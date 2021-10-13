stacker-Colorado



Best places to retire in Colorado

For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Colorado. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

#25. Vail

– Population: 5,479

– Median home value: $773,700 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,597 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $80,987

#24. Broomfield

– Population: 67,886

– Median home value: $413,500 (65% own)

– Median rent: $1,679 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $96,416

#23. Orchard City

– Population: 3,123

– Median home value: $226,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $975 (25% rent)

– Median household income: $50,781

#22. Orchard Mesa

– Population: 6,719

– Median home value: $189,400 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,154 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $50,227

#21. Highlands Ranch

– Population: 105,631

– Median home value: $467,500 (80% own)

– Median rent: $1,922 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $125,454

#20. Walsenburg

– Population: 2,962

– Median home value: $90,400 (58% own)

– Median rent: $602 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $29,514

#19. Montrose

– Population: 19,238

– Median home value: $211,700 (65% own)

– Median rent: $905 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $46,250

#18. Buena Vista

– Population: 2,782

– Median home value: $238,700 (68% own)

– Median rent: $627 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $44,104

#17. Applewood

– Population: 8,081

– Median home value: $494,600 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,611 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $106,962

#16. Centennial

– Population: 110,218

– Median home value: $433,800 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,740 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $109,324

#15. Columbine Valley

– Population: 1,241

– Median home value: $914,500 (98% own)

– Median rent: $3,111 (2% rent)

– Median household income: $179,375

#14. Greenwood Village

– Population: 15,738

– Median home value: $927,900 (64% own)

– Median rent: $1,746 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $129,035

#13. Cherry Hills Village

– Population: 6,647

– Median home value: $1,727,100 (95% own)

– Median rent: $2,201 (5% rent)

– Median household income: $250,001

#12. Salida

– Population: 5,791

– Median home value: $328,200 (74% own)

– Median rent: $970 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $46,875

#11. Manitou Springs

– Population: 5,283

– Median home value: $365,300 (55% own)

– Median rent: $943 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $62,270

#10. Inverness

– Population: 1,567

– Median home value: $607,100 (23% own)

– Median rent: $1,717 (77% rent)

– Median household income: $103,462

#9. Evergreen

– Population: 8,885

– Median home value: $484,500 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,905 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $116,594

#8. Castle Pines Village

– Population: 4,553

– Median home value: $1,019,800 (94% own)

– Median rent: $2,209 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $236,016

#7. Palmer Lake

– Population: 2,887

– Median home value: $289,800 (83% own)

– Median rent: $977 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $77,216

#6. Cherry Creek

– Population: 12,496

– Median home value: $628,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,617 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $110,988

#5. Genesee

– Population: 3,910

– Median home value: $734,300 (93% own)

– Median rent: $2,778 (8% rent)

– Median household income: $169,063

#4. Redlands

– Population: 8,765

– Median home value: $309,200 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,331 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $78,077

#3. Estes Park

– Population: 6,377

– Median home value: $413,100 (55% own)

– Median rent: $835 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $55,000

#2. Lincoln Park

– Population: 3,283

– Median home value: $190,000 (79% own)

– Median rent: $526 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $50,042

#1. Holly Hills

– Population: 2,835

– Median home value: $460,100 (97% own)

– Median rent: $2,634 (3% rent)

– Median household income: $132,955

