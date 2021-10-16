

Most diverse counties in Colorado

The United States has a longstanding reputation as being a melting pot (or salad bowl), with its diversity manifesting itself across many different demographics. However, some places across the country are notably more heterogeneous than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the most diverse counties in Colorado using data from using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest Simpson’s diversity index score. Simpson’s diversity index measures community diversity on a scale of 0 (least diverse) to 1 (most diverse), more on the calculation can be read here.

Think you know which counties in your home state might be the most diverse? Keep reading to see if your predictions are correct.

#50. Prowers County

– Index: 0.108

– Total population: 12,022

– White: 94.4% (11,351)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (95)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.5% (181)

– Asian: 0.6% (70)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.7% (202)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (123)



#49. Moffat County

– Index: 0.108

– Total population: 13,127

– White: 94.4% (12,388)

– Black or African American: 1.2% (158)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (71)

– Asian: 0.1% (18)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.6% (342)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (150)



#48. Park County

– Index: 0.109

– Total population: 17,867

– White: 94.3% (16,856)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (56)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (75)

– Asian: 0.7% (123)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (23)

– 2 or more races: 3.4% (611)

– Some other Race: 0.7% (123)



#47. Baca County

– Index: 0.110

– Total population: 3,561

– White: 94.3% (3,357)

– Black or African American: 1.0% (34)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.6% (57)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (3)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (81)

– Some other Race: 0.8% (29)



#46. Clear Creek County

– Index: 0.111

– Total population: 9,495

– White: 94.2% (8,947)

– Black or African American: 1.2% (114)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.3% (28)

– Asian: 1.0% (91)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (14)

– 2 or more races: 3.2% (300)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (1)

#45. Hinsdale County

– Index: 0.112

– Total population: 857

– White: 94.2% (807)

– Black or African American: 0.0% (0)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.3% (20)

– Asian: 0.5% (4)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.1% (18)

– Some other Race: 0.9% (8)



#44. Montrose County

– Index: 0.113

– Total population: 41,686

– White: 94.2% (39,254)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (163)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (390)

– Asian: 0.9% (386)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (133)

– 2 or more races: 1.6% (665)

– Some other Race: 1.7% (695)



#43. Mesa County

– Index: 0.115

– Total population: 151,218

– White: 94.0% (142,163)

– Black or African American: 0.7% (1,020)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (1,315)

– Asian: 0.9% (1,411)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (213)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (3,468)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (1,628)



#42. Chaffee County

– Index: 0.121

– Total population: 19,557

– White: 93.7% (18,324)

– Black or African American: 1.7% (330)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.5% (97)

– Asian: 1.5% (290)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (366)

– Some other Race: 0.8% (150)



#41. Sedgwick County

– Index: 0.122

– Total population: 2,322

– White: 93.7% (2,175)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (19)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.6% (15)

– Asian: 0.9% (22)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.4% (33)

– Some other Race: 2.5% (58)

#40. Elbert County

– Index: 0.123

– Total population: 25,717

– White: 93.6% (24,062)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (110)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (251)

– Asian: 1.0% (259)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (21)

– 2 or more races: 3.0% (759)

– Some other Race: 1.0% (255)



#39. Cheyenne County

– Index: 0.124

– Total population: 2,026

– White: 93.5% (1,894)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (2)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (2)

– Asian: 2.2% (44)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (4)

– 2 or more races: 3.9% (80)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (0)



#38. Custer County

– Index: 0.134

– Total population: 4,776

– White: 93.0% (4,441)

– Black or African American: 2.9% (138)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (44)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 2.4% (115)

– Some other Race: 0.8% (38)



#37. Gilpin County

– Index: 0.143

– Total population: 6,018

– White: 92.4% (5,562)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (20)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.7% (163)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.5% (270)

– Some other Race: 0.0% (3)



#36. Rio Blanco County

– Index: 0.143

– Total population: 6,384

– White: 92.4% (5,898)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (30)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.1% (73)

– Asian: 0.1% (8)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 5.6% (357)

– Some other Race: 0.3% (18)

#35. Kit Carson County

– Index: 0.149

– Total population: 7,447

– White: 92.1% (6,861)

– Black or African American: 2.5% (186)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (31)

– Asian: 0.2% (14)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (19)

– 2 or more races: 0.7% (55)

– Some other Race: 3.8% (281)



#34. Huerfano County

– Index: 0.153

– Total population: 6,679

– White: 91.9% (6,140)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (34)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.8% (120)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.2% (282)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (103)



#33. Rio Grande County

– Index: 0.161

– Total population: 11,305

– White: 91.5% (10,346)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (106)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.4% (266)

