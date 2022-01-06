

Best school districts in Colorado

A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Colorado using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Poudre School District (Fort Collins)

– Number of schools: 51 (30,754 students)

– Graduation rate: 83% (62% reading proficient and 52% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $58,509 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Steamboat Springs School District No. RE-2 (Steamboat Springs)

– Number of schools: 7 (2,653 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (71% reading proficient and 58% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $58,630 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Littleton Public Schools (Littleton)

– Number of schools: 23 (14,988 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (66% reading proficient and 53% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $71,290 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Kiowa County School District No. RE-1 (Eads)

– Number of schools: 3 (203 students)

– Graduation rate: No data available (67% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $43,234 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. Ouray School District No. R-1 (Ouray)

– Number of schools: 3 (170 students)

– Graduation rate: No data available (67% reading proficient and 52% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $50,437 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Cherry Creek School District (Greenwood Village)

– Number of schools: 70 (56,228 students)

– Graduation rate: 90% (53% reading proficient and 44% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $83,300 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Boulder Valley School District (Boulder)

– Number of schools: 56 (31,000 students)

– Graduation rate: 91% (63% reading proficient and 52% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $78,760 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Aspen School District No. 1 (Aspen)

– Number of schools: 5 (1,653 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (59% reading proficient and 41% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $75,062 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Telluride School District No. R-1 (Telluride)

– Number of schools: 4 (885 students)

– Graduation rate: 95% (67% reading proficient and 49% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $66,933 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12 (Colorado Springs)

– Number of schools: 11 (5,309 students)

– Graduation rate: 96% (72% reading proficient and 61% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $49,119 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

