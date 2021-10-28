

Best colleges in Colorado

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Colorado using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#9. University of Colorado – Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs)

– Acceptance rate: 87% (1020-1230 SAT)

– Net Price: $16,221

#8. Colorado Christian University (Lakewood)

– Acceptance rate: 100% (— SAT)

– Net Price: $26,476

#7. Regis University (Denver)

– Acceptance rate: 71% (1030-1240 SAT)

– Net Price: $27,565

#6. University of Colorado Denver (Denver)

– Acceptance rate: 67% (1000-1220 SAT)

– Net Price: $15,865

#5. Colorado State University (Fort Collins)

– Acceptance rate: 81% (1070-1290 SAT)

– Net Price: $16,793

#4. University of Colorado – Boulder (Boulder)

– Acceptance rate: 78% (1140-1360 SAT)

– Net Price: $22,077

#3. University of Denver (Denver)

– Acceptance rate: 59% (1170-1350 SAT)

– Net Price: $37,263

#2. Colorado College (Colorado Springs)

– Acceptance rate: 14% (— SAT)

– Net Price: $32,303

#1. Colorado School of Mines (Golden)

– Acceptance rate: 53% (1160-1460 SAT)

– Net Price: $26,856