– Asian: 0.1% (8)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (14)

– 2 or more races: 2.1% (239)

– Some other Race: 2.9% (326)



#32. Logan County

– Index: 0.163

– Total population: 22,380

– White: 91.4% (20,452)

– Black or African American: 0.8% (189)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (176)

– Asian: 0.8% (185)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.9% (210)

– 2 or more races: 4.1% (917)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (251)



#31. Bent County

– Index: 0.163

– Total population: 5,787

– White: 91.4% (5,287)

– Black or African American: 4.1% (238)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.0% (60)

– Asian: 0.2% (12)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.4% (82)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (108)

#30. Larimer County

– Index: 0.164

– Total population: 344,786

– White: 91.3% (314,957)

– Black or African American: 1.0% (3,387)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (2,661)

– Asian: 2.2% (7,546)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (261)

– 2 or more races: 3.2% (10,945)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (5,029)



#29. Summit County

– Index: 0.164

– Total population: 30,649

– White: 91.3% (27,978)

– Black or African American: 1.1% (342)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (111)

– Asian: 0.6% (179)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (79)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (580)

– Some other Race: 4.5% (1,380)



#28. Pitkin County

– Index: 0.167

– Total population: 17,926

– White: 91.1% (16,339)

– Black or African American: 1.0% (174)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.1% (18)

– Asian: 2.2% (403)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 1.4% (250)

– Some other Race: 4.1% (742)



#27. Jefferson County

– Index: 0.178

– Total population: 574,798

– White: 90.6% (520,619)

– Black or African American: 1.2% (6,839)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (3,974)

– Asian: 2.8% (16,256)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (321)

– 2 or more races: 2.8% (16,136)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (10,653)



#26. Weld County

– Index: 0.182

– Total population: 305,345

– White: 90.3% (275,792)

– Black or African American: 1.2% (3,643)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (2,331)

– Asian: 1.6% (4,833)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (361)

– 2 or more races: 3.0% (9,176)

– Some other Race: 3.0% (9,209)

#25. Saguache County

– Index: 0.183

– Total population: 6,592

– White: 90.2% (5,948)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (33)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.0% (130)

– Asian: 0.0% (0)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.4% (292)

– Some other Race: 2.9% (189)



#24. Otero County

– Index: 0.185

– Total population: 18,282

– White: 90.1% (16,479)

– Black or African American: 0.6% (113)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.2% (218)

– Asian: 0.9% (167)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (13)

– 2 or more races: 3.1% (560)

– Some other Race: 4.0% (732)



#23. Fremont County

– Index: 0.190

– Total population: 47,321

– White: 89.8% (42,504)

– Black or African American: 4.6% (2,177)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.4% (649)

– Asian: 0.7% (320)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (5)

– 2 or more races: 2.2% (1,049)

– Some other Race: 1.3% (617)



#22. Lincoln County

– Index: 0.201

– Total population: 5,585

– White: 89.0% (4,971)

– Black or African American: 8.2% (459)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (46)

– Asian: 0.4% (23)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (13)

– 2 or more races: 0.9% (52)

– Some other Race: 0.4% (21)



#21. Eagle County

– Index: 0.205

– Total population: 54,681

– White: 88.9% (48,591)

– Black or African American: 1.2% (642)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.2% (135)

– Asian: 0.7% (357)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (34)

– 2 or more races: 1.8% (967)

– Some other Race: 7.2% (3,955)

#20. Boulder County

– Index: 0.205

– Total population: 322,510

– White: 89.0% (286,950)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (2,944)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (1,416)

– Asian: 4.7% (15,281)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (203)

– 2 or more races: 3.0% (9,782)

– Some other Race: 1.8% (5,934)



#19. Douglas County

– Index: 0.206

– Total population: 336,041

– White: 88.9% (298,665)

– Black or African American: 1.5% (4,874)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (1,270)

– Asian: 4.8% (16,079)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (272)

– 2 or more races: 3.0% (9,958)

– Some other Race: 1.5% (4,923)



#18. Conejos County

– Index: 0.208

– Total population: 8,128

– White: 88.8% (7,216)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (40)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.5% (207)

– Asian: 0.2% (15)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.3% (27)

– 2 or more races: 2.6% (209)

– Some other Race: 5.1% (414)



#17. Morgan County

– Index: 0.208

– Total population: 28,517

– White: 88.8% (25,319)

– Black or African American: 3.6% (1,038)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (114)

– Asian: 0.5% (152)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (50)

– 2 or more races: 3.4% (982)

– Some other Race: 3.0% (862)



#16. Crowley County

– Index: 0.211

– Total population: 5,754

– White: 88.6% (5,098)

