Most popular baby names for girls in Colorado

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Colorado in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Elena

Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 79

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252



#49. Eliana

Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 81

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,425



#46. Zoe (tie)

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 82

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687



#46. Emilia (tie)

Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 82

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837



#46. Aurora (tie)

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 82

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

#43. Maya (tie)

Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 83

National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,050



#43. Madison (tie)

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 83

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930



#43. Ivy (tie)

Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 83

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374



#42. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 86

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179



#41. Ruby

Ruby is a name of Latin origin meaning “precious red stone”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 87

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,562

#40. Nova

Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 88

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516



#38. Josephine (tie)

Josephine is a name of French origin meaning “God will increase”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 92

National

– Rank: #72

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,364



#38. Grace (tie)

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 92

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486



#37. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 93

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184



#35. Willow (tie)

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 96

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

#35. Everly (tie)

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 96

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355



#33. Ellie (tie)

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 97

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835



#33. Chloe (tie)

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 97

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311



#31. Quinn (tie)

Quinn is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “counsel”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 98

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,190



#31. Lucy (tie)

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 98

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

#30. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 102

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303



#29. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 103

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348



#28. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 106

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474



#27. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 108

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967



#25. Penelope (tie)

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 115

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

#25. Mila (tie)

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 115

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295



#24. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 117

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584



#23. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 121

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987



#21. Sofia (tie)

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 122

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933



#21. Isla (tie)

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 122

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

#20. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 124

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541



#19. Gianna

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 125

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437



#17. Nora (tie)

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 133

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246



#17. Elizabeth (tie)

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 133

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190



#15. Scarlett (tie)

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 134

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#15. Luna (tie)

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 134

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173



#14. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 143

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938



#13. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 155

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388



#12. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 156

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770



#11. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 160

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

#10. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 166

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201



#9. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 170

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005



#8. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 181

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096



#7. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 188

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759



#6. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 198

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#5. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 201

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952



#4. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 217

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434



#3. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 264

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285



#2. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 278

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433



#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Colorado

– Number of babies in 2021: 321

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

