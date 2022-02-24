

Colorado Buffaloes’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970

While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the Colorado Buffaloes using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Rae Carruth (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #27 overall in 1997

– Drafted by: Carolina Panthers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#19. Leonard Renfro (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #24 overall in 1993

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 0

#18. Mark Koncar (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 1976

– Drafted by: Green Bay Packers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#17. Deon Figures (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #23 overall in 1993

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#16. Daniel Graham (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #21 overall in 2002

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#15. Rashaan Salaam (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #21 overall in 1995

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 1 (0 Pro Bowls)

#14. Alfred Williams (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #18 overall in 1991

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (1 Pro Bowls)

#13. Nate Solder (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #17 overall in 2011

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Charles Johnson (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #17 overall in 1994

– Drafted by: Pittsburgh Steelers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#11. Herb Orvis (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #16 overall in 1972

– Drafted by: Detroit Lions

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (0 Pro Bowls)

#10. Mike Pritchard (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 1991

– Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#9. Troy Archer (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #13 overall in 1976

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#8. Pete Brock (C)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 1976

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. Stan Brock (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #12 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

– Years as a starter in NFL: 16 (0 Pro Bowls)

#6. Bobby Anderson (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #11 overall in 1970

– Drafted by: Denver Broncos

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#5. Chris Naeole (G)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #10 overall in 1997

– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Mark Haynes (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #8 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 7 (3 Pro Bowls)

#3. J.V. Cain (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #7 overall in 1974

– Drafted by: St. Louis Rams

– Years as a starter in NFL: 2 (0 Pro Bowls)

#2. Michael Westbrook (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1995

– Drafted by: Washington Football Team

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (0 Pro Bowls)

#1. Bo Matthews (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1974

– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)