

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

Most popular baby names for boys in Colorado

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Colorado in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#50. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 102

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548



Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#47. Michael (tie)

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 105

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041



FamVeld // Shutterstock

#47. Everett (tie)

Everett is a name of English origin meaning “brave, strong boar”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 105

National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,219



Canva

#47. Cooper (tie)

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 105

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661



Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#46. Isaac

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 107

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

Canva

#45. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 111

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693



Canva

#44. Brooks

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning “stream”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 119

National

– Rank: #77

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,429



Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#43. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 120

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,843



Canva

#42. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 125

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#41. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 126

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

Canva

#40. Nolan

Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning “champion”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 129

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,319



Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#38. Mason (tie)

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 130

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040



Canva

#38. John (tie)

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 130

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130



Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#37. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 131

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163



yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#36. Gabriel

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 133

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#35. Luca

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 135

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#34. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 136

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#33. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 137

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252



Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#31. Julian (tie)

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Ezekiel (tie)

Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God’s strength”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 139

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,799

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#28. Thomas (tie)

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 140

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642



marina shin // Shutterstock

#28. Miles (tie)

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 140

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694



Canva

#28. Grayson (tie)

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 140

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499



Negative Space

#27. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 143

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#26. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 144

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#25. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 146

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501



yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#24. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 147

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786



Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#22. Wyatt (tie)

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 150

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#22. Asher (tie)

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 150

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281



Canva

#20. Leo (tie)

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 151

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#20. Daniel (tie)

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 151

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066



Canva

#19. Elias

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 154

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305



Mallmo // Shutterstock

#18. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 157

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501



Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#17. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 158

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344



Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#15. Sebastian (tie)

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning “venerable”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 161

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,867

Canva

#15. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 161

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#14. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “helper”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 162

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,365



MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#13. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 177

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197



Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#12. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 192

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713



Canva

#10. Mateo (tie)

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift of God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 204

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,112

Canva

#10. Elijah (tie)

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 204

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708



Canva

#9. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 209

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504



Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#8. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 219

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367



Canva

#7. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 223

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791



Canva

#6. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 242

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

Canva

#5. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 243

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535



rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#4. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 255

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307



wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#3. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 290

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#2. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 314

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616



Falcona // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 331

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

