stacker-Colorado



Canva

Most popular boy names in the 60s in Colorado

Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.



Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#50. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 873

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 438 (#156 most common name, -49.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 113,063



Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#49. Shawn

Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 874

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 134 (#425 most common name, -84.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #75

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,811



Canva

#48. Joe

Joe is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah increases”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 890

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#765 (tie) most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 53,277



Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#47. Craig

Craig is a name of Scottish origin meaning “rocky”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 911

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#1053 (tie) most common name, -98.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,739



marina shin // Shutterstock

#46. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 923

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 62 (#636 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,992



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#45. Frank

Frank is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 938

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#446 most common name, -86.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 87,181



Fotonium // Shutterstock

#44. Jeff

Jeff is a name of English origin meaning “peaceful pledge”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 943

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#446 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 62,062



Canva

#43. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 957

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#648 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,619



Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#42. Terry

Terry is a name of German origin meaning “power of the tribe”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 965

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#936 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,440



Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#41. Chris

Chris is a name of Greek origin meaning “bearing Christ”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 976

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32 (#826 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 56,372



Canva

#40. Jerry

Jerry is a name of English origin meaning “exalted of the Lord”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,008

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#731 (tie) most common name, -95.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,566



Canva

#39. Steve

Steve is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,155

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#731 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,645



Mallmo // Shutterstock

#38. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,209

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,536 (#29 most common name, +27.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,195



morrowlight // Shutterstock

#37. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,221

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 361 (#199 most common name, -70.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 144,022



Irisska // Shutterstock

#36. Troy

Troy is a name of Irish origin meaning “foot soldier”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,282

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 175 (#349 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 61,396



Canva

#35. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning “from the place of the laurel leaves”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,301

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#670 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 108,594



Canva

#34. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning “shield-wolf”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,325

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58 (#657 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,889



Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#33. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,397

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,517 (#31 most common name, +8.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 106,041



Canva

#32. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,434

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 191 (#327 most common name, -86.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,285



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#31. Mike

Mike is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “gift from God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,507

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1388 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 71,409



Canva

#30. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,588

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 407 (#170 most common name, -74.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 122,772



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#29. Todd

Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,614

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#1133 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,766



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#28. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning “black water”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,689

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 61 (#641 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,047



Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#27. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,821

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,559 (#27 most common name, -14.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 203,192



Canva

#26. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,876

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#562 (tie) most common name, -95.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 172,669



Shutterstock

#25. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,894

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 77 (#581 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,192



Falcona // Shutterstock

#24. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,918

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 434 (#159 most common name, -77.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 152,262



Canva

#23. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning “spearman”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,960

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#815 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,046



yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#22. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,013

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,217 (#46 most common name, -39.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 249,488



Canva

#21. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,044

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128 (#436 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 187,574



Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#20. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,230

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 230 (#279 (tie) most common name, -89.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 227,552



Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#19. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,348

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,623 (#26 most common name, -30.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 283,162



Canva

#18. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,469

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 311 (#224 most common name, -87.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,587



Canva

#17. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,521

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 402 (#174 most common name, -84.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 276,888



Canva

#16. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,579

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,298 (#43 most common name, -49.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 237,285



Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#15. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,644

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,092 (#59 (tie) most common name, -58.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 327,231



Canva

#14. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,646

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 242 (#269 most common name, -90.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 258,277



Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#13. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,833

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,116 (#14 most common name, -25.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 242,161



wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#12. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,858

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#422 (tie) most common name, -95.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 302,105



MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#11. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,116

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 661 (#110 (tie) most common name, -78.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 271,514



Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#10. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,215

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 300 (#231 (tie) most common name, -90.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 290,739



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,416

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,680 (#3 most common name, -21.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 421,610



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#8. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,632

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 137 (#416 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 266,936



Canva

#7. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,939

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 352 (#201 (tie) most common name, -91.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 374,010



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#6. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,153

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 268 (#249 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 441,513



Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,776

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,243 (#10 most common name, -61.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 684,986



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#4. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,536

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 919 (#74 most common name, -85.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 650,975



noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#3. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 6,738

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,484 (#33 most common name, -78.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 713,653



Canva

#2. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,847

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,683 (#24 most common name, -78.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 734,169



Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Colorado

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 8,574

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,984 (#17 most common name, -76.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 833,402