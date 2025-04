Laura Beach // Shutterstock

Best counties to live in Colorado

More counties in the United States experienced population growth in the last year, according to the latest Census data, even as pandemic-related moving trends begin to normalize.

Counties in the South continued to experience growth, particularly in Florida, where 96% of its 67 counties gained new residents. Polk County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, added the most, with 26,000 people moving there in 2023.

Meanwhile, counties in the Midwest and Northeast continued to lose population, but at slower rates than the year before. Some of the biggest losses were in counties home to large cities, including Cook County, Illinois (home of Chicago) and the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens in New York.

Many counties are experiencing growth due to their job opportunities, education, or relatively affordable housing costs. Others are favored for their historic or well-designed downtowns or access to cultural opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Colorado using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

#30. Delta County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 31,173

– Median household income: $56,349

– Median home value: $291,400 (76% own)

– Median rent: $933 (24% rent)

– Top public schools: Paonia Elementary School (grade B+), North Fork Montessori School – Crawford (grade B), Delta High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Paonia Experiential Leadership Academy (grade unavailable), Redeemer Lutheran Tiny Treasures (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Cedaredge (grade B minus), Orchard City (grade B minus), Delta (grade C+)

#29. Saguache County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 6,454

– Median household income: $51,946

– Median home value: $166,500 (73% own)

– Median rent: $720 (27% rent)

– Top public schools: Crestone Charter School, Moffat Consolidated Sch Dist #2 (grade B minus), Center High School (grade C+), Moffat Senior High School (grade C)

– Top private schools: High Valley Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Center (grade C+), Saguache (grade C), Moffat (grade unavailable)

#28. Garfield County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 61,683

– Median household income: $82,772

– Median home value: $449,300 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,444 (30% rent)

– Top public schools: Roaring Fork High School (grade B+), Glenwood Springs High School (grade B+), Carbondale Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Colorado Rocky Mountain School (grade A+), Liberty Classical Academy (grade C), Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Glenwood Springs (grade B+), Carbondale (grade B+), Battlement Mesa (grade B minus)

#27. Archuleta County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 13,509

– Median household income: $66,813

– Median home value: $432,400 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,184 (24% rent)

– Top public schools: Pagosa Springs High School (grade B), Pagosa Springs Middle School (grade B minus), Pagosa Peak Open School (grade C+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: Pagosa Springs (grade C+), Arboles (grade C)

#26. Weld County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 331,466

– Median household income: $89,182

– Median home value: $412,200 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,351 (25% rent)

– Top public schools: Windsor Charter Academy Middle School (grade A), Meadowlark School (grade A), Benjamin Eaton Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Dayspring Christian Academy (grade B), The Children’s Workshop Early Learning Center (grade unavailable), St. Mary Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Erie (grade A), Windsor (grade A minus), Severance (grade A minus)

#25. Montezuma County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 26,070

– Median household income: $61,377

– Median home value: $282,500 (74% own)

– Median rent: $893 (26% rent)

– Top public schools: Mancos Elementary School (grade A), Mancos Middle School (grade A minus), Kemper Elementary School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Lighthouse Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Children’s Kiva Montessori Preschool & Kindergarten (grade unavailable), Cortez Adventist Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Cortez (grade B), Mancos (grade B+), Dolores (grade C+)

#24. Montrose County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 42,823

– Median household income: $62,817

– Median home value: $314,100 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,061 (24% rent)

– Top public schools: Montrose High School (grade B minus), Columbine Middle School (grade B minus), Olathe High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Colorado West Christian School (grade unavailable), Holy Guardian Angels School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Montrose (grade B), Redvale (grade B minus), Olathe (grade C+)

#23. Mesa County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 156,131

– Median household income: $68,077

– Median home value: $312,600 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,089 (28% rent)

– Top public schools: Caprock Academy (grade A minus), Palisade High School (grade B+), New Emerson School at Columbus (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Life Academy (grade B minus), Bookcliff Christian School (grade A minus), Holy Family Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Redlands (grade B), Grand Junction (grade B), Palisade (grade B)

#22. Pueblo County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: Not ranked

– Population: 168,135

– Median household income: $59,436

– Median home value: $238,400 (67% own)

– Median rent: $967 (33% rent)

– Top public schools: The Connect Charter School (grade A minus), Swallows Charter Academy (grade B+), Fountain International Magnet School (grade B)

