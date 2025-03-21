PhotoProCorp // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Class of 2025 women’s basketball recruits from Colorado

The college basketball recruiting class of 2025 is packed with elite talent, featuring a deep pool of skilled guards, versatile wings, and dominant centers. Top programs like UConn, Baylor, and South Carolina battled for commitments from the nation’s best prospects, many of whom have showcased their abilities on the AAU circuit and in national events. With NIL deals playing an increasing role in recruiting, players are weighing not just coaching and development but also financial opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Class of 2025 women’s basketball recruits from Colorado using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking. Data is as of March 13, 2025.

#3. Brooklyn Stewart (PF)

– National rank: #58 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #13

– College: Oklahoma

– High school: Pine Creek (Colorado Springs, CO)

#2. Alex Eschmeyer (C)

– National rank: #32 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: Stanford

– High school: Peak To Peak Charter School (Lafayette, CO)

#1. Sienna Betts (PF)

– National rank: #2 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #1

– College: UCLA

– High school: Grandview (Aurora, CO)

