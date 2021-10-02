Skip to Content
Most popular boy names in the 60s in Colorado


Canva

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.


Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#50. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 873
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 438 (#156 most common name, -49.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063


Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#49. Shawn

Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 874
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134 (#425 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #75
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,811


Canva

#48. Joe

Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah increases”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 890
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#765 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 53,277


Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#47. Craig

Craig is a name of Scottish origin meaning “rocky”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 911
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#1053 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,739


marina shin // Shutterstock

#46. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 923
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62 (#636 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992


Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#45. Frank

Frank is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 938
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#446 most common name, -86.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 87,181


Fotonium // Shutterstock

#44. Jeff

Jeff is a name of English origin meaning “peaceful pledge”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 943
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#446 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 62,062


Canva

#43. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 957
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#648 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619


Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#42. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 965
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#936 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440


Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#41. Chris

Chris is a name of Greek origin meaning “bearing Christ”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 976
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#826 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 56,372


Canva

#40. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,008
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#731 (tie) most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566


Canva

#39. Steve

Steve is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,155
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#731 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #53
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,645


Mallmo // Shutterstock

#38. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,209
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,536 (#29 most common name, +27.0% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,195


morrowlight // Shutterstock

#37. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,221
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#199 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022


Irisska // Shutterstock

#36. Troy

Troy is a name of Irish origin meaning “foot soldier”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,282
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 175 (#349 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 61,396


Canva

#35. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,301
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#670 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594


Canva

#34. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,325
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#657 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889


Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#33. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,397
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,517 (#31 most common name, +8.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 106,041


Canva

#32. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,434
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#327 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Mike

Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift from God”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,507
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1388 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409


Canva

#30. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,588
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 407 (#170 most common name, -74.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772


Lopolo // Shutterstock

#29. Todd

Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,614
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#1133 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,766


Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#28. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,689
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#641 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047


Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#27. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,821
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,559 (#27 most common name, -14.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192


Canva

#26. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,876
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#562 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669


Shutterstock

#25. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,894
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#581 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192


Falcona // Shutterstock

#24. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,918
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#159 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262


Canva

#23. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,960
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#815 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046


yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#22. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,013
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,217 (#46 most common name, -39.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488


Canva

#21. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,044
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#436 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574


Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#20. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,230
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#279 (tie) most common name, -89.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552


Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#19. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,348
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,623 (#26 most common name, -30.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162


Canva

#18. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,469
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#224 most common name, -87.4% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587


Canva

#17. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,521
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 402 (#174 most common name, -84.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888


Canva

#16. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,579
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,298 (#43 most common name, -49.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285


Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#15. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,644
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,092 (#59 (tie) most common name, -58.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231


Canva

#14. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,646
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 242 (#269 most common name, -90.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277


Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#13. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,833
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,116 (#14 most common name, -25.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161


wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#12. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,858
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#422 (tie) most common name, -95.3% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105


MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#11. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,116
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 661 (#110 (tie) most common name, -78.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514


Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#10. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,215
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#231 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,416
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,680 (#3 most common name, -21.5% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610


Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#8. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,632
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#416 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936


Canva

#7. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,939
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#201 (tie) most common name, -91.1% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010


Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#6. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,153
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 268 (#249 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513


Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,776
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,243 (#10 most common name, -61.2% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986


Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#4. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,536
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 919 (#74 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975


noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#3. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,738
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,484 (#33 most common name, -78.0% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653


Canva

#2. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,847
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,683 (#24 most common name, -78.6% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169


Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,574
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,984 (#17 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 60s)

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402

Stacker