– Black or African American: 3.5% (203)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.4% (80)

– Asian: 0.6% (34)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.8% (274)

– Some other Race: 1.1% (65)

#15. Costilla County

– Index: 0.215

– Total population: 3,745

– White: 88.4% (3,311)

– Black or African American: 0.4% (14)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 2.1% (79)

– Asian: 1.3% (48)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.0% (148)

– Some other Race: 3.9% (145)



#14. La Plata County

– Index: 0.221

– Total population: 55,617

– White: 88.0% (48,924)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (276)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 6.6% (3,663)

– Asian: 0.7% (406)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (4)

– 2 or more races: 2.3% (1,298)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (1,046)



#13. Mineral County

– Index: 0.232

– Total population: 824

– White: 87.4% (720)

– Black or African American: 1.1% (9)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.5% (12)

– Asian: 0.5% (4)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 4.4% (36)

– Some other Race: 5.2% (43)



#12. Garfield County

– Index: 0.249

– Total population: 59,055

– White: 86.1% (50,833)

– Black or African American: 0.5% (286)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (400)

– Asian: 0.9% (532)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (30)

– 2 or more races: 1.9% (1,131)

– Some other Race: 9.9% (5,843)



#11. Alamosa County

– Index: 0.249

– Total population: 16,107

– White: 86.4% (13,918)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (144)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.3% (534)

– Asian: 1.3% (213)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.5% (74)

– 2 or more races: 2.7% (441)

– Some other Race: 4.9% (783)

#10. Broomfield County

– Index: 0.249

– Total population: 67,886

– White: 86.3% (58,579)

– Black or African American: 1.3% (875)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.4% (298)

– Asian: 6.5% (4,420)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 3.6% (2,443)

– Some other Race: 1.9% (1,271)



#9. Lake County

– Index: 0.260

– Total population: 7,751

– White: 85.3% (6,614)

– Black or African American: 0.1% (9)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.5% (118)

– Asian: 0.8% (65)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (3)

– 2 or more races: 1.6% (126)

– Some other Race: 10.5% (816)



#8. Las Animas County

– Index: 0.273

– Total population: 14,266

– White: 84.9% (12,111)

– Black or African American: 0.9% (125)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 3.8% (544)

– Asian: 1.0% (137)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.0% (0)

– 2 or more races: 5.2% (746)

– Some other Race: 4.2% (603)



#7. Archuleta County

– Index: 0.283

– Total population: 13,253

– White: 84.0% (11,136)

– Black or African American: 1.7% (230)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.4% (184)

– Asian: 1.0% (126)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (15)

– 2 or more races: 1.5% (194)

– Some other Race: 10.3% (1,368)



#6. Adams County

– Index: 0.327

– Total population: 504,108

– White: 81.6% (411,153)

– Black or African American: 3.4% (17,014)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 1.1% (5,526)

– Asian: 4.0% (19,930)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (584)

– 2 or more races: 4.3% (21,861)

– Some other Race: 5.6% (28,040)

#5. Montezuma County

– Index: 0.328

– Total population: 26,031

– White: 81.0% (21,077)

– Black or African American: 0.3% (72)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 12.3% (3,193)

– Asian: 0.8% (196)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (17)

– 2 or more races: 2.1% (536)

– Some other Race: 3.6% (940)



#4. Pueblo County

– Index: 0.342

– Total population: 165,982

– White: 80.4% (133,497)

– Black or African American: 2.1% (3,494)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 4.0% (6,688)

– Asian: 0.9% (1,489)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.1% (170)

– 2 or more races: 4.0% (6,681)

– Some other Race: 8.4% (13,963)



#3. El Paso County

– Index: 0.357

– Total population: 698,974

– White: 79.6% (556,174)

– Black or African American: 6.4% (44,801)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.8% (5,377)

– Asian: 2.8% (19,567)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.4% (2,744)

– 2 or more races: 6.0% (41,765)

– Some other Race: 4.1% (28,546)



#2. Denver County

– Index: 0.406

– Total population: 705,576

– White: 76.1% (537,029)

– Black or African American: 9.2% (65,215)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.9% (6,144)

– Asian: 3.7% (26,156)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (1,176)

– 2 or more races: 3.8% (26,636)

– Some other Race: 6.1% (43,220)



#1. Arapahoe County

– Index: 0.467

– Total population: 644,560

– White: 71.5% (461,113)

– Black or African American: 10.8% (69,853)

– American Indian and Alaska Native: 0.7% (4,482)

– Asian: 6.0% (38,957)

– Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander: 0.2% (1,464)

– 2 or more races: 4.5% (28,821)

– Some other Race: 6.2% (39,870)

