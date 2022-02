Alexey Andr Tkachenko // Shutterstock

Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Colorado

In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in Colorado using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Colorado breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#20. Copper Kettle Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #94. Snowed In – Coconut (Stout – Oatmeal)

#19. Finkel & Garf Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #92. Bourbon Barrel Imperial Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

#18. Broken Compass Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #77. Coconut Porter (Porter – American)

#17. River North Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #48. Mr. Sandman – Whiskey Barrel-Aged (Stout – American Imperial)

#16. Bierstadt Lagerhaus

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #45. Slow Pour Pils (Pilsner – German)

#15. Comrade Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #42. Superpower IPA (IPA – American)

#14. Rocky Mountain Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #30. Da Yoopers (Fruit and Field Beer)

#13. Dry Dock Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #24. Bligh’s Barleywine Ale (Barleywine – English)

#12. Odd13 Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #62. Codename: Holidayfan (IPA – New England)

— #91. Alpha Twins (IPA – Imperial)

#11. Outer Range Brewing Co

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #49. In The Steep (IPA – New England)

— #88. Blocks Of Light (IPA – American)

#10. New Belgium Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #38. Le Terroir (Wild Ale)

— #60. La Folie (Sour – Flanders Oud Bruin)

#9. Bull & Bush Brewery

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #8. Royal Oil (Strong Ale – American)

— #18. Legend Of The Liquid Brain (Stout – American Imperial)

#8. Odell Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 3

– Highest ranked beers:

— #43. Myrcenary Double IPA (IPA – Imperial)

— #51. IPA (IPA – American)

— #63. Jolly Russian (Stout – Russian Imperial)

#7. Cerebral Brewing

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #46. Barrel Aged Work From Home (Porter – Imperial)

— #57. Here Be Monsters with Vanilla (Stout – American Imperial)

— #76. Here Be Monsters (Stout – American Imperial)

#6. Avery Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #7. Tweak (Stout – American Imperial)

— #9. Uncle Jacob’s Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

— #29. Raspberry Truffale (Stout – American Imperial)

#5. Oskar Blues Grill & Brew

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #5. Ten FIDY – Bourbon Barrel Aged (Stout – American Imperial)

— #16. Ten FIDY (Stout – American Imperial)

— #71. Ten FIDY – JahVanilla (Stout – American Imperial)

#4. Great Divide Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 9

– Highest ranked beers:

— #36. Yeti – Barrel-Aged (Stout – American Imperial)

— #47. Espresso Oak Aged Yeti Imperial Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

— #59. Oak Aged Yeti Imperial Stout (Stout – American Imperial)

#3. Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 17

– Highest ranked beers:

— #10. Persica (Wild Ale)

— #11. Nightmare On Brett Raspberry (Brett Beer)

— #20. Nightmare On Brett (Brett Beer)

#2. Casey Brewing & Blending

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 20

– Highest ranked beers:

— #2. Leaner (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

— #13. Casey Family Preserves – Nectarine (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

— #14. Fruit Stand – Apricot (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

#1. WeldWerks Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in Colorado: 23

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Medianoche – Coconut (Stout – American Imperial)

— #3. Medianoche Reserve (2021) (Stout – American Imperial)

— #4. Starry Noche (Stout – American Imperial)

