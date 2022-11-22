Most popular baby names for girls in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Colorado in 2021.
Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
#50. Elena
Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252
#49. Eliana
Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 81
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,425
#46. Zoe (tie)
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 82
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687
#46. Emilia (tie)
Emilia is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 82
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,837
#46. Aurora (tie)
Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 82
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466
#43. Maya (tie)
Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,050
#43. Madison (tie)
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930
#43. Ivy (tie)
Ivy is a name of English origin meaning “faithfulness”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 83
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,374
#42. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 86
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179
#41. Ruby
Ruby is a name of Latin origin meaning “precious red stone”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 87
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,562
#40. Nova
Nova is a name of Latin origin meaning “new”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 88
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,516
#38. Josephine (tie)
Josephine is a name of French origin meaning “God will increase”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
– Rank: #72
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,364
#38. Grace (tie)
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 92
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486
#37. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 93
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184
#35. Willow (tie)
Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 96
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143
#35. Everly (tie)
Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 96
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355
#33. Ellie (tie)
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 97
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,835
#33. Chloe (tie)
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 97
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311
#31. Quinn (tie)
Quinn is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “counsel”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 98
National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,190
#31. Lucy (tie)
Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 98
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433
#30. Layla
Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 102
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303
#29. Aria
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 103
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348
#28. Violet
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 106
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474
#27. Hazel
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 108
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967
#25. Penelope (tie)
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 115
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327
#25. Mila (tie)
Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 115
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295
#24. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 117
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584
#23. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 121
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987
#21. Sofia (tie)
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 122
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933
#21. Isla (tie)
Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 122
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514
#20. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 124
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541
#19. Gianna
Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 125
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437
#17. Nora (tie)
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 133
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246
#17. Elizabeth (tie)
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 133
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190
#15. Scarlett (tie)
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 134
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594
#15. Luna (tie)
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 134
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173
#14. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 143
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938
#13. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 155
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,388
#12. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 156
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770
#11. Eleanor
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 160
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059
#10. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 166
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201
#9. Camila
Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 170
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005
#8. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 181
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096
#7. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 188
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759
#6. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 198
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496
#5. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 201
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952
#4. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 217
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434
#3. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 264
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285
#2. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 278
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433
#1. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Colorado
– Number of babies in 2021: 321
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728
