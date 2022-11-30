Most popular baby names for boys in Colorado
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
Most popular baby names for boys in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Colorado in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Colorado
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#50. Maverick
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 102
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock
#47. Michael (tie)
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 105
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#47. Everett (tie)
Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 105
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219
Canva
#47. Cooper (tie)
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 105
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Isaac
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 107
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Colorado
Canva
#45. Jaxon
Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 111
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693
Canva
#44. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 119
National
– Rank: #77
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#43. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 120
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
Canva
#42. Lincoln
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 125
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#41. Luke
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 126
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Colorado
Canva
#40. Nolan
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 129
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#38. Mason (tie)
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 130
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
Canva
#38. John (tie)
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 130
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#37. Carter
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 131
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#36. Gabriel
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 133
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
You may also like: Highest NFL draft picks from Colorado
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#35. Luca
Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 135
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#34. Hudson
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 136
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#33. Aiden
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 137
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#31. Julian (tie)
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 139
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#31. Ezekiel (tie)
Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 139
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799
You may also like: Where people in Colorado are moving to most
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#28. Thomas (tie)
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 140
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
marina shin // Shutterstock
#28. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 140
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
Canva
#28. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 140
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
Negative Space
#27. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 143
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#26. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 144
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
You may also like: Best community colleges in Colorado
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#25. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 146
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#24. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 147
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#22. Wyatt (tie)
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 150
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#22. Asher (tie)
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 150
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
Canva
#20. Leo (tie)
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 151
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Colorado
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#20. Daniel (tie)
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 151
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
Canva
#19. Elias
Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 154
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#18. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 157
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#17. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 158
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#15. Sebastian (tie)
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 161
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Colorado
Canva
#15. Levi (tie)
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 161
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#14. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 162
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#13. Jackson
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 177
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#12. Owen
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 192
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
Canva
#10. Mateo (tie)
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 204
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Colorado
Canva
#10. Elijah (tie)
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 204
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
Canva
#9. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 209
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#8. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 219
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
Canva
#7. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 223
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
Canva
#6. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 242
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
You may also like: Highest-rated golf courses in Colorado, according to Tripadvisor
Canva
#5. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 243
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#4. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 255
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#3. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 290
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#2. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 314
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
Falcona // Shutterstock
#1. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 331
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
You may also like: Colorado River drying up: How climate change has affected Colorado