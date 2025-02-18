

National forests with campgrounds open year-round in Colorado

As winter settles in, camping opportunities become more limited in most parts of the United States. However, for much of the South—as well as RVers and ambitious cold-weather enthusiasts—camping season never ends. Throughout national forests across the U.S., year-round camping options are abundant, offering many amenities and accessibility options.

Outwander used Forest Service data from the Department of Agriculture to identify Colorado campgrounds in national forests available throughout the year, based on a national analysis. We looked at the number and names of available year-round campgrounds for each.

National parks, from Yellowstone and Grand Canyon to Acadia and Valley Forge, focus largely on preserving natural and historic resources. National forests, meanwhile, are managed for everything from recreation and resource preservation to grazing and wildlife.

With the overcrowding (especially in recent years) of visitors to national parks, national forests can offer a welcome respite for travelers seeking peace and solitude. Visitors should always check forest and campground websites before traveling in case of weather advisories or temporary closures.

Several national forests feature just one or two year-round campgrounds, while Idaho’s Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest boasts 40. Depending on the adventure you’re pursuing—whether snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, or avoiding the white stuff altogether and opting for a trip south for warm-weather hiking—these campgrounds provide a range of settings to serve as home base during every kind of outdoor escape.

Rio Grande National Forest

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 1

– Campground names:

— Rio Grande Campground (Weather dependent)



Pike-San Isabel National Forests

– Number of year-round campgrounds: 10

– Campground names:

— Cimarron Campground

— Dexter Campground

— Deer Creek Campground

— Hall Valley Campground

— Handcart Campground

— Lone Rock Campground

— Osprey Campground

— Ouzel Campground

— Platte River Campground

— Whiteside Picnic Area

This story features data reporting by Paxtyn Merten, writing by Nicole Caldwell, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 28 states.

