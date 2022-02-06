

Fastest growing cities in Colorado

Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities—those with populations over 1 million—have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities. A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Brighton

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,902

— #583 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 28.5%

— #110 among cities in Colorado, #4,039 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 40,083

— #22 largest city in Colorado, #1,091 largest city nationwide

#19. Grand Junction

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,265

— #560 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 16.5%

— #160 among cities in Colorado, #6,530 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 65,560

— #18 largest city in Colorado, #615 largest city nationwide

#18. Boulder

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,200

— #462 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 11.5%

— #180 among cities in Colorado, #8,198 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 108,250

— #12 largest city in Colorado, #298 largest city nationwide

#17. Westminster

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,448

— #450 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 10.9%

— #186 among cities in Colorado, #8,468 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 116,317

— #8 largest city in Colorado, #255 largest city nationwide

#16. Loveland

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,273

— #407 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 19.1%

— #144 among cities in Colorado, #5,821 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 76,378

— #15 largest city in Colorado, #498 largest city nationwide

#15. Erie

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +13,904

— #347 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 86.2%

— #34 among cities in Colorado, #1,055 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,038

— #32 largest city in Colorado, #1,492 largest city nationwide

#14. Lakewood

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +13,964

— #345 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 9.8%

— #198 among cities in Colorado, #8,954 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 155,984

— #5 largest city in Colorado, #171 largest city nationwide

#13. Longmont

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +15,281

— #305 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 18.3%

— #149 among cities in Colorado, #6,059 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 98,885

— #14 largest city in Colorado, #343 largest city nationwide

#12. Windsor

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +15,410

— #300 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 89.0%

— #31 among cities in Colorado, #1,007 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 32,716

— #29 largest city in Colorado, #1,361 largest city nationwide

#11. Parker

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +15,964

— #287 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 37.5%

— #92 among cities in Colorado, #3,031 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 58,512

— #20 largest city in Colorado, #719 largest city nationwide

#10. Greeley

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +17,680

— #251 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 19.4%

— #140 among cities in Colorado, #5,765 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 108,795

— #10 largest city in Colorado, #295 largest city nationwide

#9. Arvada

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +19,517

— #213 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 18.6%

— #147 among cities in Colorado, #5,966 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 124,402

— #7 largest city in Colorado, #233 largest city nationwide

#8. Commerce City

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +20,923

— #192 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 50.4%

— #72 among cities in Colorado, #2,192 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 62,418

— #19 largest city in Colorado, #655 largest city nationwide

#7. Broomfield

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +21,240

— #187 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 40.2%

— #86 among cities in Colorado, #2,829 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 74,112

— #16 largest city in Colorado, #518 largest city nationwide

#6. Castle Rock

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +28,756

— #121 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 64.8%

— #55 among cities in Colorado, #1,585 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 73,158

— #17 largest city in Colorado, #527 largest city nationwide

#5. Thornton

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +29,493

— #115 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 26.2%

— #113 among cities in Colorado, #4,388 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 141,867

— #6 largest city in Colorado, #196 largest city nationwide

#4. Fort Collins

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +29,728

— #114 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 21.2%

— #133 among cities in Colorado, #5,355 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 169,810

— #4 largest city in Colorado, #161 largest city nationwide

#3. Aurora

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +72,169

— #35 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 23.0%

— #125 among cities in Colorado, #4,970 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 386,261

— #3 largest city in Colorado, #51 largest city nationwide

#2. Colorado Springs

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +74,978

— #31 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 18.6%

— #148 among cities in Colorado, #5,981 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 478,961

— #2 largest city in Colorado, #39 largest city nationwide

#1. Denver

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +137,435

— #10 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 23.8%

— #123 among cities in Colorado, #4,814 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 715,522

— #1 largest city in Colorado, #19 largest city nationwide