– Top private schools: St. Therese Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. John Neumann Catholic School (grade unavailable), Trinity Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Pueblo West (grade B), Pueblo (grade B minus), Boone (grade B minus)

#21. Rio Grande County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,326

– Population: 11,442

– Median household income: $57,591

– Median home value: $202,300 (72% own)

– Median rent: $649 (28% rent)

– Top public schools: Sargent Senior High School (grade B), Sargent Elementary School (grade B minus), Sargent Junior High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: St. Peter’s Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Monte Vista (grade B minus), South Fork (grade B minus), Del Norte (grade B minus)

#20. Grand County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,245

– Population: 15,724

– Median household income: $79,367

– Median home value: $461,200 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,243 (27% rent)

– Top public schools: Fraser Valley Elementary School (grade B+), Granby Elementary School (grade B+), East Grand Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Winter Park Christian School (grade unavailable), Kremmling Preschool (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Fraser (grade B minus), Grand Lake (grade A minus), Winter Park (grade B+)

#19. Alamosa County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,214

– Population: 16,460

– Median household income: $52,271

– Median home value: $198,500 (57% own)

– Median rent: $815 (43% rent)

– Top public schools: Sangre De Cristo Elementary School (grade B+), Sangre De Cristo Undivided High School (grade B minus), Alamosa Elementary School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools: Trinity Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Sunshine Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Alamosa (grade B minus)

#18. Lake County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,067

– Population: 7,403

– Median household income: $78,942

– Median home value: $331,000 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,554 (23% rent)

– Top public schools: Westpark Elementary School (grade B), Lake County High School (grade C), Lake County Intermediate School (grade C minus)

– Top private schools: High Mountain Institute (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Leadville (grade A minus), Twin Lakes (grade D minus)

#17. Conejos County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,063

– Population: 7,553

– Median household income: $44,093

– Median home value: $154,500 (79% own)

– Median rent: $686 (21% rent)

– Top public schools: Manassa Elementary School (grade B+), La Jara Elementary School (grade B+), Centauri Middle School (grade B+)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: Manassa (grade B+), Sanford (grade B+), La Jara (grade B minus)

#16. Chaffee County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 1,013

– Population: 19,564

– Median household income: $65,703

– Median home value: $514,900 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,330 (30% rent)

– Top public schools: Crest Academy (grade A), Longfellow Elementary School (grade A minus), Salida Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: The Link School (grade C+), Darren Patterson Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Chaffee County Montessori School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Salida (grade B+), Buena Vista (grade B minus), Poncha Springs (grade B minus)

#15. Clear Creek County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 973

– Population: 9,403

– Median household income: $87,169

– Median home value: $506,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,201 (20% rent)

– Top public schools: Georgetown Community School (grade B), Clear Creek Middle School (grade B minus), Clear Creek High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: Silver Plume (grade B), Idaho Springs (grade B minus), Georgetown (grade B minus)

#14. Gilpin County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 677

– Population: 5,856

– Median household income: $95,902

– Median home value: $465,300 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,263 (21% rent)

– Top public schools: Gilpin County Elementary School (grade A minus), Gilpin County Undivided High School (grade B minus)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: Black Hawk (grade B minus), Central City (grade C+)

#13. Gunnison County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 671

– Population: 17,018

– Median household income: $76,538

– Median home value: $530,300 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,168 (37% rent)

– Top public schools: Crested Butte Community School (grade B+), Crested Butte Elementary School (grade B), Gunnison Middle School (grade B)

– Top private schools:

– Top places: Gunnison (grade B+), Mount Crested Butte (grade A minus), Crested Butte (grade B+)

#12. La Plata County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 574

– Population: 55,983

– Median household income: $81,936

– Median home value: $497,800 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,344 (29% rent)

– Top public schools: Animas High School (grade A minus), Mountain Middle School (grade A minus), Durango High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Colorado Timberline Academy (grade B minus), St. Columba School (grade unavailable), Southern Ute Indian Montessori Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Durango (grade A minus), Bayfield (grade B minus), Ignacio (grade B minus)

#11. Pitkin County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 519

– Population: 17,325

– Median household income: $96,123

– Median home value: $912,300 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,772 (35% rent)

– Top public schools: Aspen Community Charter School (grade A minus), Aspen High School (grade A minus), Aspen Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Aspen Country Day School (grade unavailable), The Cottage (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Aspen (grade A), Snowmass Village (grade A minus), Woody Creek (grade A minus)

#10. Routt County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 515

– Population: 24,944

– Median household income: $95,144

– Median home value: $691,800 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,721 (24% rent)

