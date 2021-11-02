

Where people in Colorado are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Colorado are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Colorado in 2019.



#30. Massachusetts

– Moved from Colorado to Massachusetts in 2019: 2,094

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Colorado in 2019: 6,053

— #9 most common destination from Massachusetts



#29. Hawaii

– Moved from Colorado to Hawaii in 2019: 2,190

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Hawaii to Colorado in 2019: 2,782

— #9 most common destination from Hawaii



#28. Michigan

– Moved from Colorado to Michigan in 2019: 2,459

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Colorado in 2019: 3,101

— #17 most common destination from Michigan



#27. Nebraska

– Moved from Colorado to Nebraska in 2019: 2,816

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Colorado in 2019: 4,861

— #2 most common destination from Nebraska



#26. Georgia

– Moved from Colorado to Georgia in 2019: 2,904

— 1.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Colorado in 2019: 6,985

— #11 most common destination from Georgia



#25. Wisconsin

– Moved from Colorado to Wisconsin in 2019: 3,125

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Colorado in 2019: 4,454

— #7 most common destination from Wisconsin



#24. Wyoming

– Moved from Colorado to Wyoming in 2019: 3,129

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Colorado in 2019: 3,860

— #1 most common destination from Wyoming



#23. Nevada

– Moved from Colorado to Nevada in 2019: 3,206

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Colorado in 2019: 3,888

— #5 most common destination from Nevada



#22. New Jersey

– Moved from Colorado to New Jersey in 2019: 3,314

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Colorado in 2019: 3,677

— #15 most common destination from New Jersey



#21. Illinois

– Moved from Colorado to Illinois in 2019: 3,455

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Colorado in 2019: 10,153

— #11 most common destination from Illinois



#20. Minnesota

– Moved from Colorado to Minnesota in 2019: 3,647

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Colorado in 2019: 5,523

— #8 most common destination from Minnesota



#19. Montana

– Moved from Colorado to Montana in 2019: 3,831

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Colorado in 2019: 1,984

— #5 most common destination from Montana



#18. Ohio

– Moved from Colorado to Ohio in 2019: 3,905

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Colorado in 2019: 4,432

— #17 most common destination from Ohio



#17. Idaho

– Moved from Colorado to Idaho in 2019: 3,970

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Colorado in 2019: 798

— #16 most common destination from Idaho



#16. Missouri

– Moved from Colorado to Missouri in 2019: 4,032

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Colorado in 2019: 4,801

— #7 most common destination from Missouri



#15. Iowa

– Moved from Colorado to Iowa in 2019: 4,472

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Colorado in 2019: 2,589

— #10 most common destination from Iowa



#14. Virginia

– Moved from Colorado to Virginia in 2019: 4,588

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Colorado in 2019: 6,796

— #12 most common destination from Virginia



#13. Tennessee

– Moved from Colorado to Tennessee in 2019: 4,674

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Colorado in 2019: 5,549

— #9 most common destination from Tennessee



#12. New Mexico

– Moved from Colorado to New Mexico in 2019: 5,038

— 2.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Colorado in 2019: 4,895

— #3 most common destination from New Mexico



#11. Oregon

– Moved from Colorado to Oregon in 2019: 5,730

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Colorado in 2019: 3,619

— #7 most common destination from Oregon



#10. New York

– Moved from Colorado to New York in 2019: 5,754

— 2.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Colorado in 2019: 7,965

— #14 most common destination from New York



#9. North Carolina

– Moved from Colorado to North Carolina in 2019: 6,089

— 3.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Colorado in 2019: 4,930

— #13 most common destination from North Carolina



#8. Washington

– Moved from Colorado to Washington in 2019: 6,829

— 3.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Colorado in 2019: 7,333

— #6 most common destination from Washington



#7. Kansas

– Moved from Colorado to Kansas in 2019: 7,224

— 3.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Colorado in 2019: 6,544

— #3 most common destination from Kansas



#6. Utah

– Moved from Colorado to Utah in 2019: 7,856

— 4.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Colorado in 2019: 2,458

— #10 most common destination from Utah



#5. Oklahoma

– Moved from Colorado to Oklahoma in 2019: 9,020

— 4.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Colorado in 2019: 4,412

— #5 most common destination from Oklahoma



#4. Florida

– Moved from Colorado to Florida in 2019: 13,656

— 6.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Colorado in 2019: 14,124

— #13 most common destination from Florida



#3. Arizona

– Moved from Colorado to Arizona in 2019: 14,684

— 7.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Colorado in 2019: 10,616

— #3 most common destination from Arizona



#2. California

– Moved from Colorado to California in 2019: 15,085

— 7.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Colorado in 2019: 29,350

— #6 most common destination from California



#1. Texas

– Moved from Colorado to Texas in 2019: 18,189

— 9.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Colorado in 2019: 32,295

— #2 most common destination from Texas