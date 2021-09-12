stacker-Colorado



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the oldest homes in Colorado

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties in Colorado with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built, with ties broken by the most homes before 1939.

The country’s domestic architecture is perhaps best characterized by a rugged individualism as opposed to the hybridization of disparate architectural elements. As Maya Angelou once perceptively observed, “the ache for home lives in all of us,” a phrase that has meant very different things to different people.

Modest or palatial, there is no shortage of noteworthy homes in the U.S. Log cabins constructed by industrious pioneers have dotted the landscape alongside traditional Native American dwellings ever since immigrant Swedes introduced them to the New World in 1638. The unprecedented personal fortunes amassed by the so-called “Robber Barons” at the close of the 19th century gave way to the construction of a staggering number of Gilded Age estates.

The ravages of time spared neither the sumptuous nor the humble. Stately mansions, often prohibitively costly to maintain in the modern era, were frequently neglected; simple structures were forgotten, discarded by their owners, and damaged by natural elements. However, the tireless efforts of architectural preservationists and local historical societies have saved many of these homes from demolition, leading to their inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places and thereby safeguarding them for future generations.

Keep reading to learn more about which counties in Colorado have the oldest homes.

Yassie // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Jefferson County

– Median year homes built: 1978

— #1,732 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 2.9%

— #2,893 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 240,956



Milan Suvajac // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Alamosa County

– Median year homes built: 1978

— #1,658 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 13.0%

— #1,406 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 7,024



Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jackson County

– Median year homes built: 1978

— #1,623 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.6%

— #605 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 1,319



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Costilla County

– Median year homes built: 1978

— #1,622 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.8%

— #593 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 2,845



RandieCraft // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Moffat County

– Median year homes built: 1976

— #1,451 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 9.5%

— #1,742 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 6,300



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Rio Grande County

– Median year homes built: 1976

— #1,386 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.8%

— #1,008 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 6,806



Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dolores County

– Median year homes built: 1974

— #1,215 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 12.0%

— #1,494 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 1,581



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clear Creek County

– Median year homes built: 1974

— #1,157 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.6%

— #771 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 5,793



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Conejos County

– Median year homes built: 1974

— #1,145 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.2%

— #628 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,433



John Wark // Wikicommons

#21. Pueblo County

– Median year homes built: 1973

— #1,096 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 15.4%

— #1,242 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 71,223



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Morgan County

– Median year homes built: 1972

— #990 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 20.7%

— #885 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 11,783



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Huerfano County

– Median year homes built: 1972

— #968 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.3%

— #624 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 5,265



JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. San Juan County

– Median year homes built: 1972

— #954 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.3%

— #127 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 751



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kit Carson County

– Median year homes built: 1971

— #920 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.3%

— #977 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 3,568



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cheyenne County

– Median year homes built: 1971

— #908 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 22.2%

— #795 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 989



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Las Animas County

– Median year homes built: 1971

— #874 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.3%

— #338 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 8,576



Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lake County

– Median year homes built: 1970

— #802 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 29.8%

— #403 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,894



f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Denver County

– Median year homes built: 1969

— #774 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 18.9%

— #1,003 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 321,717



Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lincoln County

– Median year homes built: 1969

— #758 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 25.5%

— #613 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 1,988



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Prowers County

– Median year homes built: 1967

— #672 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 21.4%

— #846 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 5,982



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Baca County

– Median year homes built: 1964

— #537 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 16.9%

— #1,143 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 2,258



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kiowa County

– Median year homes built: 1963

— #490 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 19.6%

— #955 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 795



Acutemi // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Logan County

– Median year homes built: 1962

— #433 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 27.0%

— #536 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 9,108



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Yuma County

– Median year homes built: 1962

— #421 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.3%

— #383 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 4,556



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Otero County

– Median year homes built: 1961

— #358 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 33.6%

— #252 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 8,999



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Bent County

– Median year homes built: 1959

— #287 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.6%

— #328 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 2,270



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Washington County

– Median year homes built: 1958

— #263 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 30.4%

— #381 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 2,373



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Phillips County

– Median year homes built: 1957

— #218 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 33.9%

— #244 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 1,939



Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Crowley County

– Median year homes built: 1955

— #153 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 35.2%

— #205 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 1,589



Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sedgwick County

– Median year homes built: 1947

— #30 oldest among all counties nationwide

– Homes built 1939 or earlier: 38.5%

— #121 most among all counties nationwide

– Number of homes: 1,191