montessori School of Evergreen (grade unavailable), Clever Kids Learning Center managed by Bright Horizons (grade unavailable)

#16. Erie, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,298

– Population: 30,447

– Median household income: $154,509

– Median home value: $644,300 (86% own)

– Median rent: $2,650 (14% rent)

– Top public schools: Peak to Peak Charter School (grade A+), Summit Middle Charter School (grade A), High Peaks Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Dawson School (grade A+), Watershed School (grade A), Holy Family High School (grade A)

#15. Stonegate, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,238

– Population: 9,770

– Median household income: $150,741

– Median home value: $595,600 (93% own)

– Median rent: $2,116 (7% rent)

– Top public schools: STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Altitude Elementary School (grade A), Challenge to Excellence Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Crescent View Academy (grade A+)

#14. Columbine Valley, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,213

– Population: 1,928

– Median household income: $250,001

– Median home value: $1,294,600 (100% own)

– Median rent: $3,111 (% rent)

– Top public schools: DSST: Cedar High School (grade A), Littleton Academy (grade A), Wilder Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+)

#13. Gunbarrel, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,085

– Population: 10,108

– Median household income: $105,335

– Median home value: $712,800 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,892 (39% rent)

– Top public schools: Peak to Peak Charter School (grade A+), Fairview High School (grade A+), Boulder High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Dawson School (grade A+), Watershed School (grade A), September School (grade A)

#12. Broomfield, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,072

– Population: 73,946

– Median household income: $117,541

– Median home value: $581,600 (64% own)

– Median rent: $1,923 (36% rent)

– Top public schools: Stargate Charter School (grade A+), Peak to Peak Charter School (grade A+), D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Dawson School (grade A+), Watershed School (grade A), September School (grade A)

#11. Lone Tree, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,009

– Population: 13,993

– Median household income: $121,066

– Median home value: $768,800 (58% own)

– Median rent: $1,891 (42% rent)

– Top public schools: Rock Canyon High School (grade A+), STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), DSST: Cedar High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Crescent View Academy (grade A+)

#10. Lafayette, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 959

– Population: 30,295

– Median household income: $105,819

– Median home value: $611,500 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,912 (32% rent)

– Top public schools: Peak to Peak Charter School (grade A+), Summit Middle Charter School (grade A), High Peaks Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Dawson School (grade A+), Watershed School (grade A), September School (grade A)

#9. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 761

– Population: 6,405

– Median household income: $250,001

– Median home value: $2,000,001 (97% own)

– Median rent: $2,191 (3% rent)

– Top public schools: Cherry Creek High School (grade A+), Challenge School (grade A), DSST: Cedar High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+)

#8. Highlands Ranch, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 602

– Population: 101,514

– Median household income: $148,227

– Median home value: $637,400 (79% own)

– Median rent: $2,353 (21% rent)

– Top public schools: Rock Canyon High School (grade A+), STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Mountain Vista High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+)

#7. Superior, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 551

– Population: 13,146

– Median household income: $149,464

– Median home value: $739,200 (60% own)

– Median rent: $2,310 (40% rent)

– Top public schools: Peak to Peak Charter School (grade A+), D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), Summit Middle Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Dawson School (grade A+), Watershed School (grade A), September School (grade A)

#6. Centennial, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 550

– Population: 107,702

– Median household income: $124,617

– Median home value: $586,500 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,949 (18% rent)

– Top public schools: Cherry Creek High School (grade A+), Grandview High School (grade A+), Challenge School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+)

#5. Louisville, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 524

– Population: 20,920

– Median household income: $135,840

– Median home value: $781,100 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,950 (30% rent)

– Top public schools: Peak to Peak Charter School (grade A+), Fairview High School (grade A+), Summit Middle Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Dawson School (grade A+), Watershed School (grade A), September School (grade A)

#4. Castle Pines, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 377

– Population: 11,811

– Median household income: $189,280

– Median home value: $775,200 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,904 (14% rent)

– Top public schools: Rock Canyon High School (grade A+), STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Challenge to Excellence Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Crescent View Academy (grade A+)

#3. Greenwood Village, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 357

– Population: 15,537

– Median household income: $139,144

– Median home value: $1,140,900 (65% own)

– Median rent: $2,027 (35% rent)

– Top public schools: Cherry Creek High School (grade A+), Challenge School (grade A), DSST: Cedar High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+)

#2. Cherry Creek, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 236

– Population: 11,157

– Median household income: $146,583

– Median home value: $804,400 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,848 (24% rent)

– Top public schools: Cherry Creek High School (grade A+), Challenge School (grade A), DSST: Cedar High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Crescent View Academy (grade A+)

#1. Holly Hills, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 44

– Population: 2,801

– Median household income: $129,700

– Median home value: $611,400 (88% own)

– Median rent: $2,545 (12% rent)

– Top public schools: Cherry Creek High School (grade A+), Challenge School (grade A), DSST: Cedar High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 40 states.