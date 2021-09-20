Most popular girl names in the 60s in Colorado
Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Colorado using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
#50. Kim
Kim is a name of English origin meaning “kingly”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 931
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 604 (#614 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,378
#49. Diana
Diana is a name of Roman origin meaning “goddess of the hunt”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 954
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 203 (#275 (tie) most common name, -78.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #63
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,034
#48. Janet
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 974
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1460 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307
#47. Paula
Paula is a name of Latin origin meaning “small”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 981
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#1053 most common name, -97.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 80,506
#46. Theresa
Theresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “late summer”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,063
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#1154 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 97,120
#45. Diane
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning “divine”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,070
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1599 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441
#44. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,083
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1599 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291
#43. Robin
Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,095
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#1399 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322
#42. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,096
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56 (#763 (tie) most common name, -94.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967
#41. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,099
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#982 most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 88,970
#40. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,099
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33 (#982 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778
#39. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,100
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 198 (#287 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248
#38. Kathy
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,103
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 198 (#287 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119
#37. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,129
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 198 (#287 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341
#36. Rhonda
Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,151
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 198 (#287 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607
#35. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,172
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#246 (tie) most common name, -80.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468
#34. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,233
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#246 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385
#33. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,253
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184 (#304 (tie) most common name, -85.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,825
#32. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,304
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#1195 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883
#31. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,319
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57 (#756 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770
#30. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,332
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 285 (#192 (tie) most common name, -78.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789
#29. Cindy
Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,338
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1599 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589
#28. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,344
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#813 most common name, -96.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707
#27. Debbie
Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,395
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#813 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,193
#26. Denise
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,420
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#955 (tie) most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834
#25. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,496
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#1221 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750
#24. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,503
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#1221 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650
#23. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,521
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1599 (tie) most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457
#22. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,566
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,625 (#13 most common name, +3.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897
#21. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,577
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#562 (tie) most common name, -94.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078
#20. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,603
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#562 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776
#19. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,610
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1002 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 139,333
#18. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,630
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#1053 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434
#17. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,755
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 17 (#1221 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948
#16. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,866
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#1076 (tie) most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812
#15. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,910
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 222 (#251 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429
#14. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,928
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 78 (#627 (tie) most common name, -96.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606
#13. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,940
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41 (#891 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137
#12. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,977
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39 (#911 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483
#11. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,995
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39 (#911 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218
#10. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,997
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#455 (tie) most common name, -94.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184
#9. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,163
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#1172 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412
#8. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,230
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#131 most common name, -81.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092
#7. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,283
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 423 (#131 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561
#6. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,444
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 76 (#637 (tie) most common name, -96.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151
#5. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,592
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#504 (tie) most common name, -96.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044
#4. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,680
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#1002 (tie) most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661
#3. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,985
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 339 (#160 (tie) most common name, -88.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223
#2. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,138
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 226 (#246 (tie) most common name, -92.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285
#1. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Colorado
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,239
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#1154 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980