– Top public schools: North Routt Charter School (grade A), Soda Creek Elementary School (grade A), Steamboat Springs Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Steamboat Mountain School (grade A+), Steamboat Christian Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Steamboat Springs (grade A minus), Oak Creek (grade B), Yampa (grade B minus)

#9. El Paso County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 502

– Population: 730,323

– Median household income: $82,748

– Median home value: $390,500 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,507 (34% rent)

– Top public schools: Cheyenne Mountain High School (grade A+), The Vanguard School Senior High (grade A), Cheyenne Mountain Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Fountain Valley School (grade A+), The Colorado Springs School (grade A+), St. Mary’s High School (grade A)

– Top places: Gleneagle (grade A), Woodmoor (grade A), Monument (grade A minus)

#8. Larimer County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 454

– Population: 359,363

– Median household income: $87,199

– Median home value: $488,300 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,584 (35% rent)

– Top public schools: Liberty Common Charter School (grade A), Fossil Ridge High School (grade A), Traut Core Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Campion Academy (grade A minus), Heritage Christian Academy (grade A minus), Front Range Baptist Academy (grade B+)

– Top places: Timnath (grade A), Fort Collins (grade A), Johnstown (grade B+)

#7. San Miguel County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 442

– Population: 8,082

– Median household income: $72,829

– Median home value: $561,400 (61% own)

– Median rent: $1,267 (39% rent)

– Top public schools: Telluride High School (grade A), Telluride Middle School (grade A), Telluride Intermediate School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Telluride Mountain School (grade A)

– Top places: Telluride (grade A+), Mountain Village (grade A), Ophir (grade B+)

#6. Eagle County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 406

– Population: 55,650

– Median household income: $98,887

– Median home value: $728,400 (69% own)

– Median rent: $1,868 (31% rent)

– Top public schools: Battle Mountain High School (grade A minus), Eagle Valley Middle School (grade B+), Eagle County Charter Academy (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Vail Christian High School (grade A+), Vail Mountain School (grade A+), St. Clare of Assisi School (grade unavailable)

– Top places: Vail (grade A), Eagle (grade B+), Minturn (grade B+)

#5. Summit County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 365

– Population: 30,955

– Median household income: $100,611

– Median home value: $760,000 (70% own)

– Median rent: $1,807 (30% rent)

– Top public schools: Breckenridge Elementary School (grade A minus), Summit Cove Elementary School (grade B+), Summit High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: The Peak School (grade A minus)

– Top places: Breckenridge (grade A), Blue River (grade A minus), Frisco (grade A minus)

#4. Arapahoe County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 285

– Population: 654,453

– Median household income: $92,292

– Median home value: $480,500 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,708 (35% rent)

– Top public schools: Cherry Creek High School (grade A+), Grandview High School (grade A+), Challenge School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Kent Denver School (grade A+), St. Mary’s Academy (grade A+), Crescent View Academy (grade A+)

– Top places: Holly Hills (grade A+), Cherry Creek (grade A+), Greenwood Village (grade A+)

#3. Jefferson County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 272

– Population: 580,519

– Median household income: $103,167

– Median home value: $556,800 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,696 (29% rent)

– Top public schools: D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School (grade A+), Lakewood High School (grade A), Evergreen High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Colorado Academy (grade A+), Denver Christian School (grade A minus), Front Range Christian School (grade A minus)

– Top places: Evergreen (grade A), Genesee (grade A), Kittredge (grade A)

#2. Douglas County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 226

– Population: 360,206

– Median household income: $139,010

– Median home value: $635,100 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,953 (22% rent)

– Top public schools: Rock Canyon High School (grade A+), STEM School Highlands Ranch (grade A), Mountain Vista High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Mile High Academy (grade A), Valor Christian High School (grade A), Lutheran High School (grade A minus)

– Top places: Castle Pines (grade A+), Highlands Ranch (grade A+), Lone Tree (grade A)

#1. Boulder County, Colorado

– Overall Rank: 161

– Population: 328,658

– Median household income: $99,770

– Median home value: $671,100 (62% own)

– Median rent: $1,828 (38% rent)

– Top public schools: Peak to Peak Charter School (grade A+), Fairview High School (grade A+), Boulder High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Dawson School (grade A+), Watershed School (grade A), September School (grade A)

– Top places: Louisville (grade A+), Superior (grade A+), Boulder (grade A+)

